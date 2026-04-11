10 Marvel Villains That Can’t Stand Spider-Man, Ranked By Their Hatred

Spider-Man is one of Marvel Comics‘ greatest heroes. The House of Ideas was on the come-up in the early ’60s, and Peter Parker getting bit by a radioactive spider was their ticket to the top. Since then, he’s become one of the publisher’s most beloved characters, and has had crossovers with basically everyone. Over the years, he’s made a lot of friends in the superhero community, sometimes in spite of himself. Spidey can get pretty annoying even to his friends, known for constantly telling jokes and dropping quips, and this rubbed lots of superheroes the wrong way. However, if the heroes hate him for that, that goes quadruple for the villains.

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Villains hate Spider-Man. He constantly mocks them while standing in between them and success, and he’s been bashing them in the face for ages. These ten Marvel villains hate Spider-Man, their hatred burning each of them with the power of a thousand suns.

10) Sabretooth

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Sabretooth is Wolverine’s most hated villain, but he’s fought more heroes than just the ol’Canucklehead and the X-Men. He first appeared battling Iron Fist and has found himself up against Spider-Man several times over the years. Victor Creed is known for his ability to hate others, and he hates the Wall-Crawler. He’s a very temperamental person, so anyone who is punching him in the face while making fun of him is going to be a target of his ire. On top of that, Spidey and Wolvie are best friends now, meaning that Creed would hate him just for that reason alone.

9) Doctor Doom

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Doctor Doom is Marvel’s greatest villain, and has battled just about every major hero the publisher has had over the decade. He’s had lots of dealings with Spider-Man over the years, and hates him. Doom doesn’t like to be mocked, and that’s basically one of Spidey’s key weapons in battle. The king of Latveria respects Spider-Man’s scientific skill, but he wants to squash him like a bug every time he sees him, rather than listen to the Wall-Crawler mock him relentlessly.

8) The Vulture

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The Vulture has been battling Spider-Man for years, and this has built a legendary enmity between them. Adrian Toomes became a villain when his business partner swindled him, trying to earn money for himself and his family through crime, and the webslinger was the one who stopped him. Then, he continued to stop him. Vulture’s entire criminal career was motivated by his anger over how his life turned out, and Spidey has played a huge role in making his life worse over the years. Toomes wants to make his longtime foe suffer, relishing any pain he inflicts on the hero.

7) The Jackal

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The Jackal was once Professor Miles Warren, a teacher at Empire State University, who fell in love with Gwen Stacy. He blamed Gwen’s death on Spider-Man, and would eventually create clones of Stacy and Spidey. Since then, he’s been trying to destroy Spider-Man, and is one of the architects of the Clone Saga. The Jackal was driven insane because of the webslinger, and has hatched more and more wild plans to destroy his opponent. It’s beyond business with him; he wants to hurt the hero so much that he will do any terrible thing that he can think of. In his mind, he lost his love to the hero, so everything he does is justified.

6) Tombstone

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Tombstone has had a great couple of years, becoming more of a force in Spider-Man’s life than he had been before. The crime boss has been trying to move up in the dog eat dog world of New York’s criminal community for years, and every failure he’s had can be laid at the feet of the Wall-Crawler. This has caused his enmity for the hero to grow to insane levels. While he won’t be placed among Spidey’s greatest villains any time soon, mostly because as far as it goes his threat isn’t too great, his hatred for the friendly neighborhood hero is nuclear.

5) Carnage

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Carnage has become one of Spider-Man’s great villains. Cletus Kasady loves murder more than anything, and getting his hands on a Klyntar symbiote has allowed him to indulge himself in that regard. Spidey is always there to stop him, and this has made him into Carnage’s greatest foe (whose name isn’t Venom). Kasady hates everyone in the world, but the fact that the Wall-Crawler is always there to stop him has given him a special place on his kill list, towards the top.

4) Kingpin

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The Kingpin is the greatest crime lord in New York City. While nowadays he’s mostly known for his battles against Daredevil, Spider-Man was the first superhero he fought. The hero is basically his secondary arch-enemy when DD isn’t around, and Wilson Fisk wants to hurt him very badly before he finally squeezes the life out of him. He hates his mockery, he hates his goodness, and he hates that Spidey has cost him so much over the years. Kingpin’s engine is run by his rage and hate, so whenever he sees Spider-Man, he goes into overdrive.

3) Kraven the Hunter

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Kraven the Hunter made his name because of his hunting skills, and after seeing Spider-Man, decided that he had found the perfect prey. Over the years, the two of them clashed many, many times, and every time Spidey won. Kraven started to hate him more and more because the hero made him feel weak, something that wasn’t normal for him. This would lead to “Kraven’s Last Hunt”, where he beat Spider-Man within an inch of his life, buried him alive, pretended to be the webslinger for the night, and then committed suicide. He’s been cloned since then, and his clones hate Spidey almost as much as the original. Sergei Kravenoff’s life was completely changed by the Wall-Crawler, his hate twisting him into the worst version of himself.

2) Doctor Octopus

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Doctor Octopus is one of Spider-Man’s first villains, and also one of his greatest. Otto Octavius and Peter Parker have a lot in common – for example, they’re both science nerds – but their enmity has near unfathomable depths. Doc Ock has learned to hate Spidey over the years, blaming him for every bad thing that has happened since their first battle. He’s been mocked by him, injured by him, and had his life ruined because of the hero’s actions. Conversely, he’s tried to marry Peter’s aunt and has killed him and took his body. There’s nothing he won’t do to destroy his foe, and there’s little chance that will ever end.

1) Green Goblin

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Green Goblin is Spider-Man’s most storied villain, and there is no one that hates the hero more. Norman Osborn is a man with various mental issues, exacerbating them with the Goblin formula that gave him his powers, and his obsession with power and prestige drove him to evil. He and Spidey has been battling each other for ages, and Osborn has become the boogeyman for the hero. He’s killed Gwen Stacy, orchestrated the Clone Saga, and is behind some of the most damaging events in the Wall-Crawler’s life. Right now, Norman is a good guy, his evil taken from him by the Sin-Eater, but it’s only a matter of time before his hatred drives him to try to kill Peter Parker again.

What villains do you think hate Spider-Man the most? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!