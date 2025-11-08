7 Original Comics That Would Make Incredible Sci-Fi Movies

It’s amazing how many creative, original ideas there are out there in the comic book sphere. While many cinema fans bellyache about the lack of new ideas when it comes to films, that’s rarely ever a problem with comics. Creative teams can easily bring any idea to life, and in the modern age of comics, readers have gotten wild stories of every genre, from superhero, to horror, and even science fiction. And, eager for the next big thing, Hollywood’s taken to mining ideas from hit comic book series, adapting them into movies like Dredd or the Kingsman series.

Now, a comic book’s value isn’t determined by whether it would make a good movie or not. But admittedly, there are a lot of great comics that could serve as the springboard for a really cool film (or even franchise), especially in the sci-fi genre. Sci-fi has always been a malleable genre that can offer up so many different styles of stories, from ones that are a little creepier to those that will have fans doubled over with laughter. Read on to see seven comics I think would actually make for an incredible film.

7. Rook: Exodus

Set on a world terraformed by humanity, Rook: Exodus follows a group know as Wardens, people who can control various forms of animal life with technology. Combing themes of environmentalism, late-stage capitalism, and economic strife, this series hits a lot of major points that resonate with sci-fi and its forward-thinking messaging. And hey, adding in a war between people who can control animals on a dystopian planet in outer space? That sounds like it’d make for a hell of a flick with the right director and cast.

6. Bitch Planet

People love ambitious, unapologetic stories, and it doesn’t get more unapologetic than Bitch Planet. This story is set in a dystopian future where women deemed ‘non-compliant’ are sent to a prison planet and follows several prisoners and their stories as they navigate life in such an awful place. Combining sci-fi tropes with classic ‘women in prison’ exploitation film trappings, Bitch Planet is something so incredibly unique. The sci-fi film landscape could always use more content that shines a light on misogyny and doesn’t shy away from making audiences uncomfortable.

5. Billionaire Island

People are disgusted with wealth inequality, so the last thing they’d want to see is something that idolizes the affluent right? Well, Billionaire Island doesn’t do that in the slightest. This hilarious satire set just minutes into the future shows the rich and powerful escape from the problems of the world to an island with the most advanced technology and comfortable living. But all hell breaks loose when the safe space the elite have created starts to crack and reality starts creeping in. If that’s not the premise for a hilarious film, I don’t know what is.

4. Cruel Universe

To be fair, Cruel Universe isn’t just one story. It’s an anthology that depicts multiple short stories from some of the greatest artists and writers working today. But just because it’s a collection doesn’t mean it couldn’t be a good movie. A film version could be like Heavy Metal or Creepshow, showing off adaptations of Cruel Universe’s best shorts, like “Automated” where the world is taken over by AI-powered vehicles. Anthology films can be really cool when done correctly, and Cruel Universe could scratch the itch of sci-fi fans looking for variety in their movies.

3. The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos

While this story does veer a little into supernatural/horror, the main character is a mad scientist. The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos, despite its name, is anything but pedestrian. It follows a young, queer prodigy who goes down a dark rabbit hole after his crush is murdered. Christopher’s story is a compelling one and the series has been praised by everyone, even receiving an Eisner and GLAAD nominations. Sci-fi has always served to tell progressive, engaging stories, and a Christopher Chaos film could give underrepresented audiences the voice they deserve.

2. Divinity

If you’re not familiar with Divinity, boy, are you missing out. Divinity was one of the few original IPs created for the 2012 Valiant relaunch and follows Abram Adams, a Russian Cosmonaut. After venturing into deep space, Adams returns after three decades, endowed with complete mastery over space and time. While Divinity does tie in to the larger Valiant Universe, an adaptation could easily remove those elements to create a feature that stands on its own. And if there’s one thing that would really hit with sci-fi lovers, it’s a story that really embraces cosmic weirdness like Divinity.

1. Assorted Crisis Events

Assorted Crisis Events dropped earlier this year and it’s already one of the best sci-fi comics in years. We all know what happens to superheroes when epic cosmic events happen. But what about the average person? How do they handle time-loops, alternate dimensions, and other shifts to reality? This book tells several haunting stories about people and their humanity in the face of things they can’t possibly comprehend. Even just two or three stories (really any of them, they’re all good) could make for a film that will leave sci-fi fans and audiences everywhere breathless.

What sci-fi comic would you like to see turned into a movie?