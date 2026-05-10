7 Most Important Spider-Man Milestones in Marvel History

Spider-Man is Marvel Comics‘ greatest hero and the proof is in the pudding. The House of Ideas was going with all guns blazing in the Silver Age, creating heroes who would become legends, but they still didn’t have the DC-killing character that would allow them to take the top of the sales charts. Spider-Man ended up being that character, a teen hero who fans could see themselves in. He made the publisher into more than a contender, with the Wall-Crawler quickly becoming an icon. Over the decades since, we’ve gotten some major moments in the character’s history that have proven indispensable both to his success and that of Marvel.

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There are plenty of big moments in the history of the friendly neighborhood hero, grabbing fan attention and giving readers some of the most memorable milestones in comics. However, some of them are greater than others, and have formed the character’s bedrock. These are the seven most important Spider-Man milestones in Marvel history, forging a mantle that has stood the test of time.

7) Superior Spider-Man

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Spider-Man has starred in brilliant stories, and one of them changed the way we looked at both the Wall-Crawler and one of his greatest villains. In The Amazing Spider-Man #700, a dying Doctor Octopus was able to move his consciousness into Peter Parker’s body. However, before Parker died, he showed Otto his life and the villain decided that instead of using the body to become the world’s greatest villain, he would show Peter that he was the greater hero. Superior Spider-Man showed readers what would happen if a villain was Spidey and it was awesome. It reminded people why Doc Ock is one of the greats and gave them some of the most unique Spider-Man stories ever.

6) Miles Morales Becoming Spider-Man

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Miles Morales has become a fan-favorite Spider-Man and is now something of an icon in his own right. The young hero first appeared in Ultimate Fallout, which took place in the wake of the death of the original Ultimate Spider-Man. He was inspired by Peter’s sacrifice, gained spider powers, and decided to become the new Spider-Man. Since then, he’s starred in comics, movies, cartoons, and video games. He’s changed the mantle of Spider-Man and has become a beloved character, showing readers that anyone could be Spider-Man. Miles has become a major part of the Marvel Universe and is one of the most beloved heroes on the Spider-Man side of things.

5) The Clone Saga

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The Clone Saga is one of the most hated Spider-Man stories of all time, but despite its bad reputation it’s extremely important to the history of the character. It introduced readers to Ben Reilly, the Spider-Clone from The Amazing Spider-Man #149, and Kaine Parker, the first clone created by the Jackal. It ended with the return of Norman Osborn, bringing the original Green Goblin back. Honestly, the story leading up to the reveal that Ben was the “real” Spider-Man was pretty good, but Marvel kept stretching it out because it sold well. It’s a legendary failure, but an important part of Spider-Man history nonetheless.

4) “One More Day”

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“One More Day” is the most despised Marvel story of the 21st century, and is even more hated than the Clone Saga by Spider-fans, which is saying something. This story from J. Micheal Starczynski, Joe Quesada, and various Marvel writers and editors ended the marriage between Spider-Man and Mary Jane, with the couple trading their life together to Mephisto to save the life of Aunt May. This story has been influencing Spider-stories for 19 years, even if fans hate it. It birthed the modern conception of Spider-Man, for better and for worse, and will forever be the blackest mark against Quesada’s time as editor in chief at Marvel.

3) The Marriage of Spider-Man and Mary Jane

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The marriage of Peter Parker and Mary Jane gave readers one of the most beloved relationships in the history of the comic industry. The two had met in high school, when Peter was dating Mary Jane’s friend Gwen, coming together after the death of the young woman. She was there for him after his loss and the two fell in love. The marriage between the two was a huge turning point in his life; while Marvel brass wants you to think that it ruined the character, it honestly brought an all-new dimension to his adventures and made him a better, more relatable character, especially to older readers. “One More Day” wouldn’t be nearly as hated if the relationship wasn’t a success and even almost 20 years after it ended, it remains a favorite of readers.

2) The Death of Gwen Stacy

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Gwen Stacy was Spider-Man’s first love and their relationship helped define the early years of the character. Peter was a nerd and she was the most popular girl in school, but the two were able to hit it off and become a couple. Now, their relationship wasn’t all roses – Gwen was never the saintly character that current Marvel brass want you to believe she is – but it was integral to the evolution of the hero. Her death at the hands of Green Goblin was one of the most important in the history of the character. It was yet another grievous loss to add to the one that created him, another source of guilt to show him what happened when he failed. Marvel won’t let Gwen Stacy stay dead but without her death, Spider-Man wouldn’t be the character he is today.

1) The Death of Uncle Ben

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Amazing Fantasy #15 introduced us to Peter Parker, a nerdy teen raised by his Aunt May and Uncle Ben. He was bitten by a radioactive spider, gained powers, and became a wrestler to make money for his family. One night, he refused to stop a criminal robbing the arena, something that would lead to his greatest loss. The crook ended up killing Peter’s Uncle Ben, the event that would birth the hero we love today. Ben Parker’s death was the inciting incident of Spider-Man’s existence, teaching him that with great power comes great responsibility, and is the most important death in Marvel history.

What’s your favorite Spider-Man milestone? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!