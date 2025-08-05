Batman and Green Arrow Crossover Features Iconic Artwork Over 35 Years Old

A new series featuring Batman and Green Arrow will highlight a piece of comic book artwork that DC fans got to experience over 35 years ago. An upcoming DC Black Label series will team Batman and Green Arrow up with The Question (Vic Sage) for a gritty tale titled Batman/Green Arrow/The Question: Arcadia. The bold, character-driven new four-issue series is by writer/artist Gabriel Hardman and is inspired by DC thrillers of the 1980s. One of the covers for the comic will include artwork from two of the industry’s most influential storytellers that originally appeared as a poster back in 1988.

A variant cover for November’s Batman/Green Arrow/The Question: Arcadia #1 is by the legendary duo of Denys Cowan and Bill Sienkiewicz. The Cowan and Sienkiewicz variant was originally seen on a DC poster promoting the 1988 “Fables” crossover between Detective Comics Annual #1, Green Arrow Annual #1, and The Question Annual #1. Another important fact is that the “Fables” cover has never been offered as a variant cover until now. The Cowan and Sienkiewicz variant will be available in standard card stock and trade-dress-free foil versions.

main cover by Gabriel Hardman

variant cover by Denys Cowan & Bill Sienkiewicz

Information for Batman/Green Arrow/The Question: Arcadia leaked online last week, though it had a release date of June 2026. Instead, Batman/Green Arrow/The Question: Arcadia arrives in stores on November 26th, 2025. Now we have story details and the first look at interior pages and covers. Batman/Green Arrow/The Question: Arcadia is written, pencilled, and inked by Hardman, with colors by Romulo Fajardo Jr. and lettering by Simon Bowland.

DC says the Black Label series “unites three of DC’s most ideologically distinct heroes in an expansive narrative of global stakes and personal reckoning. As Bruce Wayne forms a tenuous bond with a billionaire climate visionary, Batman begins to question the true purpose of Arcadia—an ocean-sailing city, climate-hardened against weather extremes, being constructed off the coast of Greenland. Meanwhile, Green Arrow and the Question investigate the darker realities hidden beneath Arcadia’s utopian promise.”

“I’ve wanted to tell a story about Batman, Green Arrow and the Question since I was 14 years old and I couldn’t be more excited to finally get the chance,” said Gabriel Hardman. “While I’m taking inspiration from the great work of Denny O’Neil, Denys Cowan and Mike Grell, this series isn’t an exercise in nostalgia. I’m taking the grounded approach they spearheaded in the late 80s and moving forward, having these three difficult, opinionated personalities confront a contemporary brand of criminality on a global scale.”

interior art by Gabriel Hardman and Romulo Fajardo Jr.

interior art by Gabriel Hardman and Romulo Fajardo Jr.

interior art by Gabriel Hardman and Romulo Fajardo Jr.

interior art by Gabriel Hardman and Romulo Fajardo Jr.

In Arcadia, working from the decaying husk of Hub City, Vic Sage, the Question, goes deep undercover on the trail of a human-trafficking operation in the frozen Arctic. Oliver Queen, the Green Arrow, pushed out of his own company’s C-suite, must get his crumbling life back together…but what is Queen Industries’ involvement with a mysterious project dubbed Arcadia? Spurred on by the Question, Green Arrow joins the hunt for answers…but one obstacle stands in the way of their investigation: the Batman.

Batman/Green Arrow/The Question: Arcadia will look to pose some difficult questions to readers: When justice fails, what remains? When power corrupts, who resists? And when principle becomes weaponized, who gets hurt?

