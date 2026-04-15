5 Obscure Batman Villains Who Need Modern Revamps

Batman is well-regarded for having one of the greatest rogues galleries in all of fiction. The Joker, Two-Face, Catwoman, and so many more are not only some of the most iconic names in costumed supervillainy, but characters that even non-comic fans can rattle off without a hitch. The supervillains that try to bring down the Bat have made massive names for themselves, but that doesn’t mean all of his foes are top-tier. For every Bane, there’s at least five Cluemasters. The Dark Knight has faced hundreds, if not thousands, of villains during his career. It’s natural that only some have risen to legendary status.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not every villain can be the Riddler, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t still plenty of great villains that deserve more spotlight. Batman’s best villains are only that because so many writers and artists have poured their hearts and souls into reinventing them over the years. There are so many other concepts that deserve the same treatment and have at least as much potential as the evil stars. Today, we’re taking a look at five of the best obscure Batman villains who need to return with a fresh coat of paint.

5) Ratcatcher

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Ratcatcher used to be nothing more than an exterminator who could train rats to do whatever he wanted. After a lengthy prison stay, he turned to villainy to get revenge on everyone he deemed had wronged him. He used his army-sized mischief to try to establish rats as the dominant species, often clashing with the Batman Family. His insanity and unique fighting style definitely make him interesting. Musophobia is one of the most common fears, so a man controlling a legion of rats is rife with potential for terror. He’s the type of crazy that can headline a great short adventure, and we should see more of those kinds of villains.

4) Crime Doctor

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Funnily enough, the Crime Doctor is actually a gifted medical practitioner. He was so skilled that he grew bored saving lives, and wanted greater thrills from the other side of the law. He patched up criminals, later becoming an expert in torture, and sold his services to the underworld. This is a very unique concept for a villain, as while he doesn’t lead crimes himself, he’s an essential yet overlooked part of how most supervillains survive. He’s interconnected with so many costumed criminals and regular mobsters, especially given that his brother is longtime Batman-enemy Rupert Thorne. He probably shouldn’t headline many stories, but he could be a great threat in the background of so many if given the chance.

3) Lock-Up

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Lock-Up originally debuted in Batman: The Animated Series, but he made the jump to comics even before Harley Quinn did. He was a former Arkham attendee who made it his mission to put the fear of God into anyone he deemed a villain. He was obsessed with incarceration and punishment, ot the point where he became a supervillain to lock up other supervillains and treat them like rats. His specific obsession pits him against criminals, which makes him one of the best Batman villains to use for dark reflection-style storylines, either for Batman or the police. There’s a whole lot that someone like Lock-Up can bring to modern climates and stories, so seeing him return would be worth it.

2) Zodiac Master

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Zodiac Master is one of Batman’s very old villains, and he only appeared once in the Earth-One continuity, but there’s potential in his gimmick. He pretended to be a master psychic who could predict the future, but in actuality, he would make sure all of his predictions came true. He’s a classic con man with a funny suit, which is lined with zodiac memorabilia that also serves as themed weapons. Frankly, a new take on a villain betting on something then rigging it could be a fun way to test Batman’s detective skills. At the very least, he could give us some laughs when Batman tears apart his “predictions.”

1) The Eraser

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The Eraser is easily the most unique villain on this list. Effectively, he was a villain who would clean up crime scenes to ensure Batman and the police had zero evidence. Even the World’s Greatest Detective needs a clue to point him in the right direction, but the Eraser was a master at making sure that never happened. He could be a challenge unlike anything Batman has ever faced before, pushing him to look at situations from a new angle to figure out how to solve a case with no clues. The Eraser has the potential to push Batman in a way that no other villain does, and that makes him perfect for a new direction and reintroduction.

Which Batman villain would you love to see make a comeback? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!