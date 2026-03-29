7 Superheroes That Could Beat Godzilla, Ranked by How Easily They Would Win

Ever since he first attacked Tokyo in 1954, Godzilla has become the most iconic and powerful kaiju in history. A terrifying commentary on the dangers of nuclear weapons, Godzilla is a nearly unstoppable force of pure destruction. Standing at least 15 stories tall, having a near-instantaneous healing factor, and possessing an Atomic Breath so powerful it can destroy planets, Godzilla has truly earned the name the King of the Monsters. However, if Godzilla were to find himself going on a rampage in either the DC or Marvel Universes, several superheroes have the powers necessary to stop the radioactive kaiju’s path of destruction and save their worlds.

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Over the decades, there have been dozens of reimaginings of the King of the Monsters. Still, most share some overlapping physical features, abilities, and weaknesses. The most standard version of Godzilla is a walking nuclear reactor that can regenerate even when reduced to mere molecules. However, a classic Godzilla does have some significant weaknesses that can be exploited. Godzilla is slow, isn’t that smart, his destructive power can reach only reach planet and black hole levels, and he can’t regenerate from complete vaporization at the atomic level. There are a select few superheroes who could destroy Godzilla. Crossover comics won’t be taken into consideration because they tend to exaggerate or downplay certain characters’ abilities for dramatic effect.

7) Thor

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Godzilla may be the King of the Monsters, but to Thor, he would just be another dragon to slay. As the God of Thunder, Thor has thousands of years of experience defeating giant monsters like Godzilla. He has even routinely defeated Jormungandr, a serpent so massive and powerful that it encircles the Earth several times. With his storm-summoning hammer, Mjolnir, Thor would be able to contend with Godzilla’s strongest Atomic Breath blasts. Thor’s raw strength also easily eclipses Godzilla, as the Son of Odin can shake the universe with his all-powerful Thermo-Blast attack and overpower a machine that contained the multiversal and infinite World Tree Yggdrassil. It would be an intense battle, but in the end, Thor would eradicate Godzilla from the Nine Realms.

6) Hulk

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Godzilla isn’t the only temperamental radioactive monster. Fueled by gamma radiation, the Hulk possesses infinite strength, has a potent healing factor, and can even resurrect himself. The Hulk can also absorb radiation, meaning that Godzilla’s Atomic Breath would only serve to make the Jolly Green Giant stronger. The Hulk’s physical strength is beyond anything Godzilla can rival, as he can destroy universes with a clap and send shockwaves across infinite dimensions. Even if the Hulk can’t get past Godzilla’s healing factor, the hero’s alter ego, Bruce Banner, could use his expertise in radiation to develop a countermeasure to negate the kaiju’s power. Scientists have routinely beaten Godzilla, so the Hulk’s strength, matched with Bruce’s intelligence, would prove to be too much for Godzilla.

5) Doctor Fate

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Godzilla has very limited experience dealing with magic, and Doctor Fate is DC Comics’ Sorcerer Supreme. Wearing the Helmet of Fate, this mystical artifact contains the soul of the all-powerful, ancient Lord of Order, Nabu, whom Doctor Fate channels through his magic. A master of countless spells, Doctor Fate can transmute matter, teleport, cast illusions, turn intangible, manipulate time, and more. Doctor Fate also has plenty of experience battling all-powerful monsters and gods. And while Godzilla has survived black holes, Doctor Fate has held back the destruction of the universe. There’s also nothing stopping Doctor Fate from simply teleporting Godzilla to an endless void where he can never hurt anyone again.

4) Superman

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The strongest superhero in DC Comics, Superman would be more than enough to contend with the King of the Monsters. Although radiation has been known to severely hurt him, Superman’s overwhelming speed would allow him to easily dodge Godzilla’s Atomic Breath and deliver universe-shaking blows faster than the kaiju can blink. Superman’s heat vision has also been strong enough to destroy planets, so he should be able to match the Atomic Breath’s destructive output. And of course, none of Godzilla’s feats of strength come even close to Superman’s raw power, which has allowed him to defeat omnipotent gods, destroy multiverses, and lift objects of infinite mass.

3) Captain Atom

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Superman may be stronger, but Captain Atom’s powers are much better suited to defeating Godzilla. Although Captain Atom tends to be underutilized, the truth is that within his containment suit lies a boundless amount of energy. Drawing his power from the infinite Quantum Field, Captain Atom can absorb and manipulate all forms of energy, including radiation. Captain Atom would easily be able to negate or repel Godzilla’s strongest attacks. The hero could even drain Godzilla of his radiation, making him weaker. Captain Atom’s power also allows him to transmute matter, as well as destroy and recreate the entire universe. With such all-encompassing power, Captain Atom would easily be able to vaporize Godzilla into nothingness.

2) Jean Grey

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Like Godzilla, Jean Grey’s connection to the Phoenix Force makes her an embodiment of destruction. However, the scale of the Phoenix’s destructive power is far beyond Godzilla’s capabilities. While Godzilla can destroy planets, Jean can use the Phoenix Force to create and destroy universes and even threaten the infinite multiverse. Even if Godzilla were to eradicate Jean’s body, she could resurrect herself. And while Godzilla has withstood telepathic and soul-based attacks, there’s no way he could handle Jean’s unlimited reality-warping capabilities. Additionally, Jean has used the Phoenix Force to eradicate countless Dark Gods spread out across the multiverse, so there’s no way that there would be anything left of Godzilla to regenerate from if he were subjected to a similar attack.

1) Scarlet Witch

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Few characters in all of fiction can withstand Scarlet Witch’s Chaos Magic. Scarlet Witch is the Nexus Being of the universe and the Sorcerer Supreme, making her the focal point of all magic and a threat to the multiverse. Nothing in Godzilla’s arsenal can allow him to match even a fraction of Scarlet Witch’s power. While she’s not physically tough, her versatile and infinitely potent spells can negate any attack Godzilla throws at her. Scarlet Witch has warped reality and history, tossed around planets, created new universes, and erased most of the X-Gene from existence. With just a thought, Scarlet Witch could wipe Godzilla from reality.

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