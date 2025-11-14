10 Best Star Wars Characters Introduced in the Comics

Star Wars is one of the biggest franchises of all time, spanning movies, TV shows, books, video games, and comics. Over the decades, most Star Wars comics were published under Dark Horse and Marvel. The Star Wars franchise has expanded through its comics to include events and characters that span thousands of years before and after the movies. While most of the series’ signature characters, like Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader, originated in the films, the comics have added a plethora of captivating Jedi, Sith, bounty hunters, droids, and more. Some of these characters proved so popular that they have transitioned into movies and TV, becoming even more renowned.

The lore of Star Wars, particularly that of the comics, can be broken up into two categories: Legends and Canon. The Legends era encompasses all Star Wars comics and non-film media created before April 2014, when Disney bought the rights to the franchise. The stories and characters in Legends are officially non-canon, with the only exceptions being those who had already appeared in the movies. The Canon involves everything after Disney bought Star Wars and the release of the third movie trilogy. Still, whether canon or not, these are the best characters the Star Wars comics have produced.

10) Baron Soontir Fel

image courtesy of dark horse comics

Introduced in 1997 as part of Dark Horse’s X Wing Rogue Squadron series, Baron Soontir Fel was a significant threat to the Rebellion before joining their ranks. As one of the best TIE starfighter pilots in the galaxy, Soontir was originally a hero of the Galactic Empire who fought in numerous battles for the Empire. But after the death of Darth Sidious at the end of Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, Soontir became disillusioned with the corruption in the Empire and defected to the Rebellion. From a loyal Imperialist to an honorable member of the Rebellion, Soontir has had an incredibly nuanced and compelling character arc.

9) Keeve Trennis

image courtesy of marvel comics

Set 200 years before the events of Episode IV: A New Hope, the High Republic was the golden age of the Jedi Order. Keeve Trennis debuted as the protagonist of the first Star Wars: The High Republic series released by Marvel in 2021. Keeve was a young and kind Jedi Knight who, over time, became one of the Order’s most skilled fighters. Wielding two lightsabers that could combine, Keeve faced off against some of the High Republic era’s most significant threats, including the Nihil and the Drengir. When Keeve eventually recognized that the Jedi were acting as soldiers and not peacekeepers, she left the Jedi Order. A brave and selfless hero, Keeve is one of the most memorable Jedi of the High Republic whose legacy has lasted for centuries.

8) Black Krrsantan

image courtesy of marvel comics

The Wookie Black Krrsantan is a ruthless bounty hunter who worked for the likes of Jabba the Hutt, Boba Fett, and even Darth Vader. He first appeared in Marvel Comics’ 2015 Darth Vader series before making his live-action debut in The Book of Boba Fett miniseries. After leaving his homeworld of Kashyyk, Krrsantan became a gladiator before transitioning to a bounty hunter. He received his eye scar from Obi-Wan when he tried and failed to kill the exiled Jedi. He has a deep rivalry with fellow Wookie Chewbacca, and the two have fought many times. A fierce warrior, Krrsantan will work for anyone if the money is good enough and he has no problem killing people he once considered to be allies if the job requires it.

7) Darth Krayt

image courtesy of dark horse comics

Long after the deaths of Darth Sidious and Darth Vader in Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, a new Sith Order rose from the ashes, led by Darth Krayt. This evil Sith Lord was introduced in Dark Horse’s 2001 comic Star Wars: Republic. Named A’Sharad Hett, he was raised by Tusken Raiders and became a Jedi who fought during the Clone Wars. A’Sharad went into hiding after most of the Jedi were exterminated at the end of the Clone Wars. His desire for revenge led him to becoming a Sith Lord. Over a century after the events of the original film trilogy, Darth Krayt established a new Sith Empire that conquered the galaxy. Darth Krayt was a ruthless tyrant and is one of the most powerful Sith in history.

