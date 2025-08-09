The 5 Most Savage Battle Beast Moments

Known as the Scourge of Twin Galaxies, the warrior Thokk, aka Battle Beast, certainly lives up to his name. Hailing from the planet Dornn, a world plagued by constant civil wars, Battle Beast was raised to revel in all things destructive and violent. He eventually discovered that his bloodlust made him far stronger and durable than the rest of his species. He also found that he couldn’t die of old age, starvation, or even exposure to the vacuum of space. Driven by his dream to die gloriously and honorably in battle, Battle Beast voyaged across the galaxy in search of worthy challenges. However, that proved to be easier said than done, because far from being able to achieve a glorious death, his savagery and strength often leave his opponents reduced to bits and pieces – so lots of guts, but no glory. Thus, even in a universe with the all-powerful Viltrumite empire, Battle Beast still manages to stand out as one of the greatest warriors in existence.

Battle Beast has been such a massive hit in the Invincible comic and Amazon series that he now has his own comic mini-series presenting more of his brutal exploits. These are the five most savage actions Battle Beast has ever committed for the sake of his endless bloodlust.

5) Nearly Killing Invincible, Bulletproof, and Black Samson

Battle Beast was given a shocking introduction when he first appeared in the comics in 2004. He was hired by the mob boss Machinehead, along with several other super-powered mercenaries, to kill Invincible and Titan because the pair were threatening to have Machinehead arrested. Battle Beast proceeded to easily beat Invincible to a bloody pulp with his mace and brute strength. When the Guardians of the Globe arrived to offer aid to Invincible and Titan, they fared even worse than Invincible. Battle Beast quickly bludgeoned the heroes, Black Samson and Bulletproof, half to death. Underwhelmed by the challenge these adversaries afforded him, Battle Beast expressed his disdain for these opponents and promptly left. In Battle Beast’s eyes, even three of the Earth’s strongest heroes failed to measure up to his skill and power.

4) Destroying an Entire Alien Fleet

When you go around space killing people for sport, you’re bound to make a few enemies seeking revenge. In Battle Beast #3, the Scourge of Twin Galaxies finds himself surrounded by an alien fleet in deep space who want to kill him because Battle Beast had eaten all their warrior fathers. Battle Beast exits his ship to confront the armada, but since he can’t fly, he ends up drifting through space aimlessly, surrounded by enemy ships. However, when one of the ships fires a laser at him, Battle Beast uses the force of the blast to push himself towards one of the nearby ships. Then, jumping from ship to ship, he effortlessly butchers the entire fleet. In a final burst of brutal fury, Battle Beast ends the slaughter by tearing the armada’s leader’s head clean off with his teeth.

3) His First Viltrumite Kill

The Viltrumites rank among the most formidable warriors in the universe – so powerful that even one of them on their own can conquer an entire planet with ease. Not surprisingly, therefore, this legendary species became a prime target of Battle Beast’s bloodlust. Imprisoned on a Viltrumite ship, he gets freed when the hero Allen the Alien stages a prison break on the ship. Once free, he immediately started hunting down any Viltrumites who were on board the ship. Upon finding a Viltrumite soldier, Battle Beast demands that the soldier face him in battle. The Viltrumite obliged, and the two engage in a gruesome fight that took them into the vacuum of space. Ultimately, Battle Beast was victorious and tore the Viltrumite to shreds, but since he can’t fly, he was stuck frozen in space. When a friendly spaceship picked up the frozen warrior, only one word left his lips: More. Despite a blood-curdling battle to overcome even one Viltrumite, Battle Beast couldn’t wait for his next opportunity to combat other members of the species.

2) Ending All War on His Planet

When people think of those who bring about world peace, a savage lion-man addicted to violence is probably the last person they would consider to be capable of such a feat. But Battle Beast ended up doing just that. As is often told, Battle Beast was raised on a planet in a constant state of war, where violence and bloodlust were the norm. With his enhanced strength and his unstoppable fury, he became embroiled in the battles and butchered entire armies with ease, and without remorse. Knowing no bounds, he laid waste to countless soldiers across the planet until it seemed there was no one left to challenge him. Ironically, though, the devastation Battle Beast left in his wake inspired the people of his home planet, Dornn, to give up their war-faring ways and build a peaceful utopia. Needless to say, not exactly what Battle Beast might have expected! What stands out from this episode in Battle Beast’s life is that, despite his savagery and endless need for conflict, he chose to leave the peaceful planet he had created rather than destroy it with his uncontrollable thirst for combat and violence.

1) His Final Battle With Thragg

In his last battle, Battle Beast finally got the glorious death he had always dreamed of. After the tyrannical ruler of the Viltrumite Empire, Grand Regent Thragg, is exiled by his people, Allen gives Battle Beast the task of tracking down and killing Thragg. The fight between Battle Beast and Thragg was one of the most gruesome and epic fights ever seen in the Invincible comics (and that’s saying a lot). When a pack of vicious predators called Rognarrs interrupted the vicious duel between Battle Beast and Thragg and slashed open Thragg’s stomach, Battle Beast was so enraged by the interference that he helped Thragg kill all of them. Once the Rognarrs were all killed, Battle Beast saw Thragg’s stomach injury and declared that he refused to have any advantage over his opponent. So, to maintain his honor, the alien warrior proceeded to disembowel himself to make things even! The two then continued to fight for days on end before Thragg finally managed to murder his opponent. Battle Beast may have lost, but he died the way he always wanted: in combat.