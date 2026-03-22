7 DC Heroes Who Need to Go Away

DC Comics has been telling superhero stories the longest, creating the icons that would form the blueprint for every hero that came after them. These heroes have to not only face off against the most dangerous threats in their cities, but also of the entire planet, and that’s before we get to the universe and multiverse-level threats that they have to face on an almost annual basis. Some of the most dangerous, deadly villains of all time call the DC Multiverse home, and the heroes have to face them all the time. Some of them are basically on call 24/7. There’s a reason that they call it a never-ending battle.

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Looking at DC’s greatest heroes, there are some of them who need a break more than others. They are out there all the time, looking into the abyss, and they could use some time off. These seven DC heroes should go on vacation, giving themselves a chance to rest for a bit before getting back in the fight.

7) John Constantine

Image courtesy of DC Comics

John Constantine is the world’s greatest mystic protector, and is known for the extremes he’ll go to. John will do anything and sacrifice anyone to win, and he has watched everyone that he loves die because of him at least once, and they’re the lucky ones. John never gets a break and he’s a man who definitely needs it. He has seen and done things that no human should have to and that’s his normal life. Constantine needs a cask of whisky, a crate of smokes, and weeks of punk rock concerts in the dingiest clubs imaginable.

6) Wally West

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Wally West is the best Flash, having fought evil since he was a child. He took his uncle Barry’s place as the fastest man alive, and has built quite a life for himself. He married Linda Park and the two of them have three children. He’s constantly fighting evil, training his older children to use the Speed Force, working with the Flash Family, and basically going a million miles a second. Wally tried to take a vacation with his family in 2024, and ended up in a war against Eclipso in the run up to DC K.O. The West family could use an actual vacation. There are plenty of speedsters that can take his place.

5) Mister Terrific

IMage Courtesy of DC Comics

Mister Terrific is a man who made superheroism into his life. Michael Holt was an Olympic decathlete with multiple PhDs when his wife was killed in a car accident. Holt decided to become a superhero instead of killing himself and since then has led the Justice Society and become one of the most important members of the Justice League. He’s constantly working, whether it be as a superhero or at his lab at his corporation TerrifiTech. Holt has no life outside of superheroes, and just learned that he had a child that had been stolen from him. This man could use some time with his son and leave his T-sphere and mask at the Watchtower.

4) Nightwing

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Dick Grayson has been going out and fighting evil in cities like Gotham City and Bludhaven since before he was a teenager. He’s led the Titans, the teen, the new, and the adjectiveless, in battles against interdimensional demon lords and alien invaders. He’s been Batman and had his own Justice League team. He’s had his identity outed and worked as a secret agent. Sure, he’s a pleasant, gorgeous man who is constantly smiling and giving away his billions of dollars, but this is a man who never stops. Barbara needs to hide his costume and book them a trip around the world.

3) Martian Manhunter

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Martian Manhunter is underappreciated great, but he has no social life. This is honestly by design. J’onn J’onnz lost his family. There are no Green Martians left. He’s the last one and everything he sees reminds him of what he lost. However, that doesn’t mean that some time away from being a superhero wouldn’t do him well. He can go on a trip to the stars with his protege Miss Martian or just hang around with the JLI, hit them with his dry wit, and eat Chocos till the cows come home.

2) Lois Lane

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Lois Lane has no chill. In fact, there’s a good chance that she has no idea what that means. She’s one of the most iconic characters in comics, and she’s also one of the busiest. Lois is all about being a reporter. She lives and breathes the news, and is constantly ready to work. She also goes on adventures with her husband and raises her son and whatever Kryptonian kid that Superman decides is part of the family this month. She’s become editor in chief of The Daily Planet, all while helping out with her new superpowers that keep coming and going. Superman needs to politely but repeatedly ask her to take a vacation until she caves and grudgingly enjoys it.

1) Batman

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Batman is DC’s greatest vigilante and there is no hero that needs a vacation more. He’s obsessed with his mission and can never allow himself to just chill out and enjoy life for a little bit. He’s out there, night in and night out, fighting the most twisted and dangerous criminals imaginable. That’s before we get into his work with Superman and the Justice League. He never stops going, and it’s long past time someone made him stop. Once upon a time Alfred would have done it, but now the rest of the Bat-Family needs to step up and tell Bruce to go to a beach for a while… where he’ll have T-spheres programmed to watch him and keep him from running off to kick the Joker in the face.

What DC heroes do you think need a break? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!