5 Most Dangerous Marvel Artifacts (And Why No One Should Have Them)

Marvel artifacts are integral to the fabric of its expansive universe. These objects are often created through mystical, cosmic, or technological means, and they possess abilities that transcend the laws of physics and reality. From rewriting history to manipulating the multiverse, these artifacts are capable of reshaping existence itself. However, their power almost always comes with a cost.

Videos by ComicBook.com

They can provide unparalleled solutions to seemingly impossible problems, but their misuse often amplifies conflict rather than resolving it. Many of these items demand extraordinary willpower or intellect to wield safely, and even then, the risk of unintended consequences remains high. As a result, these artifacts are often treated as both blessings and curses.

5. The Darkhold

The Darkhold, also known as the Book of Sins, is a malevolent tome of dark magic written by the Elder God Chthon. Containing spells that can summon demons, raise the dead, and rewrite reality itself, the Darkhold corrupts anyone who dares to use it. Its dark energy twists the minds of even the most virtuous individuals, ensuring that any attempt to use its power comes at a horrifying cost. Wanda Maximoff, for example, used the Darkhold to explore alternate dimensions in search of her children, but its influence turned her into a ruthless, reality-warping monster.

No one should possess the Darkhold because it’s not just a tool. The magic within it serves Chthon’s agenda, spreading chaos and destruction in the mortal realm to pave the way for his return. Every spell cast from the Darkhold exacts a terrible price, often leading to madness, death, or worse.

4. The Ebony Blade

Forged by Merlin, the Ebony Blade is a cursed weapon tied to the Black Knight legacy. The blade is virtually indestructible and can cut through almost anything, including mystical barriers, but its true danger lies in its blood curse. The more someone uses the Ebony Blade, the more bloodthirsty and violent they become. This curse has driven many of its wielders to madness, filling them with an insatiable lust for killing. Dane Whitman, the current Black Knight, has spent years struggling to control the blade’s influence.

The Ebony Blade’s curse makes it dangerous because it preys on the darkness in its wielder’s soul. Even heroes like Dane have found themselves teetering on the edge of villainy. In the wrong hands, the blade could unleash a reign of terror. Worse still, the blade’s connection to dark magic makes it a beacon for mystical threats, drawing the attention of demonic forces and corrupt sorcerers who seek to exploit its power.

3. The Cosmic Cube

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Cosmic Cube is an artifact of infinite potential, capable of reshaping reality itself. With a mere thought, the Cube can grant its wielder god-like powers, allowing them to alter matter, time, and even the very fabric of existence. While it may seem like the ultimate tool for good, the Cube’s power is far too great for any mortal — or even most immortals — to wield responsibly. When used by villains like the Red Skull, the Cosmic Cube has brought entire nations to their knees and rewritten history in catastrophic ways.

The fundamental problem with the Cosmic Cube is that it corrupts anyone who uses it. Even noble individuals succumb to the temptation of absolute power, often losing sight of their morals and goals. Worse, the Cube’s reality-altering abilities are so vast that a single misuse could have unintended, far-reaching consequences.

2. The Infinity Gauntlet

Courtesy of Marvel

The Infinity Gauntlet, when combined with the six Infinity Stones, grants its wielder omnipotence. With the snap of a finger, Thanos was able to erase half of all life in the universe. The Gauntlet’s powers include control over time, space, reality, power, mind, and soul, making it the ultimate weapon. However, its immense power is not only a threat to life but to the very structure of the multiverse. Any misuse could unravel reality itself.

The Infinity Gauntlet is too dangerous because no one, not even the most well-intentioned being, can wield that kind of power without succumbing to hubris. The sheer scale of what the Gauntlet can do makes it impossible to use responsibly. Even heroes like Adam Warlock, who once wielded it, recognized that they were unworthy of such power and chose to destroy or hide it.

1. The Ultimate Nullifier

The Ultimate Nullifier is the deadliest artifact in the Marvel Universe, capable of instantly erasing any target — be it a person, a planet, or even an entire dimension. Wielded by Galactus himself or the Fantastic Four in desperate situations, the Nullifier’s power is absolute and indiscriminate. However, the artifact’s true danger lies in its complexity. If used improperly or by someone without the mental capacity to comprehend its power, the Nullifier can backfire and destroy its user, along with everything else in the surrounding area.

No one should possess the Ultimate Nullifier because it’s far too unpredictable. Unlike other artifacts, which corrupt their users over time, the Nullifier simply doesn’t care — it’s a doomsday button with no failsafe. It represents the ultimate gamble: absolute annihilation in exchange for a fleeting chance at salvation. In the wrong hands, it could easily wipe out the entire Marvel Universe, making it the most dangerous artifact of all.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!