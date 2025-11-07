5 DC Batman Rip-Offs Who Became Beloved Characters In Their Own Right

Batman is one of DC’s most popular characters, one of the most recognizable fictional characters of all time. He was an instant hit when he debuted all the way back in 1939, and for over eighty years, he’s dominated the comic book landscape. It only makes sense, in that case, that other creative minds try to capitalize on Batman’s popularity and make their own version of the Dark Knight. If Batman worked so well, why can’t a character that shares an insane amount of similarities to him do just as well? Plenty have tried to recapture the lightning inside this bat-shaped bottle, including DC itself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

DC might already have the actual Bat on their roster, but that doesn’t mean they were content to leave money on the table, so to speak. They’ve thrown their hat in the Batman-copy ring more than their share of times, and sometimes, those two-bit copies stuck and transformed into something so much more. Today, we’re going to take a look at five characters who started as Batman rip-offs, but who developed into beloved characters that can stand on their own.

5) Ghost-Maker

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Ghost-Maker is the newest entry on our list, first appearing in Batman (2016) #100. He was introduced as Bruce’s traveling companion and rival from his days of training around the world. The two had a similar goal of becoming ultimate weapons together, but while Bruce wanted to save the world, Ghost-Maker wanted to tear down criminal empires for the artistry of it. He’s a clinically certified psychopath, unable to feel empathy or fear. He made himself into his own, deadly version of Batman, even complete with his own Robin-alike in Phantom-One.

While he started as a murderous version of the Dark Knight, he has everything he needs to stand on his own as a character. He’s more than Batman’s dark reflection; he’s a violent but wildly entertaining vigilante. He is loud, proud, and endlessly confident, while possessing all the skills he needs to be a terror to the underworld. Ghost-Maker’s perspective as a literal psychopath that chooses to fight for justice, on some level, deserves to be examined in a series all his own.

4) The Knight

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The Knight debuted in Batman (1940) #62 as, quite literally, nothing but the British version of Batman. Percy Sheldrake, the Earl of Wordenshire, was inspired by the Dynamic Duo’s exploits and became a hero of his own, having his son become his Robin-equivalent as the Squire. He was the first heroic Batman copycat to actually meet the original, and became a core member of the Batmen of All Nations, Club of Heroes, and Batman Incorporated. While the Knight began as nothing more than a Batman-alike, the mantle grew into one of the best examples of legacy in DC.

The Knight identity has been passed down numerous times, and each time, the new Knight honors the legacy while making the identity their own. We don’t often get to see hero identities permanently pass too often, especially not without the original returning, so the fact that the Knight has become a torch that always represents the United Kingdom’s will to fight for heroism is truly special. The Knight is more than a knock-off. They are the perfect showcase of how to start and maintain a legacy, and that deserves to be celebrated.

3) Catman

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Thomas Blake first appeared in Detective Comics #311, and he was genuinely nothing more than an evil Batman with a cat theme. He was even a wealthy socialite from Gotham City! However, while he was initially just a big-game hunter who wanted to steal back the wealth he squandered, Catman became one of the most interesting villains in DC. He served as the Secret Six’s leader, where he developed into a new man of honor and intrigue. Catman still very much breaks the law, but nowadays, he’s far closer to an anti-hero, fighting to save the day or ruin it based on a very strong moral code. Catman holds himself to a standard that elevates him to a very interesting character that demands attention and respect.

2) Midnighter

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

With his violent attitude, dark clothing, and nigh-impossible fighting skills, it was clear that Midnighter was meant to emulate Batman ever since his first appearance in StormWatch (1997) #4. Out of everyone on this list, he had the most differences from the start, with his cybernetic implants and killer attitude. Still, he could have stayed an edgier version of Batman, but instead developed into a great character. Today, Midnighter is one of the faces of the Authority, and often works alongside Superman when the Man of Steel needs to face unsavory threats. He was also one of DC’s first openly gay characters, marrying teammate Apollo.

In a world of Batman clones and knock-offs, Midnighter stands apart because he has a personality beyond being mean and loving to punish the wicked. He’s a very paranoid man who is very quick to punch first, but he also cares deeply about the people close to him and wants to put their needs before his own. Midnighter is willing to get his hands dirty, but he is undoubtedly a hero who fights to save the world from his unique point of view, and that cannot be understated.

1) Green Arrow

Without a doubt, DC’s most successful would-be Batman is Green Arrow. He debuted in More Fun Comics #73, and was practically nothing more than Batman with a Robin Hood theme. Heck, Ollie even had his own Arrowcar, modeled after the Batmobile. Still, from familiar rich beginnings came a hero truly unlike any other. Oliver Queen would be reimagined as a survivor of isolation on a deserted island and would be the first additional hero added to the Justice League. He even carved out an important niche for himself, being DC’s de facto social justice-focused hero.

Green Arrow is the first hero to call out the social norms that need to change, spearheading any initiative he can himself. He liberally lets his fellow heroes know when they’ve overstepped certain bounds. He is the social reformist in the League, but he also has very defined faults, coming from his sleezebag early days and being unwilling to bend for others, famously kicking out his teenage sidekick when he caught him using drugs. Ollie is a flawed, passionate hero unlike any other, and has made a place for himself in the superhero pantheon that is so much grander than “Batman copy.” He’s the Green Arrow, and that name is respected.

So there we have five characters that started as Batman knock-offs, but became far better characters over time, and have taken their own place in the grand DC Universe. Which Batman-alike is your favorite?

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!