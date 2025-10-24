7 X-Men Copycats Ranked by How Dangerous They Would Be to The Originals

The X-Men became so popular not just because the stories were so good — and they were often very good — but because the characters were so great. The X-Men were filled with characters who had cool powers and great personalities, and this was what made readers come back every month. We wanted to see how their lives would develop and their awesome actions in battle. Mutant powers were always a great idea, but some powers were better than others, and those powers would end up getting repeated in numerous ways over the years. There are a lot of copycats in X-Men history, characters whose powers and personalities were pretty similar.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sometimes, these copycats would fade away, but other times, these characters would become important to the X-Men. These copycats were the best of the best, and some of them were even dangerous compared to the ones they were copying. These seven X-Men copycats are the best and would have had a chance against the characters they were copying.

7) Feral

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

X-Force has boasted some deadly mutants over its existence. The original X-Force was mostly just the New Mutants with a few new members. Feral was one of those new members, and she was basically the team’s version of Wolfsbane, except she was always a werewolf woman, unlike Rahne, who could turn into a wolf and wolfgirl form. Feral was an edgy ’90s wild character, and honestly very, very lame. Wolfsbane isn’t some heavy hitter, but she was way better than Feral, and would have beat her copycat like a drum.

6) Havok

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Cyclops is the greatest leader of the X-Men and has some cool powers to boot. Cyclops’s body absorbed cosmic energy and radiation, and made it into his eyebeams (sorry, punch dimension fans, that was never actually the source of his optic blasts). His brother Havok had the same powers as his brother, but instead of optic blasts, he fired blasts of cosmic energy. Havok’s life has always been pretty bad, and he also doesn’t really stand a chance against Cyclops. See, their powers are so similar that they cancel each other out, so they have to fight mano a mano. Cyclops is the better fighter of the two and has mostly creamed his younger brother every time they’ve fought.

5) Emma Frost

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Emma Frost began her career as a villain, eventually becoming the telepathic leader of Generation X, like Professor X before her. Later, she would join the X-Men and gain a secondary mutation, the ability to transform into a super strong diamond form, and served as the Colossus of the team (this was literally why Morrison gave her that power; they wanted to use Colossus on their team because of his powers, but the Russian mutant had just been killed to cure the Legacy Virus). She’d also serve as Cyclops’s head telepath for years, again slotting into the Xavier spot. Unfortunately, Emma is inferior to both of the X-Men she copies. Xavier’s mental powers are much stronger than hers, and Colossus is stronger and more durable than she is. She still could probably beat Colossus with her telepathy, but otherwise, he would win the fight.

4) Armor

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Armor joined the X-Men in Astonishing X-Men #4 and is a copycat of several different members of the X-Men. Powers-wise, she’s yet another version of Colossus, except her powers allow her to make energy armor and to grow bigger. She also slotted into the teen mutant that ends up hanging out with Wolverine role. She’s recently gotten more popular thanks to the amazing new Ultimate X-Men book. Armor has always been a cool mutant, though, but she probably can’t beat Colossus, although he can’t really beat her either. If you pit her against the other teen mutants who hung out with Wolverine, she could probably beat Jubilee, but would lose to Kitty Pryde, Rogue, or Cannonball.

3) Polaris

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Polaris’s magnetic powers are, of course, a copy of her father, Magneto’s. Polaris has also had super strength and durability for a short period in the late ’80s, but her main power is her magnetic abilities. Now, usually, Magneto can beat her. Lorna’s magnetic powers are pretty formidable against most other mutants, but she doesn’t have the same mastery as her dad. However, there have been times when Magneto’s powers didn’t work as well, where Polaris actually would have been able to beat him (although, during some of those times, he was able to control her powers mentally, manipulating the magnetic energy that she uses). So, basically, her winning the fight all depends on how the writers are writing Magneto and his powers.

2) Phoenix II/Prestige/Askani

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Rachel Summers came from the “Days of Future Past” future and was basically just Jean Grey with the Phoenix all over again. She came back in time as Phoenix II and joined the X-Men. Now, on the one hand, when she was using the Phoenix Force, she didn’t seem as powerful as Jean with the Phoenix. However, it was established that she had more control over the power than her mother did, so she may have been able to beat her in a fight. She’s also chronokinetic, her mental powers giving her control over time to a certain extent. Rachel can’t always beat Jean in a fight, but there are definitely times when Rachel could beat her mother, so 50/50 booking for all the wrestling fans out there.

1) Wolverine II

Image Courtesy of Marvel COmics

Laura Kinney was first introduced as X-23, and is a clone daughter of Wolverine. The first time the two of them met, in Uncanny X-Men #450, she was able to defeat her father. Laura was created to be the superior weapon of the two, and would eventually take Logan’s place as Wolverine after he died in 2014. As a longtime Logan fan, I personally don’t think she should be able to beat him in a fight because of the over a century of experience he has, but the few times we’ve actually seen them fight, she’s been able to triumph. So, as far as X-Men copycats go, she’s probably the most dangerous to the hero she’s copying.

What do you think? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!