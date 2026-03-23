5 Best Absolute Batman Gadgets, Ranked

Without any superpowers to rely on, DC Comics’ beloved hero Batman instead uses countless and diverse gadgets to help in his never-ending war on crime. From Batarangs to shark-repellant, Batman has the most recognizable gadgets in comic books. However, in the grim world of the Absolute Universe, Batman isn’t a billionaire with limitless resources and gadgets. Instead, he’s a working-class engineer who fights to expose and take down the corruption that has festered within Gotham’s highest positions of power. With his finite resources, Absolute Batman has had to get more conservative and creative with the kinds of gadgets he designs. Still, all these new gadgets have become hits with fans for how they perfectly convey the tone and style of the Absolute Universe’s Dark Knight.

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Instead of a looming figure who hides in the shadows and uses ninja tactics to scare criminals, the Batman of the Absolute Universe is a massive wall of pure muscle who uses his size and a variety of menacing gadgets to intimidate his opponents. Since this version of Batman doesn’t have resources to waste, many of his gadgets are reusable and built into his very costume. These are the coolest and most ingenious gadgets Batman has created in the Absolute Universe.

5) Chainsaw Gauntlets

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When the nightmarish abomination that is the Absolute Universe’s version of Poison Ivy emerged and took over a building with her countless vines, Batman had to get to work tree-trimming. To combat the seemingly endless hostile foliage and Poison Ivy clones, Batman developed two massive wrist-mounted chainsaws. Without these weapons to cut through Poison Ivy’s foliage, Batman probably wouldn’t have survived. It’s also just cool to see the normally no-killing Batman just let loose and chop up countless killer plants like an extreme version of Wolverine. They also lend themselves to DC making a fun homage to the hit manga and anime, Chainsaw Man.

4) Shoulder Spikes

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Batman’s costume and persona are meant to strike fear into the hearts of criminals, and having extendable back spikes can certainly help with that. In this universe, Batman wears a large and durable shoulder pad armor that features a nasty surprise for anyone stupid enough to attack him from behind. With a single flex, Batman can have massive spikes emerge from his shoulder and back armor. Not only can it skewer anyone trying to exploit his blind spot, but it also makes for a terrifying visual that makes enemies think twice before attacking him. These spikes can extend several feet, allowing him to skewer opponents even at a distance. With weapons like these, any villain should be wary to try to get close to Batman.

3) Knife Ears

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Since the Absolute Universe’s Batman isn’t a billionaire who has an endless supply of Batarangs, he must be far more conservative with his throwing weapons. In a surprising design choice, Batman’s iconic ears are detachable knives that he can pull out and use as close-range and long-range weapons. With just these two knives, Batman can cut through scores of crooks without killing them. These knives can also be thrown and hit targets in quick succession. Even when they’re holstered into his mask, Batman can rotate the knives 90 degrees so that he can skewer the eyes of any enemy he headbutts. He used this feature to blind and defeat the villain Black Mask.

2) Clawed Cape

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A key feature that separates bats from other modern flying animals is that they have a clawed thumb on their wings that helps them with grabbing and standing. The Batman of the Absolute Universe is the first version of the Dark Knight to incorporate this trait, and he does it in the most spectacular way possible. With extendable hook-like claws within his cape, this is one of Batman’s most versatile gadgets. Using his cape, Batman can grab opponents from a distance and throw them, stand on the claws like stilts, hang upside-down like a bat, and even swing between buildings like Spider-Man. It’s an incredibly creative gadget that lends itself to imaginative action sequences rooted in the flying mammal Batman’s obsessed with.

1) Bat-Axe

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There is perhaps nothing more metal in the history of comic books than Batman’s badass Bat-Axe. The coolest example of this Batman’s wearable gadgets is his enormous bat emblem which can be removed and attached to a collapsible staff to become a ferocious battle axe. With a single swing of this axe, Batman can disarm opponents (both figuratively and literally). No other version of the Caped Crusader has any weapon like it, and fans immediately fell in love with this bat-shaped and wearable medieval weapon. While it’s certainly the most brutal weapon in Batman’s arsenal, the Bat-Axe also perfectly captures his character: big, scary, and absolutely over the top.

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