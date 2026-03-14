Absolute Batman Pays Tribute to One of Anime’s Greatest Series

The Absolute universe has offered comic book readers new takes on the likes of Superman, Wonder Woman, Martian Manhunter, and more. Becoming one of the biggest success stories in recent comic book history, the Dark Knight has easily been the most recognizable character to emerge from this new universe. With Absolute Batman recently taking down a twisted iteration of Pamela Isley, aka Poison Ivy, in the ongoing comic, the 6’9, four-hundred-pound Bruce Wayne is set to take on a straw-filled antagonist next. To help build up hype for Jonathan Crane’s arrival, the popular book is paying tribute to a major anime franchise.

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For Absolute Batman issue #19, artist Clay Mann decided to recreate a popular manga cover from the series Death Note. Instead of Light Yagami and Ryuk taking center stage on this DC comic book cover, the artist swapped out the legendary anime figures for Absolute Scarecrow and Absolute Joker, respectively. For those who don’t know, the Joker is far more monstrous in the Absolute universe than in the main DC universe, sporting a look that makes him look like a fusion of a clown and a dinosaur. Seemingly surviving for much longer than the average human, this new Clown Prince of Crime might be far more deadly than his original iteration. You can check out the upcoming DC cover and the original Death Note art below.

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Shueisha

Absolute Anime

DC Comics & Madhouse

For anime fans who aren’t familiar with DC’s critically acclaimed new universe, the new reality was created by the villainous Darkseid. The ruler of Apokolips decided to forge a world wherein evil reigned supreme over good, and familiar faces were presented with new backstories as a result. In the Dark Knight’s case, he is no longer a wealthy debutant within Gotham City, needing to rely more on his physical attributes rather than technology. In Absolute Batman so far, we’ve seen twisted new takes on villains like Bane, the Riddler, Two-Face, Killer Croc, and the Penguin, presenting Wayne with challenges that might hit a little too close to home.

As of the writing of this article, any hero from the Absolute universe has yet to be animated, though this isn’t to say that it will never happen. Warner Bros animation is still weaving original movies based on popular comic book runs, with the next set to tackle Batman: Knightfall. This comic book run focused on the introduction of Bane, Batman having his back broken, and the anti-hero Azrael taking the cape and cowl to become Gotham’s newest Dark Knight. While Absolute Batman is still early in its comic book run, there are plenty of comic book fans crossing their fingers that the larger-than-life superhero will get his own movie to adapt the popular new universe. Considering the art style of the series so far, an anime studio would work quite well in bringing this Bruce Wayne to the screen.

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