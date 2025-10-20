7 DC Villains That Would Demolish Thanos

Thanos is the most dangerous villain in the Marvel Universe. He isn’t the most powerful villain in the universe; he’s certainly powerful, but there are beings out there with much more power than he has. He’s not the smartest villain, and he’s not the strongest villain. However, the Mad Titan is a total package when it comes to how much of a threat he is, combining his powers, intelligence, and indomitable will to become a villain who is more than the sum of his parts. Thanos is a villain unlike any in the Marvel Universe, a foe who can destroy just about anything you put in his way. He has has lost, but the damage he does to everyone he fights shows how terrifying he is.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thanos would be a deadly villain no matter where he was, including the DC Multiverse. However, he would hold a completely different place in the DC Multiverse than he does in the Marvel Universe. Thanos would not be the most dangerous villain in the DC Multiverse, as these seven villains would be able to demolish him.

7) Doomsday

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Thanos, in the comics at least, is known for his fear of the Hulk. He knows the thing about the Hulk — that if you fight him long enough, he’ll always win. The DC Multiverse has its own version of the Hulk, and he’s one of the biggest threats that Superman ever faced — Doomsday. The beast is powerful enough to beat Superman to death, and has more than held his own against every hero and villain he faced. He is actually more dangerous than Hulk, as he doesn’t hold back at all. Doomsday would blitz Thanos — who is definitely physically weaker than Superman — and the beast’s strength and rage would be the end of the road for the Mad Titan.

6) Brainiac

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Brainiac is the most intelligent villain in the DC Multiverse. The Coluan cyborg has taken on many forms over the years, using his intellect and technology to challenge Superman and his allies. Thanos does have some advantages over Brainiac, but where alien has the Mad Titan beat is in the intelligence department. Brainiac would send his drones out at Thanos to learn about his opponent, so he could about the Mad Titan. Using this knowledge, the genius villain would figure out the best way to deal with his foe. While there’s a good chance that Brainiac would lose a physical confrontation between the two, he would never let it come to that.

5) The Anti-Monitor

ImAGE Courtesy of DC Comics



The Anti-Monitor is everything that Thanos wishes he could be. The all-powerful destroyer decided to obliterate the positive matter multiverse and went on a rampage that nearly destroyed everything. The Anti-Monitor has the highest body count in DC Comics history, and was powerful enough to smack around pre-Crisis Kryptonians, back when they could move planets around and fly through time. That’s power at a level that Thanos can’t deal with, and that’s before we bring the Shadow Demons, the Weaponeers of Qward, and the powerful anti-matter weapons he used against the Earths. It took the heroes of five different Earths to defeat the main villain of Crisis on Infinite Earths, so one Thanos isn’t going to cut it.

4) Zoom

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Zoom looks like the Reverse Flash, but he’s not a speedster; he’s something much more dangerous. Instead, Hunter Zolomon’s powers, gained from an accident with the Flash’s Cosmic Treadmill, allow him to control the flow of time. The Flash villain isn’t actually running fast; he’s speeding up time around him. Thanos has numerous advantages over Zoom, but it’s those time control powers that are going to make this a very hard fight for the Mad Titan. He’s a smart cookie, but the amount of technology he’d need to be able to overcome his foe’s temporal powers is going to put this win out of reach for him. He could figure out a way to win given time and resources, but Zoom isn’t going to give him time to let that happen.

3) Eclipso

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Eclipso is one of the most powerful villains on Earth, and that power is going to win him this fight. The villain was once God’s Angel of Wrath, kicked out of his office because he enjoyed destroying his victims. Darkseid eventually bonded him with the Heart of Darkness black diamond, all so the ghastly spirit could continue to spread darkness and destruction across creation. This is a fight where Thanos doesn’t have any of the advantages. While the Eternal is an engine of cosmic energy, he can’t match the reality-altering power of Eclipso. The former Angel of Wrath is no longer as powerful as he once was, but the power he does have is too much for the Mad Titan. In fact, there’s a good chance that he would end up possessed by Eclipso, which would count as a loss.

2) Lex Luthor

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Lex Luthor is Earth’s most unhinged genius, and that’s going to give him the edge here. Superman’s greatest foe is known for creating numerous ways of dealing with the most powerful beings in his universe, evening up the odds with his tremendous intelligence. His armor is powerful enough to allow him to fight the Man of Steel and his most powerful allies, and he can figure out ways to hurt nearly any superpowered being he encounters. Lex Luthor is too smart to run right at Thanos and would take his time, trying to figure out how to defeat his enemy. The Mad Titan has nearly every advantage over Luthor, except intelligence, and that’s going to cost him the battle.

1) Darkseid

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Darkseid is the God of Evil, and the one DC villain that everyone wants to see Thanos fight. The Lord of Apokolips is one of the most frightening villains out there. He’s stronger than Superman, can survive the destruction of his physical form (which is more difficult to pull off than it seems), and has the power of the Omega Effect, eye blasts that track their targets anywhere they go and can kill some with one hit. Darkseid is better Thanos in every way. He’s stronger, he’s more durable, and his powers are on another level entitely. The Mad Titan has defeated gods before, but God of Evil would be too much for him, especially if he had the Anti-Life Equation.

What do you think? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!