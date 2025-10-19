7 Most Evil Robots in Comics (& #3 Is Something Something Dark Side)

Movies like Terminator, The Matrix, and 2001: A Space Odyssey serve a warning. It is that the greatest threat to humanity is its own creation, specifically synthetic, sentient AI beings. Both Marvel and DC have explored the dangers of AI with numerous self-aware, mechanical mass-murderers who battle superheroes. These synthetic supervillains made by people have no respect for humanity and don’t value human, or organic, life. They only seek their own ends to conquer and destroy. And with their metal bodies and supercomputer minds, many of them have come close to wiping out all organic life in the universe. Whether intentionally or unintentionally, these robots are hardwired to be bad to the bolt.

These are the most malevolent, destructive, and villainous robots and AI ever constructed in Marvel and DC Comics.

7) Ultimo

image courtesy of marvel comics

Standing several stories tall, the gigantic Ultimo exists only to destroy. Before arriving on Earth, the simple-minded and towering robot used its incredible strength and powerful heat-vision to wipe out all life on an alien planet. When Ultimo crash-landed on Earth, he was severely damaged. The villainous Mandarin reprogrammed the behemoth to be his servant and aid in his plans for world domination. However, a power like Ultimo can’t be controlled, and he has frequently broken free of the Mandarin’s domination to continue his primary objective to destroy everything in sight. With his incredible size and alien weaponry, Ultimo is one of Iron Man’s deadliest adversaries.

6) Sentinels

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The product of humanity’s fear and bigotry, the Sentinels were built for the sole purpose of wiping out mutantkind. Over the years, Sentinels have continuously evolved to become stronger and more capable mutant killers. These giant robots are armed to the teeth with energy blasters and other weapons. They can also scan and locate the X-Gene within individuals. Even though they were built to wipe out mutants, Sentinels pose a significant threat to humanity as well. Since Sentinels are programmed to protect humanity from mutants, their logic has led them to conclude that humans are the source of mutantkind through genetic variation and therefore must be dominated. Sentinels have been the center of numerous mutant genocides, and in many alternate futures have successfully conquered the Earth.

5) Brother Eye

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

When Batman felt that the Justice League was misusing their powers, he began to set up a satellite operated by an AI system called Brother Eye to monitor superheroes. When the villain Maxwell Lord found a way to hack into Brother Eye’s systems, he reprogrammed it to aid in his crusade to wipe out superhumans. By infecting civilians with nanites, Brother Eye transformed them into mindless superpowered drones called O.M.A.C.S. to start attacking superheroes. After Wonder Woman killed Maxwell, Brother Eye became more violent and erratic as it had its O.M.A.C.S. go on increasingly destructive rampages, leading to countless deaths. In trying to make the world a safer place, Batman had inadvertently created one of its greatest threats.

4) Nimrod

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

A Sentinel hailing from a grim and dystopian future, Nimrod is one of the most powerful and dangerous threats the X-Men have ever faced. Through his futuristic technology, Nimrod is an ever-evolving machine capable of defeating multiple Omega-Level mutants simultaneously. Nimrod exists only to see all of mutantkind exterminated and has acted as a puppet master for his less-evolved Sentinel ancestors. Nimrod travelled to the past to ensure that the future belongs to the machines. Nimrod is as ruthless as he is strong, having orchestrated the creation of the villainous cyborg Bastion and aided in the destruction of the mutant nation of Krakoa. Several X-Men have died because of Nimrod, and he will never stop his relentless crusade for mutant genocide.

3) Solaris

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The supercomputer known as Solaris is a gigantic living artificial sun that has battled the Superman lineage for generations, all the way to the 853rd century. By consuming the energy of stars, Solaris has destroyed countless solar systems and killed billions of people across the galaxy. Solaris has attempted to conquer Earth on many occasions. Still, descendants of the original Superman always manage to thwart him, causing the century-spanning feud. Solaris is a cunning mastermind who has weaponized comets, cancer plagues, quantum physics, and time travel in his never-ending quest to destroy Superman and his beloved Earth. There are few villains with such a century-spanning hatred towards the Man of Steel.

2) Manhunters

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Before the formation of the Green Lantern Corps, the Guardians of the Universe’s first attempt at developing an intergalactic peacekeeping force was the creation of the android Manhunters. Unfortunately, the Manhunters soon became one of the greatest threats in the universe. The android army quickly turned evil upon realizing that their mission for peace could never be achieved if life continued to exist and spread chaos. The Manhunters then proceeded to slaughter trillions of people, wiping out almost all life in an entire Space Sector. Although the Guardians decommissioned the Manhunters and replaced them with the Green Lantern Corps, the alien robots have frequently reemerged to continue their campaign to wipe out all life in the universe.

1) Ultron

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Designed by Hank Pym, aka Ant-Man, to be a force for good, Ultron quickly became the deadliest and most feared robot in comic book history. An ever-evolving machine, Ultron dedicated his existence to destroying all organic life. With his genius intellect, adamantium body, catastrophic power set, and army of drones, Ultron is nearly unstoppable. He assimilated a techno-organic race called the Phallanx and used their power to conquer the galaxy-spanning Kree Empire in a few hours. He has slaughtered and assimilated billions of people across the universe and successfully conquered the Earth in several potential futures. Unlike other evil robots, Ultron is driven not only by logic but also by a lust for power and genocide, making him one of the most malevolent villains in all of Marvel Comics.

