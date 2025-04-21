Marvel Rivals Reveals New Look at Ultron

Ultron is coming to Marvel Rivals halfway through the current season. Ahead of the new playable character’s release, NetEase has offered a new glimpse at the longtime Avengers adversary. This new look comes from the hero selection wheel in the game, where Ultron now appears between Adam Warlock and the Invisible Woman. As we saw previously, this take on the character’s design seems to draw elements from his appearance in the 2015 movie Avengers: Age of Ultron. However, there are some notable adjustments, just as we’ve seen with the rest of the Marvel Rivals roster.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Previous images of Ultron suggested that the character will have red eyes that closely resemble those seen in the comics. This image from the character select screen seems to have a softer yellow, but it’s possible the eye color can change based on the character’s interactions in the game. Hopefully the developers will give us more information as the season continues on.

ultron in marvel rivals, image via @X0x_Leak on X/Twitter

We now have a pretty good idea what Ultron’s default skin will look like, but NetEase has yet to offer any hints about other options. Ultron has had a lot of different looks over the years, so the developers won’t have any shortage of options to pull from. The character’s gold-colored appearance in the Age of Ultron comic series by Brian Michael Bendis and Bryan Hitch would seem like a solid option, as it would stand out from all the silver variants.

Whatever the developers decide, it will be interesting to see how Ultron is embraced by Marvel Rivals players. In the game, the creation of Hank Pym will apparently serve in a strategist role, with a focus on healing other players. It’s a unique take on a character that’s been known more for killing humans, rather than helping, and it will be interesting to see how that plays into the overall narrative for Marvel Rivals. The character is being set up as the big villain in the current season, but there have been several different takes on the android, and the current West Coast Avengers comic has a heroic Ultron helping the team against a villainous one. Given the way the previous season pulled story elements from Blood Hunt, it’s possible we could see the same with Season 2.

RELATED: Marvel Rivals Mantis Actress Was Told Not to Use the MCU for Inspiration

Ultron will be the last new character added in the current Marvel Rivals season. The plan is for each season to add 2 playable characters, and we’ve already seen the addition of Emma Frost. There’s been no indication who will show up next in the game, but there have been several leaks over the last few months, suggesting we could see favorites like Daredevil show up.

Are you excited to play as Ultron in Marvel Rivals? What alternate designs do you want to see for the character? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!