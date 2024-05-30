Here's Your First Look Inside Oni's Exciting EC Comics Revival

Oni Press has provided ComicBook with an exclusive first look inside their upcoming revival of EC Comics, the beloved horror line that reshaped comics in the 1950s before being run out of business by the U.S. government amid a moral panic. In advance of initial orders for this summer's relentless resurrection of EC Comics – due this week for Epitaphs From the Abyss #1 in advance of the double-sized, 40-page debut's July 24th street date – Oni Press is advising retailers and comic shop customers that Epitaphs From the Abyss #1 and the first issue of its science-fiction companion title, Cruel Universe #1, will be limited to first printings only, with no second or subsequent printings to follow. Presumably, there will eventually be collected editions, but nothing has been announced yet.

In tandem with their no-reprint policy, Oni will be producing a sizable overprint for both issues in order to ensure adequate supply to meet retailer re-orders for both titles as the infamous and influential EC Comics line returns to shelves with its first new stories in nearly 70 years.

"The full-blooded revival of EC Comics at Oni Press is already registering as one of the year's biggest events for comic shops, and it's our mission to bring as many fans and readers into stores for the launch of Epitaphs From the Abyss #1 on July 24th as possible," said Oni Press President & Publisher Hunter Gorinson. "To that end, we've been arming retailers with a battery of tools – double-sized first issues, wide-ranging returnability across our first three issues, and a raft of in-store promo materials – with even more yet to come. In the weeks ahead, we'll begin to reveal the terrors and delights that await within the pages of the Epitaphs From the Abyss and Cruel Universe, as brought to life by one of the most razor-sharp rosters of dangerously minded comics talent working in the industry today. These are high-impact comics that fully embody EC's bold and bloody legacy – miss them or forever suffer the consequences!"

Ahead of FOC, Oni also announced that it is reaffirming its previous announcement that all non-incentive A cover and B covers for the first three issues of both series – spanning Epitaphs From the Abyss #1-3 and Cruel Universe #1-3 – are returnable with no qualification for all orders placed through both Diamond Comic Distributors and Lunar Distribution.

Below, Oni and ComicBook have a look at the very first look ahead at the very first interior artwork from EC's star-studded, jugular-pumping return from a glorious cast of "all-slaughter" comics talents primed to reaffirm the power and potency of EC's trademark styles in horror and science fiction in the weeks ahead: