7 Most Dangerous Justice Leaguers In DC History

The Justice League faces off against the most dangerous threats to the DC Multiverse. The Justice League has counted the greatest heroes ever among its number, a mixture of powerhouses, weaker yet skilled fighters, and well-balance combatants that can handle just about any threat out there. The Justice League has defeated every type of villain you can imagine, from regular supervillains to multiversal destroyers that eat entire universes. When they can’t overpower a threat, they always figure out a way to win, and are rightly feared by evildoers in every universe that knows what the Justice League is. The Justice League is beloved by the people they protect, but feared by every villain out there.

The members of the Justice League are something else. While they’re mostly exemplary heroes, that doesn’t mean that they aren’t also extremely scary. They give villains nightmares, and would be exceedingly dangerous if they ever snapped. These seven Justice Leaguers are the most dangerous, heroes that no one wants to face when they’re angry.

7) Firestorm

The Firestorm matrix is formed when two people bond together. Usually, Firestorm consists of a teenager like Ronnie Raymond or Jason Rousch along with Professor Martin Stein, Stein’s scientific mind allowing Firestorm to use their powers to the utmost extent. Firestorm is a nuclear powered titan, with amazing strength and energy powers, but his greatest ability is his ability to manipulate matter, allowing him to play with the building blocks of reality. Firestorm’s body is a cauldron of nuclear energy and if he’s pierced can explode with the force of the most powerful nuclear weapons. Firestorm doesn’t often lose control, but if he did, there are few out there who could take him down. He’s even dangerous in defeat, making Firestorm the kind of threat that no one wants to face.

6) Orion

Orion is the son of Darkseid, having been traded to the New Gods of New Genesis in a peace deal. Orion is known as the Dog of War, a powerful being that can go one on one with Darkseid and basically everyone else in the Multiverse. Orion’s temper is what makes him so dangerous. His legacy as a son of Darkseid means that he always has to control his rage, otherwise he will destroy everything in front of him. Even Superman knows better than to take Orion lightly, and he’s known for throwing himself into battle with reckless abandon. Few beings short of the most powerful in the Multiverse have a hope against him.

5) Superman

Superman is the Earth’s most beloved hero, a paragon of virtue that is looked up to by everyone. Superman faces the greatest threats ever, and is usually looked at as the rock of the Justice League. However, that doesn’t mean that Superman isn’t dangerous. His Kryptonian powers make him into one of the most formidable superheroes ever. While there’s little chance of Superman snapping, it can happen, and as we’ve seen in the Injustice universe, Superman out of control can beat just about everyone. Superman is the Justice League’s not so secret weapon, a powerful hero that can can take on basically everyone all by himself.

4) The Flash

The Flash is one of the most powerful heroes on the face of the Earth. While Wally West is the most powerful Flash, every single one of them can tap into the Speed Force. The Speed Force is basically supercharged physics, an energy field that is integral to the multiverse. The most powerful Flashes can move faster than light, so when they’re tuned into a battle, there’s no one that can even hit them. The Flash can do insane things with velocity and physics, like the infinite mass punch, and can land a thousand punches before most villains have even decided to throw one. The Flash has the potential to defeat anyone he battles, his amazing power level putting him into the rarefied air of the most powerful beings in the entire multiverse.

3) Martian Manhunter

Martian Manhunter is an underrated powerhouse. Martian Manhunter’s Green Martian physiology gives him one of the greatest mixtures of powers ever: super strength, invulnerability, super speed, super senses, shapechanging, Martian vision, invisibility, intangibility, and telepathy. Martian Manhunter is also one of the most level-headed Justice Leaguers, but that doesn’t mean he’s not superlatively dangerous. Martian Manhunter can take down basically any foe in front of him, and his telepathic mind is the most powerful on Earth. When Martian Manhunter gets angry, there are few who can withstand his rage. He’s an amazing hero, but an undeniably dangerous one.

2) Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman is the most formidable Amazon. She was trained by the best combatants among the warrior women and mastered basically everything they taught her. While she isn’t on Superman’s level of strength, she’s still amazingly strong and durable. Combine that with her combat skills, and Wonder Woman is the greatest warrior on Earth. Wonder Woman doesn’t play the same kind of games that other heroes do; while she won’t kill for no reason, Wonder Woman has no problem taking down an enemy that needs to go. Wonder Woman can stand with the best of them, and has been able to triumph over the most powerful villains. Wonder Woman is a fearsome hero, and anyone who isn’t scared of her needs to rethink their lives.

1) Batman

Batman is nowhere near the most powerful member of the Justice League, but that doesn’t change that he’s not the most dangerous on the team. Batman goes head to head with the most dangerous villains, and always comes out the other side with a win. Batman knows that he’s not the most powerful member of the team, so he works harder than anyone else, his mind a steel trap of tactical brilliance. Batman wins, and that’s what makes him so scary. Batman won’t stop until he figures out a way to win, and has created technology that can work against just about anyone. Batman is the one Leaguer that the entire metahuman community fears, and they have good reason to.

