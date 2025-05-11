Sorry Superman, But Batman and Wonder Woman Have DC’s Best Friendship

As befits their status as the most formidable trio of superheroes ever to walk the Earth, the DC Trinity is not exactly known for being the most affable group. While Superman’s humble upbringing makes him naturally warm and welcoming, Wonder Woman’s royal background and Batman’s brooding demeanor tend to discourage the formation of meaningful connections. Even among the three of them, the relationships are far from perfect — or at least, they appear that way. Although Superman and Wonder Woman have always gotten along — and have even dated in some DC storylines — Batman often comes across as the moody third wheel, dampening the otherwise buoyant “Super-Wonder” dynamic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But, as it turns out, while the tension between Superman and Batman remains a real thing, the real “soulmate” pairing within the trio is Batman and Wonder Woman. Despite their sometimes cold and distant behavior towards each other and their teammates, their relationship may be what truly holds the DC universe together.

The DC Trinity was Much Closer Than They Looked

DC Comics’ Absolute Trinity

Tom King, Daniel Sampere, and Tomeu Morey’s Wonder Woman (2023) #20 pulls back the curtain on the relationship between Wonder Woman and Batman — and it’s not what has been traditionally depicted between the two. Despite serving on the same Justice League team for years, their first true team-up didn’t occur until The Brave and the Bold (1955) #78. In that story, although Wonder Woman is magically compelled by the villain Copperhead to “like” Batman, it’s evident that while the two are professional colleagues, they are not exactly friends. This dynamic — marked by mutual respect but emotional distance — has been a recurring theme in their interactions over the decades. Until now.

Wonder Woman (2023) #20 explores the mysterious death of Ares, seemingly at the hands of Wonder Woman’s mother, Hippolyta, after a night of drunken revelry with the true party god, Dionysus. Certain that she could not have killed Ares —despite her hatred for him— Hippolyta seeks her daughter Diana’s help to clear her name. In turn, Wonder Woman enlists the aid of the world’s greatest detective and her trusted colleague, Batman. In what must be one of his strangest cases yet, Batman sets to work piecing together this “god-level” whodunit. As the investigation unfolds, Bruce and Diana finally confess their true feelings about each other.

Wonder Woman and Batman Prove That They Care

Although no long-suppressed romantic feelings are confessed between them, the two legendary heroes reveal a remarkable degree of camaraderie, warmth, and understanding of each other’s unique circumstances. Indeed, the depth of their friendship is striking – Bruce even admits that after youthful trauma shook the Dark Knight’s belief in God, he regained a measure of faith through his connection with Diana. This moment of vulnerability, which Batman has rarely shown to anyone outside his inner circle, makes its revelation to Wonder Woman particularly significant.

For her part, the fact that Diana chooses Batman to not only act as her champion but also entrust her mother’s life to him is equally significant. This is no ordinary investigation — it involves some of the most powerful, impetuous, and untethered gods in the celestial realm. By choosing Batman, Diana demonstrates not only immense respect but also a profound confidence in him that goes beyond their typically collegial relationship. Indeed, she is placing her trust in him during one of the most pivotal moments of her life.

Batman and Wonder Woman Make The Perfect “Office” Couple

Absolute Superman, Absolute Wonder Woman, and Absolute Batman variant covers by Jim Lee.

But there’s more to it than just trust and camaraderie. Batman willingly offers his life for a chance to resolve the case — despite the fact that Diana herself isn’t directly at risk if it ends poorly. Instead, a guilty verdict would strip Hippolyta of her immortality. While that would make her vulnerable to death, it doesn’t mean she will be killed immediately — or ever. Batman’s willingness to sacrifice himself for a cause far beyond his usual realm of influence speaks volumes. It shows, more than words ever could, that he believes Wonder Woman is someone truly worth helping.

While Princess of Themyscira’s relationship with Superman might be more exciting and memorable, Wonder Woman #20 shows that Diana not only has a connection to Batman that has historically been depicted, as neutral but that her relationship with Batman is more substantial. Indeed, on the one hand, Wonder Woman and Superman’s connection largely arises from the shared experience of being the most powerful non-human male and female presence in the DC universe. On the other hand, Wonder Woman and Batman’s relationship is more solid as a result of their shared experiences fighting crime anywhere it exists – even in Heaven.