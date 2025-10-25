The Greatest Members of the Doom Patrol, Ranked (By Coolness)

Whether it’s extra-dimensional entities or cosmic horrors, when things get weird, it’s the Doom Patrol you call. They’re always there to save the day, and their own drama isn’t too far behind. That’s part of the charm of this beloved misfit team: they may be weird, but they’re interesting and relatable characters that are a delight to read about. While they’ve had multiple acclaimed runs from Grant Morrison, Rachel Pollack, and Gerard Way in the past, there’s still plenty more stories to tell for one of comics’ original teams of misfits.

And truly, without those misfits, the Doom Patrol would be just another heroic team. In particular, the Morrison era really transformed things, taking the characters on an exploration of reality and their own existence, and because of that, these heroes have become some of DC’s most beloved. But some are maybe a little better than the others, overall.

Here are the 7 best Doom Patrol characters, ranked.

7) Niles Caulder, The Chief

As much as people criticize Professor Xavier of the X-Men, Niles Caulder makes him look like a saint. Caring even less for the heroes he commands, Caulder would send the Doom Patrol into the line of fire, knowing most wouldn’t come back, and wouldn’t even think twice about it. Later revealed to have been the one to turn some of the heroes into the metahumans he was looking for to be part of Doom Patrol, Caulder is cruel and calculated to a degree not before seen.

Caulder would die by the end of Morrison’s run and continue as a disembodied head (this is Doom Patrol, after all).) Being directly out of the field and in a helping hand role for the team definitely improved things, though that didn’t come without challenges. While the team was healthier without him, they were also a bit reckless and directionless without him, all at the same time. He deserves a spot on the list as one of the best, but certainly not because he was a great guy.

6) Danny the Street

Who knew a street could be fascinating as a member of a team? A sentient teleporting street is the backbone of the Doom Patrol, and that’s not an infrastructure joke. Being able to communicate through storefront signs, even smoking at times, Danny serves not only as part of the team, but also as a safe and welcoming place. Somewhere between a team member and the team’s base, Danny comes in handy at every possible turn and is beloved by all.

As the icon of the team, Danny has also become one of the biggest fan favorites of Doom Patrol. There’s just something about this strange, unique character that is welcoming to everyone, both on and off the page.

5) Elasti-Girl

Rita Farr, aka Elasti-Girl, was a founding member of the team and has size manipulation powers with stretching capabilities. She was married to Mento, another of the original members, but he has been in her shadow for a long time at this point. Rita is usually the hero, out fighting with the team while her husband stays behind, and she’s also the adoptive mother of Beast Boy. Rita is just an all-around interesting character and a real powerhouse for the team.

4) Negative Man

Negative Man is easily one of the most fascinating members of the Doom Patrol with his very strange abilities. Larry Trainor can leave his body and shoot out a radiation form with energy powers; more than that, he can fly. He makes for one of the most conflicted characters on the team, as he’s dealing with a lot of body dysmorphia from his powers. With Negative Man, the real character is the man who feels trapped in his own body, which isn’t an uncommon theme for many of the Doom Patrol members.

Larry struggles with the powers in his body and yet he remains as one of the most identifiable and critical members of the team. With limited time to use his powers, he acts as a living “ticking clock” of sorts in the team’s adventures.

3) Crazy Jane

Crazy Jane was once the “new girl” on the Doom Patrol, but slowly climbed up as a fan favorite. With 64 different personalities inside her mind, she makes for one of the most complex members of the team. Each persona has different powers, which makes Jane a special fighter, depending on who is in control.

Later becoming the new Chief, Crazy Jane has become the fan favorite of the team for more than just her wild abilities. Her strong friendship with Robot Man is particularly endearing, and the two have a fun dynamic as Cliff learns more about her and her different personalities. It’s one of the most unique and fun friendships in all of comics.

2) Rebis

When Larry Trainor, his doctor, Eleanor Poole, and the Negative Spirit all merged, Rebis was born. Using it/its pronouns, Rebis was an early version of a mainstream agender character and has one of the most unique arcs in Doom Patrol. While having most of Larry’s same powers as well as his mind, Rebis’ main story was discovering its identity through gender or lack thereof.

While its creator, Grant Morrison, would come out as non-binary in 2020, they created Rebis during their run on Doom Patrol years earlier. Making a relatable character for those who identified similarly gave LGBTQ+ fans someone to look up to. While it was still in the same “Negative Man” role, Rebis has been a gender-defying character for decades and has been a guiding light for many fans of the title.

1) Robot Man

The coolest robot DC ever introduced, Robot Man is the soul of the Doom Patrol. Cliff Steele was once a test car driver and had his brain removed after an accident, and was put into a robotic body. Cliff would become the most tragic figure of the team and define his character as being stuck in a body he doesn’t want.

Even as he deals with his own body issues, Cliff has become the icon of the team and is an example of doing what’s right despite not living the life he wants. Wanting to be comforted in a way that’s real for him, Cliff yearns to return to his human body, and that makes for some of the most compelling stories in Unstoppable Doom Patrol and makes him a fan favorite.