6) BT-1 and 0-0-0

image courtesy of marvel comics

The droids C-3PO and R2-D2 are some of the most lovable characters in the entire Star Wars franchise. BT-1 and 0-0-0 are essentially their evil doppelgangers. A hilariously dark and sadistic duo, BT-1 is a homicidal “Blastomech” assassin droid, while 0-0-0 is a modified protocol droid who specializes in torture. Introduced in Marvel Comics’ 2015 Darth Vader series, the two droids were activated by the archeologist Doctor Aphra and served Darth Vader. When Aphra faked her death and fled the Empire, the two droids’ programming made them become her reluctant companions. Despite their desire to kill her, Aphra always manages to manipulate them into helping her. As funny yet terrifying inversions of two of Star Wars’ most recognizable droids, BT-1 and 0-0-0, quickly became fan favorites.

5) Ulic Qel-Droma

image courtesy of dark horse comics

A Jedi of the Old Republic, Ulic Qel-Droma lived thousands of years before the events of the films. Debuting in Dark Horse’s 1997 Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi series, Ulic was a Jedi who, after his master was killed, turned to the Dark Side because he allowed his rage to consume him. Manipulated by the Sith Exar Kun, Ulic became a Sith and committed many atrocities. He subjugated the Mandalorians, attacked Coruscant, and killed his brother, Cay Qel-Droma accidentally. However, Ulic was horrified by his own act of fratricide. Seeking redemption, he helped the Jedi defeat Exar Kun before going into a self-imposed exile. Like Darth Vader, Ulic learned to let go of his hate and become a hero again.

4) Cade Skywalker

image courtesy of dark horse comics

The main character of Dark Horse’s 2006 Star Wars: Legacy series, Cade Skywalker, is almost nothing like his legendary ancestor, Luke Skywalker. Over a hundred years after the events of the original trilogy, Cade was a Jedi who became disillusioned with the Order after his father, Kol, was killed in battle. Cade became a notorious pirate and bounty hunter who wants nothing to do with the Jedi. Cade has a unique power among Force-users because he can resurrect people and extend people’s lives indefinitely. Like most Skywalkers, Cade found himself tempted by the Dark Side and for a brief period embraced it. Although Cade never officially became a Jedi again, he still found his way back to the light and fought to defeat the new Sith Empire.

3) Doctor Aphra

image courtesy of marvel comics

Arguably the most popular comic character introduced into the modern Star Wars canon, Doctor Cheilli Lona Aphra is the franchise’s equivalent of Indiana Jones. An archeologist and adventurer, Aphra’s sarcastic wit and moral ambiguity made her an instant fan favorite when she first debuted in Marvel Comics’ 2015 Darth Vader series. She was so popular that she later got her own long-running comic series. During the age of the Empire, Aphra’s archeologist and droid programming skills brought her to the attention of Darth Vader, who forced her to work for him. After a few missions, Aphra faked her death to escape the Sith Lord. Since then, Aphra has had countless fun misadventures across the galaxy, discovering ancient treasures and running from the law.

2) Aayla Secura

image courtesy of dark horse comics

Aayla Secura is one of the most popular female Jedi in the Star Wars series. She is well-known for her appearances in Episodes II and III, as well as in the Clone Wars TV series. However, this blue Twi’lek actually made her first appearance in the Dark Horse comic Star Wars: Republic in 2000. A skilled and acrobatic fighter, Aayla became a renowned general during the Clone Wars. She is also a brilliant, compassionate Jedi who always prioritizes the safety of civilians over mission success. Sadly, though, as shown in Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, Aayla is one of the many casualties of Order 66, as the programmed Clone troopers she fought alongside for years mercilessly gunned her down.

1) Quinlan Vos

image courtesy of dark horse comics

Although Quinlan Vos wasn’t as prominent in the films as Aayla Secura, this maverick Jedi still made a brief cameo in Episode I: The Phantom Menace. This means that he’s still canon. Quinlan was introduced in the Dark Horse comic Star Wars: Republic in 2000. Quinlan is more willing than most Jedi to walk the line between the Light and Dark Sides, which makes him perfect for undercover and intelligence missions for the Republic during the Clone Wars. Quinlan is well-known for his romance with the Dark Side assassin Asajj Ventress, which led to her redemption. He also created the Hidden Path for fugitive Jedi to escape Order 66. A morally complex character with a rich history, Quinlan is one of the best Jedis the Order has ever produced.

