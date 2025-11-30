7 Most Powerful Avengers Introduced Since 2000

The Avengers is one of Marvel’s oldest teams, but there are some powerful members who didn’t exist in the Marvel Comics Universe before 2000. The team debuted in Avengers #1, and the idea at the time was to put together some of Marvel’s best characters to battle a villain that was too powerful for any single hero to defeat. The members at that time included Iron Man, Thor, Ant-Man, and the Wasp. Eventually, Hulk joined the team, and then Captain America came aboard. All of those heroes became iconic members throughout history. However, over the years, countless heroes joined the team, and in this century, some brand-new characters even took roles with the Avengers.

From heroes who existed in classic Marvel Comics but never showed up in a comic book until this century, to some new teenage heroes, here are the most powerful Avengers heroes introduced after 2000.

7) Jessica Jones

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

While it might seem surprising since it seems she has been around forever, Jessica Jones didn’t make her Marvel Comics debut until 2001 in Brian Michael Bendis’s Alias #1. There was a retroactive moment where she was said to appear as an unnamed character in Amazing Spider-Man #4 in 1963, but that really doesn’t count since it was a retcon for the character, and her first real appearance was in Alias.

This eventually led to Killgrave taking control of Jessica Jones, which led to her battling the Avengers, only to be hospitalized when Vision almost killed her. She was asked to join the team at that time, but she declined. Eventually, Jessica Jones met Luke Cage, and they developed a relationship. This led to the two of them joining the New Avengers. Her power is mainly superhuman strength.

6) Nova (Sam Alexander)

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Sam Alexander is a second Nova, a young man who gained his superpowers when he found a Nova helmet on Earth. Sam made his debut in Point One #1 in 2011, and then Nova (Vol. 5) #1 in 2013. He was trained by Gamora and Rocket Raccoon, and he eventually found his way to become a member of the Avengers. He joined with Miles Morales and Kamala Khan to bring some youth to the team.

Sam possesses the power of Nova, which includes energy manipulation, flight, and superhuman abilities given to him when wearing the helmet. However, one thing to note is that he is very young, and his power levels come nowhere close to those of Richard Ryder, the only Nova left from the Nova Corps. On top of the Avengers, he has also been part of the Champions.

5) Ms. Marvel

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Kamala Khan joined the Avengers at the same time as Nova and Miles Morales. Kamala made her Marvel Comics debut in Captain Marvel #14 in 2013 before becoming Ms. Marvel in All-New Marvel NOW! Point One #1 in 2014. She gained her powers when the Inhumans released the Terrigen Mists, and her powers activated. It was also determined later that she was a mutant-Inhuman hybrid, giving her more powers.

This happened following the Secret Wars event in 2015, and when the universe was reformed, the new Avengers were formed, and the three young teenage heroes agreed to join the team. Kamala’s Inhuman power involves stretching, deforming, and altering her body. Her mutant power involves creating hard-light constructs in any shape out of solidified light.

4) Miles Morales

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Miles Morales is easily one of the best Marvel legacy characters introduced since 2000. Miles was introduced in Ultimate Fallout #4 as he took on the role of the Earth-1610 Spider-Man after Peter Parker died fighting the Ultimate Goblin. A teenager, he was able to prove himself and became one of the Ultimate Universe’s greatest heroes. Thanks to his kindness shown to Molecule Man, he was allowed to continue living on Earth-616.

He joined the Avengers in the All-New, All-Different Marvel era with Kamala Khan and Nova. It didn’t last long when he found himself hunted down by Carol Danvers just a year later in Civil War II. On top of the Avengers, he was also a member of the Champions. Miles also might be stronger than Spider-Man, and he has Venom Blasts and invisibility powers that Spidey doesn’t have.

3) Ghost Rider (Robbie Reyes)

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Robbie Reyes is a Ghost Rider, but he has no connection to Mephisto or the Spirit of Vengeance that the other hosts have. Robbie made his Marvel debut in All-New Ghost Rider #1 in 2014. This was in the All-New, All-Different Marvel era, and he was a young man who was drag racing in a car inhabited by a ghost. When he was gunned down in a drive-by, he returned as the new Ghost Rider, possessed by his uncle.

Robbie Reyes joined the Avengers after She-Hulk chose him to be her ally in their battle against the Dark Celestials. Despite his feeling that he didn’t deserve it, he agreed to join and became one of their most powerful members. Ghost Rider has his powered car, known as the Hell Charger, access to the Hellfire, and he even has the Penance Stare of the original Ghost Rider.

2) Hyperion

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

There have been several versions of Hyperion. The Earth-1121 version debuted in 2001. King Hyperion showed up in 2003. However, the Hyperion who joined the Avengers debuted in Avengers (Vol. 5) #1 in 2012. As most Marvel fans know, Hyperion was Marvel’s copycat of Superman, an Eternal baby sent to Earth from a dying world, where he was raised. He then became the leader of the Squadron Supreme.

However, when he debuted in Marvel Comics, he was part of the Avengers, and this was a massively large team, with names like Cannonball, Sunspot, Shang-Chi, Falcon, Hyperion, and more. Later, this was also the Hyperion who was with the Avengers during Time Runs Out. Hypoerion has similar powers to Superman, thanks to his Eternals physiology.

1) Sentry

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

While Hyperion is a Superman-powered character, Sentry is one step above that. Similar to Jessica Jones, Sentry has been around since almost the start of Marvel Comics, but he wasn’t actually introduced in comics until Sentry #1 in 2000. The reason, though, is different. Sentry knew he had to depower himself and go into hiding to protect the world from his dark side, Void.

Sentry was a member of the New Avengers and was also part of Norman Osborn’s Dark Avengers. As for his powers, there is almost no one in Marvel Comics who is more powerful than the Sentry. Reed Richards considers him an Omega-Level Threat, and he has fought the Hulk to a standstill, even when Hulk was at his most powerful during World War Hulk. Not only is Sentry the most powerful Avengers member who didn’t debut in comics until after 2000, but he might be the most powerful character overall in Marvel Comics.

