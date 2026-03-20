10 Most Powerful Female DC Supervillains of All Time

DC Comics is full of powerful women who can shake planets and warp reality. And while plenty of these women use their powers to become beacons of hope and justice, others use them to spread death and destruction. From far-off planets to the deepest pits of Hell, there are plenty of female supervillains who won’t rest until the entire multiverse is under their control and everyone who opposes them is annihilated. Whenever these evildoers emerge, the heroes of Earth must pool their combined might to stand a chance against them. Although the male villains tend to hog the spotlight, these women are not to be underestimated.

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From personifications of creation and destruction, some of the biggest villains in DC Comics have been egomaniacal women who live for multiversal domination.

10) Faora Hu-Ul

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Of all General Zod’s ruthless Kryptonian followers, none is deadlier than Faora Hu-Ul, a sadistic warrior who lives for battle and conquest. Faora joined Zod’s failed coup against the Kryptonian government and was subsequently imprisoned in the Phantom Zone, which allowed them to survive their planet’s destruction. A master of the Kryptonian martial art Horo-Kanu, Faora can gracefully cripple and kill her enemies with pinpoint precision and speed. These skills, when combined with her Kryptonian abilities once she absorbs yellow sunlight, make her a nearly unstoppable killing machine. Her victories over both Superman and Wonder Woman prove that she can match DC’s strongest fighters. No other Kryptonian among Zod’s followers can match Faora’s bloodlust, strength, and perfected fighting style.

9) Brainiac Queen

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When the intergalactic supervillain Brainiac desired a companion, he set about creating a queen. The results of his experiments were the terrifying Brainiac Queen, who could effortlessly butcher and devour an army of Czarians, Lobo’s species. Her cybernetic body also makes her immensely durable and allows her to create various weapons. When the Brainiac Queen crash-landed on Earth and lost her memory, she was manipulated by Amanda Waller into helping wipe out metahumans. A horrifying cybernetic entity, the Brainiac Queen can take control of Earth’s internet and computer systems, absorb energy to grow stronger, emit red sunlight to render Kryptonians powerless, and even infect Kryptonians like Jon Kent with cybernetics, turning them into mindless foot soldiers.

8) Lady Blaze

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The daughter of the all-powerful wizard Shazam and a vicious demon, Lady Blaze is one of the strongest entities that resides in the pits of Hell. Along with her brother Satannus, Lady Blaze is always seeking to claim more mortal souls to increase her demonic strength. She’s regularly shown herself to be strong enough to contend with and overwhelm her father’s champions, such as Shazam and Black Adam, along with other powerhouses, such as Supergirl and Lobo. Lady Blaze is also a master sorceress who can match Earth’s Sorcerer Supreme, Doctor Fate. Her magic gives her additional abilities, such as shapeshifting, soul manipulation, precognition, transmutation, and darkness manipulation. And as the current ruler of Hell, Lady Blaze’s power has grown exponentially.

7) Enchantress

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There are very few magic-users who can match the mystical might of June Moone, aka the Enchantress. An interdimensional witch of unfathomable power, the Enchantress possessed the body of the innocent June Moone, allowing her to spread her destructive magic to the mortal world. Prone to fits of uncontrollable madness, the Enchantress’s reality-warping powers can extend to the entire planet. With her magic, she has made it rain rotten teeth, merged thousands of civilians into a giant monster, incited civil wars, made scores of children kill their parents, and flooded a country with a tsunami of computers. Enchantress has defeated both the Justice League and the combined might of John Constantine and Zatanna.

6) Grail

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At the same moment when Queen Hippolyta gave birth to Wonder Woman, an Amazonian assassin named Myria gave birth to the terrifying Grail. The daughter of Darkseid, Grail is a nightmarish amalgamation of New God and Amazonian physiology. Grail possesses super strength, immortality, centuries of combat training, and heat vision strong enough to vaporize Superwoman. Her heat vision also destroyed Wonder Woman’s bracelets. And on top of being a strategic mastermind, Grail has corrupted a Green Lantern’s ring, broken Wonder Woman’s bones, nearly killed Shazam, and sent shockwaves that could be heard for miles. Her most notorious act was using dark magic and the Anti-Life Equation to resurrect her deceased father Darkseid and turn him into her obedient servant.

5) Doctor Hate

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Raven has always feared losing control of her darker half, and Doctor Hate is that fear given a physical form. The demon Neron had separated Raven’s demonic half, which became an evil doppelgänger of the Teen Titan. After making a deal with Amanda Waller, this evil clone acquired the Helmet of Hate, a corrupted counterpart to the Helmet of Fate, which belongs to the Sorcerer Supreme, Doctor Fate. This malevolent sorceress, Doctor Hate, combines the mystical and overwhelming power of Raven and Doctor Fate. One of her most infamous feats was corrupting Beast Boy and making him spread a plague that turns people into animal hybrids. She’s so powerful that she once managed to trap and absorb the power of the Spectre.

4) Cythonna

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Even Krypton had gods, and not all of them were friendly. The Goddess of Ice and Darkness, Cythonna, seeks to destroy all life and light. After being imprisoned by the other gods of Krypton, Cythonna eventually escaped and sought to destroy one of the last remnants of Krypton and the strongest: Superman. Her mere presence can plunge a planet into a new Ice Age, and she casually knocked the Man of Steel out cold with a single slap. Superman himself said that she’s one of the strongest beings he’s ever faced. Even when Superman took Cythonna to the surface of the sun, all it did was weaken her enough to give the Man of Tomorrow a chance at defeating her.

3) Hecate

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While other sorcerers and sorceresses possess mystical abilities, the Greek goddess Hecate is magic incarnate. At the dawn of time, the first magic took the form of a young girl who would become Hecate. Harnessing primordial magic that can warp all of reality, Hecate created the barrier between the regular and Dark Multiverses. After the Greek Gods betrayed her, Hecate swore vengeance on them and became an adversary of Wonder Woman. As one of the oldest gods and the master of all magic, Hecate’s power is near absolute. She has raised an army of the dead, corrupted Wonder Woman, made the Parliament of Trees burn, defeated multiversal monsters called the Otherkin, and rewrote the laws of magic itself.

2) Perpetua

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A member of the omnipotent race of beings known as the Hands, Perpetua is the malevolent creator of the infinite DC Multiverse. When Perpetua tried to weaponize her creation against the Hands, they imprisoned her in the Source Wall. After millions of years of imprisonment, she eventually escaped and sought to reclaim her dominion over her multiverse. As a Sixth Dimensional being, Perpetua is an all-powerful entity who unconsciously forms and destroys galaxies around herself. Perpetua can casually warp all of reality, use planets as melee weapons, and annihilate countless universes. Even the combined might of the Monitor, Anti-Monitor, and World Forger couldn’t stop Perpetua, and her battle with the Darkest Knight threatened DC’s infinite cosmology.

1) Pralaya

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Before Perpetua or the Hands, there was Pralaya: the personification of the infinite void that existed before the Omniverse and creation itself. As the embodiment of nothingness, the moment Pralaya awoke from slumber, she immediately sought to return all of existence to the void from whence it came. An omnipotent being, Pralaya effortlessly annihilated the multiverse with her hordes of monsters called Time-Gremlins that consume everything in their path. Pralaya’s power dwarfs that of the multiversal Green hivemind, and just looking at her can drive people mad. Furthermore, unlike so many other villains, Pralaya accomplished her goal of destroying all of time, space, dimensions, and reality, along with every mortal and god who resided within it. Even the Omniverse’s creator, the Presence, is at risk of Pralaya’s might.

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