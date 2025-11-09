7 Image Comics That Would Make Incredible Sci-Fi Movies

Image Comics has been giving creators a home for any kind of the story they want for over 30 years now. The publisher puts out books that run the gamut of genres, from superheroes to horror to fantasy. This also includes sci-fi, with the company allowing creators to tell the best sci-fi stories imaginable. Over the years, Image properties have made in-roads into TV, most notably the work of writer Robert Kirkman, but is still waiting for its big break in the film industry. It’s long past time for an Image book to make the jump to the silver screen, and honestly the company’s sci-fi stories may be the key to that success.

Image Comics has some amazing books, and their sci-fi is a cut above the rest. Many of these stories would be perfect for movies, creating entirely new franchises that will make their creators very rich people. These seven Image comics would make amazing sci-fi films, supplying with big screen with some amazing spectacle, mindblowing concepts, and deep, emotional storytelling.

7) Transhuman

Jonathan Hickman has some amazing Image books, but one of the most overlooked is Transhuman, with artist Jim Ringeut. The book is a mockumentary about two different companies trying to push the human race toward their next evolution, one using genetic tech and the other using robotics. It’s full of interesting characters and concepts, taking the story in some surprising directions that movies don’t always take. This is Hickman unlike you’ve ever read him before, a laugh-out loud sci-fi story that will shock you with its twist ending. Transhuman would make a tremendously funny movie, something that sci-fi and comic movies need right now.

6) Pax Romana

Speaking of Jonathan Hickman comics, let’s take a look at Pax Romana, written and drawn by the man. This book begins in the future, with the young Gene Pope of the Roman Empire being told the story of why the Roman Empire still exists in the 21st century. The Catholic Church is able to create a time machine before everyone else, and sends a modern army back in time to Emperor Constantine’s conversion to Christianity to ensure that the Roman Empire never falls. What follows is a story full of action and intrigue, as the soldiers decide that maybe they don’t want to just follow orders. Pax Romana is an awesome story that would make for an fun time travel movie, taking moviegoers on a ride that combines sci-fi and history for a story that will wow audiences.

5) Black Science

Black Science is an underrated Image classic from Rick Remender and Mattoe Scalero. This story follows Grant McKay and a group of Dimensionauts on a trip through the multiverse using the Pillar, which was created by McKay. Things get crazy as the tribulations of McKay’s personal and professional lives crash into each other, as everyone tries to get back home from a trip that could be the death of all of them. The book would make an amazing series of films, combining drama and high-concept sci-fi action. Black Science is brilliant, and its character-heavy approach is perfect for the big screen.

4) Tokyo Ghost

Tokyo Ghost, by Rick Remender and Sean Murphy, feels like it was created for the purpose of one day being a movie. Taking place in a cyberpunk dystopia ruled by corporations that have addicted the population to their technology, it follows bounty hunters Debbie Decay and Led Ded, sent to the last pristine country on Earth, Japan, to open it up for the corporate powers of the world. However, things go awry when Debbie tries to break Led’s addiction, sending the whole situation spiraling. Tokyo Ghost is a kinetic, manga-inspired thrill ride that would look gorgeous on the big screen, whether it’s in live action or animated. Its thrilling action was made to be seen in motion and would blow the minds of moviegoers.

3) Paper Girls

On the one hand, Paper Girls had a TV show that failed, but I think it would have had much more success on the big screen. Paper Girls, by Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang, follows a group of ’80s girls who find a time machine and go on a trip through the past and the future. The popularity of ’80s nostalgia shows are reaching their end, and maybe this comic can do even better on the big screen. Honestly, the increase in budget would definitely help the story be more popular as a movie than it was as a TV show, and could give moviegoers a tremendous trilogy of movies that will knock their socks off.

2) StarHenge Book One: The Lion and the Boar

StarHenge Book One: The Lion and the Boar, by writer/artist Liam Sharp, isn’t as popular as some of the other books on this list, but it deserves to be. However, it would make for an amazing movie. The story kicks off in a future where humanity and machines are at war. Humanity is able to use magic to get an advantage, and both sides send warriors back in time, humans to protect the magic and machines to destroy it. It then shifts to the present day, as a young woman learns the secret of Camelot. StarHenge is an amazing story with some gorgeous imagery that would pop on the big screen. It’s another book that feels tailor made for movies, and would find amazing levels of success.

1) Prophet

Prophet is peak sci-fi. The story takes place in a future where the Earth Empire, having become despotic, was defeated by a coalition of aliens led by John Prophet, a human supersoldier whose genes the Earth Empire had been using as the core of their fighting forces for millennia. When Prophets start awakening across the stars, Old Man Prophet awakens as well, bringing together a coalition of aliens to destroy the Empire once and for all. Prophet has a Dune flavor and would make for a thrilling series of films, combining amazing action and imagery with deep, compelling lore. It’s one of the best sci-fi comics of all-time and would set the box office on fire.

