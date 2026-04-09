10 DC Heroes the Justice League Can’t Stand

The Justice League is DC Comics‘ greatest team, a grouping of the greatest heroes on the planet Earth and beyond. The team started out as the Big Seven – Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, the Flash, Aquaman, and Martian Manhunter – fighting against the enemies that they couldn’t take on by themselves. As the years have gone on, nearly every major DC hero you can name have been a member of the team (and some villains). In fact, right now, the Justice League’s membership is every single superhero on the planet. However, that doesn’t mean that they like every single one of them.

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Over the years, the Justice League has dealt with heroes that have made their lives more difficult. While the roster does their best to be exemplars and treat them well, there’s still the feeling that they’re chewing on tin foil, something made more apparent when these heroes join them. The Justice League can’t stand these ten heroes, even though all of them have been members of the group.

10) Huntress

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The pre-Crisis Huntress was Helena Wayne, the daughter of Earth-Two’s Batman and Catwoman. She was removed from existence after Crisis on Infinite Earths, and a new version was introduced in Helena Bertinelli, who watched her mob boss father killed and decided to take revenge on all criminals. She was more violent than the other Gotham vigilantes, making her relationship with Batman and the Bat-Family tougher than it needed to be. However, she gained their respect, and the Dark Knight brought her onto the JLA. During this time, her overly violent methods and proclivity for killing saw her clash with the rest of her teammates. She was kicked off the team after the battle against Mageddon, and has had a strained relationship with them ever since.

9) Booster Gold

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There have been numerous Justice League rosters, and one of the most beloved is the Justice League International. This group is known for being difficult to deal with for other members of the League, and Booster Gold has long been one of the most trying. Booster is a disgraced former athlete from the future, and came back in time to become a famous superhero. He means well, but he’s a rather annoying hero, constantly trying to make himself more popular. His sense of humor rubs people the wrong way, and most members of the League would rather fight Despero on their own than hang around Booster.

8) Guy Gardner

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Earth has created the best Green Lanterns, including Guy Gardner. Gardner is a skilled Lantern and he knows it, which is the problem. He’s an arrogant man who loves to needle everyone around him, and is known for flying off the handle. This has made him a handful to deal with, and his time in the Justice League International is the perfect example of that. He made life difficult for everyone around him, and got knocked out a lot by his fellows. Everyone respects his power and skill, but no one wants to have deal with him.

7) Superboy-Prime

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Superboy-Prime is back for redemption after helping battle Darkseid in DC K.O. The Clark Kent of Earth-Prime helped save the universe in Crisis on Infinite Earths, became a murderous villain in Infinite Crisis, got his happy ending from DC editorial after years of evil, and has taken Superman’s place as the protector of Metropolis after the battle against the Final God. However, right off the bat, the League doesn’t trust him as far as they can through. Now, this obviously makes sense; most of the time they’ve dealt with him has been when he was trying to kill them. They don’t want him in the Watchtower satellite, and are watching him very closely.

6) Captain Atom

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Nathaniel Adam was a soldier in an experiment with an alien alloy that threw him into the future and gave him power over matter, energy, and time. He’s worked for the government for years battling evil and protecting the United States, eventually joining the Justice League International. However, he’s also been sent after numerous heroes by the government and his future self is the Monarch, a world-conquering villain. This has led to the team holding him at arm’s length even when he’s a member because they never know if he’s working with them or for the government.

5) Orion

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Orion is the son of Darkseid, traded to New Genesis in a peace treaty. He was raised by Highfather among the New Gods and became their greatest soldier. However, he was still the temperamental son of the God of Evil, and this has made becoming friends with anyone rather difficult. He loves to fight and when he’s not in battle, he’s constantly mouthy and short-tempered, trying to start one. The League loves having him on their side, but they prefer when he leaves afterwards. The few times he’s been a part of the team, he butted heads with everyone.

4) Lobo

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Lobo is one of the most dangerous beings in the entire DC Multiverse. A member of the Czarnian race, the Main Man was the meanest of one of the most ornery species out there and he proved it by killing every Czarnian on his planet. He’s fought everyone, from heroes to villains, and has been a member of the Justice League. However, no one really likes him. He’s constantly pushing boundaries, needling everyone in hopes of starting a fight. He’s powerful enough to back it up, which is another problem the team has with him. When he decides to screw with everyone, there’s the chance that he’s going to do a lot of damage.

3) Plastic Man

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Plastic Man is one of the most powerful beings on Earth. Basically, he can shape his body into anything he wants. He’s more than just a stretchy guy; if he stretches his body into a fighter jet, he’s a fighter jet. He’s basically indestructible, and was brought into the Justice League by Batman. He was definitely an asset to the team in a fight, but he’s also something of a wild man, which makes sense when you think about how his powers work. This has made him a handful for the team to deal with. He’s yet another hero who they definitely keep around, but if he wasn’t powerful, he wouldn’t have his spot with the group.

2) Batman

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Batman is one of DC’s toughest heroes, and is a key member of the Justice League. As a member of the Trinity, he’s one of the guiding lights of the team, but that doesn’t mean that he hasn’t been a massive problem for them. He’s kept secrets from them, figured out ways to kill everyone who has ever been a member of the team, and has rubbed nearly everyone the wrong way. One gets the feeling that if Superman and Wonder Woman didn’t vouch for him and his usefulness in battle, the team would have barred him from the group.

1) John Constantine

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John Constantine was confirmed as DC’s Sorcerer Supreme, the greatest mystical protector of the Earth. He’s a founder and former leader of the Justice League Dark, but that doesn’t mean that everyone has enjoyed his presence with the group. He is, after all, John Constantine. He’s a man who means well and will do anything to save the world, but unfortunately that means sacrificing anyone. He’s also known for being acerbic and mouthy with everyone, and that has meant that most members of the League would rather not have to work with him as a teammate.

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