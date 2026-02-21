7 Best Hulk Artists Ranked (And Gary Frank Isn’t #1)

The Hulk is the strongest one there is, a character whose has had decades of some of the wildest adventures imaginable. Hulk stories are some of the most varied out there; sometimes, they’re monster stories, pitting the Jade Giant against monsters or playing him as the beast that has to be defeated. Sometimes, they’re deep psychological tales, digging into the meat of the character and his world. Other times, they’re horror stories, showing off the terrors that a man who can become the most powerful being imaginable can create in the universe. The art of Hulk comics has brought all of this to life since the 1960s, and readers have gotten some amazing scenes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are hundreds of talented artists in the character’s history, but some of them have risen to the top, including Gary Frank, who has become one of the most respected aritsts in the medium thanks to his work with Geoff Johns at DC Comics and Image Comics. As great as his art was, he wasn’t even the best to draw the adventures of the Green Goliath. These seven Hulk artists are the best of all time, and Frank isn’t number one.

7) Joe Bennet

Image Courtesy of Marvel COmics

The Immortal Hulk is a fan-favorite series, and Joe Bennett’s art was a big reason for that. Bennett leaned into the horror flavored stories of the series, and gave readers body horror on another level. His run with the book was controversial, with some anti-Semitic imagery in his work, but no one can deny that his art on the book without was fantastic. His pencils in the series are some of the most amazing Hulk art you’ll ever see, and helped make horror Hulk stories popular again.

6) Todd McFarlane

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics



Todd McFarlane is one of the most popular, beloved artists of his generation, and his Hulk run was out of this world. McFarlane drew The Incredible Hulk #330-334 and #336-346. His Hulk was massive and bestial, a primitive looking monster that was a mass of muscle and malice. He gave Marvel one of its greatest fights in The Incredible Hulk #340, where Wolverine faced off against the Hulk in a battle where they both almost killed one another. His unique style fit this period of the monster beautifully, and he deserves his place among the greatest Hulk artists of all-time.

5) Sal Buscema

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Hulk has had quite a history, and one of the most important parts of it come from the late, great Sal Buscema’s amazing run on The Incredible Hulk. This Marvel legend inked issues #124 and 134-136 and pencilled the book in issues #194-203, 205-217, 218-221, 223-229, 231-240, 241-243, 245-248, 250-273, 274-278, 280-309, and Annual #5 and 8, 14-15. Buscema is one of Marvel’s most prolific artists, and his Hulk was brilliant. The detail, the action, the character acting, and the backgrounds were all immaculate, and he was able to give readers gorgeous pages that influenced generations of artists.

4) Herb Trimpe

Image COurtesy of Marvel Comics

Herb Trimpe defined what Hulk comics could be even before Buscema got on the book. Trimpe is another Marvel workhorse, penciling numerous comics for the publisher during his time at the House of Ideas. Trimpe drew The Incredible Hulk #106-142, 145-193, 204, 355, 393, and Annual #6, 12, and 16. His Hulk was a massive mountain of muscle, and his fight scenes were gorgeous, big, brutal battles that you felt through the page. He’s one of the Hulk greats; none of the artists on this list would even understand how to draw the Hulk without work. The man spent seven years drawing the character with only a three issue break in between two stints, showing everyone what Hulk art should be.

3) Dale Keown

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics in the ’90s was a place where art was king, and Dale Keown was one of the most beloved artists of the day. Keown joined The Incredible Hulk in 1990 and drew issues #367, 369-377, 379, 381-388, 390-393, 395-398, and later Hulk: The End #1, Giant-Size Hulk #1, Incredible Hulk: Last Call #1, and Maestro #1-3 and 5. At Image Comics, he drew the Hulk/Pitt #1 and The Darkness/Hulk #1. His Hulk was massive, and his simple, super-clean linework was amazing detailed. His fights looked fantastic, and his human characters were gorgeous. He was a generation of Hulk’s fans’ first artist, and he delivered.

2) Gary Frank

Image Courtesy of Marvel COmics

Gary Frank is one of the most beloved artists of numerous generations and is a superstar. None of that would have been possible without the Hulk. Frank worked for Marvel UK before getting a chance on The Incredible Hulk drawing issues #403-411, 413-418, 420-423, and 425. He’d later return for The Incredible Hulk (Vol. 3) #100-101 and 106-107. Frank’s clean, simple linework proved to be perfect for the character and his adventures. This was during the monumental Peter David run on the Hulk, and Frank did an amazing job giving readers brilliant action and the kind of introspective character stuff David’s tenure was known for (as well as great comedy, like in the Rick Jones bachelor party issue; some of you know what I’m talking about). He was outstanding, and it remains some of the best art in his illustrious career.

1) Adam Kubert

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Adam Kubert is a legend in the comic industry, following the example of his father in becoming one of the greatest of al-time. His work on Wolverine (Vol. 2) made him a superstar, and he moved to The Incredible Hulk after drawing Onslaught: X-Men and Onslaught: Marvel Universe, drawing issues #454-456, 458-460, 462-464, 466-467, The Incredible Hulk #-1, and The Incredible Hulk (Vol. 3) #87. Kubert’s figure work and action were outstanding and he drew one of the best looking Hulks imaginable. His pencils had a primal energy to them, and he captured some of the most heartbreaking scenes in Hulk history. He’s the best of the best and deserves his flowers.

Who are your favorite Hulk artists? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!