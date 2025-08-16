Hulk’s Most Devastating Powers in Marvel Comics, Ranked

The Hulk is widely considered one of Marvel Comics’ most powerful characters, if not one of the strongest, regardless of comic book lines. He is someone who can realistically beat any hero or villain, irrespective of their power level, and he has plenty of ways to get stronger as the fights go on. This is also a case where his powers change as time goes on, although not quite as drastically as Superman’s powers have changed over his existence in comics. Hulk has been shown to live to the end of the Earth, and his powers are a mix of the gamma radiation and his alter ego, as well as his high intellect.

With Hulk remaining one of Marvel Comics’ greatest heroes, here is a look at how his powers make him almost unbeatable in any given fight.

7) Super Genius Intellect

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

While it doesn’t look like a powerful ability on the surface, Bruce Banner’s intelligence is one of Hulk’s most important abilities, but only in cases where Bruce has control of the Green Goliath. This is because Bruce is a super-genius, so smart that any known intelligence test can’t measure his IQ. Even Tony Stark calls Banner the most brilliant nuclear scientist on the planet. Nick Fury ranks Bruce alongside Stark and Reed Richards, which is high praise. On top of that, Banner has used his intelligence to win fights that even Hulk couldn’t, such as when he fought Maestro in the Future Imperfect storyline. When Hulk realized he couldn’t beat the more capable version of himself, Banner found a way to win the fight by sending Maestro back in time to the original gamma accident that gave him his powers, effectively winning a previously unbeatable opponent.

6) Immortality & Healing Factor

Hulk can’t lose most fights because he can’t be effectively beaten. Even when he is killed, he can return through the Green Door and is therefore immortal as long as that door remains accessible. Hulk has also been shown to live to the end of the world as the last living being on the planet. In battle, enemies have proven they can hurt Hulk, but his healing factor is equal to someone like Wolverine and Deadpool, and his healing powers happen at a rapid speed. It also helps that Hulk heals faster the angrier he gets, which is similar to his strength, making him almost impossible to beat when he completely loses control.

5) Fear Inducement

One of Hulk’s lesser-known powers is also one of his scariest. He has what is known as Fear Inducement. This started after Devil Hulk took dominance of the alters in Bruce Banner’s mind after years of remaining dormant. He then possessed a power that the regular Hulk didn’t have, and he was able to induce fear in everyone he crossed paths with. While everyone usually feared Hulk on some level, this takes that power to another level. Using his Fear Inducement powers, he struck fear into other monsters and even gods.

4) Can Absorb & Emit Radiation

While Red Hulk is best known for this, Hulk also has the ability to absorb and emit radiation, which can be deadly to anyone around him. This is especially true with gamma radiation, as Hulk’s body functions as a gamma battery, constantly generating and radiating energy. He showed this when he went to save New York City by absorbing all the radiation leaking out of a reactor, which seemingly killed him, but turned Amadeus Cho into a new version of the Hulk. He has even used the ability in fights to syphon energy out of Red Hulk and Sasquatch on two separate occasions to win the battles. As a bonus, he can grow even larger the more radiation he absorbs, which is how he can become a monstrous Hulk.

3) Thunderclap

The Thunderclap is a fun Hulk offensive move, but it is a lot more powerful than some might believe. Hulk has superhuman strength, which is great when punching a villain, but it can also cause immense damage and destruction when he smashes his hands together, known as the Thunderclap. He once clapped his hands together so powerfully that it caused a hurricane that flooded a South American country. His clap has dispersed Sandman completely during an attack and even put out Human Torch’s flame. He has hit the ground so hard on one occasion that he caused two firing tanks to flip into the air and blast attacking helicopters, effectively bringing down four enemy attackers at once.

2) Hulk Can Punch Holes In The Fabric Of Reality

The Thunderclap is extremely powerful, but Hulk is also able to do something with a similar attack that can destroy the entire universe. He can use his strength to create a shockwave powerful enough to punch a hole in the dimensional fabric of spacetime. This was shown in The Incredible Hulk #135 from 1970, where Kang became trapped in a time storm and transported Hulk forward in time, knowing from past knowledge that Hulk could realistically break through a time storm. With one massive punch, Hulk ended up punching his way through time into 1917 and the middle of a battle during World War I.

1) Unlimited Strength Based On Rage

Undoubtedly, the most significant example of Hulk’s power is his unlimited strength. The upper level of his strength is limitless, and it only grows when he gets angrier. This means that the longer the fight goes on, and the angrier Hulk becomes during a battle, the stronger he becomes and the easier it is for him to beat almost anyone. In World War Hulk, Reed Richards said that his strength at that time was off the charts, and he couldn’t measure his power. Bruce Banner’s influence lessens his strength, but that is even able to be surpassed, as shown in Onslaught. No one could beat Onslaught, so Hulk had Jean Grey shut down Banner in his brain. With this, he was able to fight Onslaught head-on and finally end the fight. Some people believe that Hulk could break the entire Earth if he gets angry enough.