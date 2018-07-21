‘Iron Fist’: Who Is Typhoid Mary?

With Iron Fist being one of Marvel’s flagship panels at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, it was but a matter of time before major news started to surface in regards to the shows second season. Major news was to be had as we finally found out more information about Alice Eve‘s highly-anticipated role — Mary Walker.

Walker — more commonly known as Typhoid Mary — was a surprise addition to the Iron Fist cast as the character has traditionally been a nemesis to Matt Murdock’s Daredevil.

Typhoid Mary first appeared in Daredevil #254 (1988) as created by writer Ann Nocenti and artist John Romita, Jr. She received her name from the infamous early 20th-century Irish-American cook “Typhoid Mary” Mallon, who was presumed to have infected 51 people — three of whom died — with typhoid fever through her career as a cook.

Primarily an enemy of Daredevil, Typhoid Mary’s powers began to show after being accidentally knocked out of a window of a brothel Daredevil had raided. Vowing that no man would ever hurt her again, Typhoid Mary went on to start a grudge with Murdock.

In addition to low-level psionic-based powers such as telekinesis, Typhoid Mary suffers from dissociative identity disorder and has three abnormal personalities in addition to her normal self.

“Mary” is a quiet pacifist while “Typhoid” is a lustful and violent adventurer. The third personality — “Bloody Mary” — is brutal and sadistic.

A frequent pawn of Wilson Fisk, Mary frequently found herself in a love-hate relationship with Daredevil, even beginning a romantic relationship with the Man Without Fear at one point. She remained largely in the employ of Kingpin up through Marvel’s first Civil War storyline when she was recruited into the Initiative program as “Mutant Zero.”

It was during The Initiative that Mary was revealed to be a mutant that remained powered through the disastrous events of M-Day, a scenarion in which Wanda Maximoff’s mental breakdown rendered most mutants across the world powerless.

In addition to her telekinesis and dissociative identity disorder, Typhoid Mary is in peak athletic shape and has incredible agility. Her reflexes are sufficient enough that she has been seen to have the ability to block and redirect bullets back at their shooters. She’s highly trained in wielding and throwing various bladed weapons and has a stockpile of various machetes and smaller knives.

In the Iron Fist panel last night, viewers in Ballroom 20 at Comic-Con got their first look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s version of Typhoid Mary. According to ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis, the Typhoid Mary clip shows Mary with darker hair beating up Colleen Wing in a New York City apartment. She mocks Wing when she asks who is here as another personality has emerged. As Wing tries to run, Mary holds a machete to her, until being called off.

When it comes to Eve’s portrayal of the character, she’s excited for the role.

“Unfortunately for me, I can’t tell you anything, although I can tell you my feelings about the role, which are genuine excitement,” Eve said earlier this summer. “I truly loved my character and had a great working experience with Jeph Loeb at the studio and learned a lot in that process, actually, even though we filmed it during a grueling New York winter, which I’m sure all of the cast would attest to. It was kind of a special experience.”

The official synopsis for Iron Fist season two is below.

Iron Fist Season 2 features ​Danny Rand (Finn Jones)​ ​as he fights against the criminal element corrupting New York City with his kung-fu mastery and ability to summon the awesome power of the fiery Iron Fist.

Season 2 furthers the transformation of Danny​, a character with a fish out of water coming of age story making his way in a harsh new world, battling to work out who he is. This season, Dann​y​ has promised that with Matt Murdock gone, he will step up and protect his city. ​But a sinister plot twist threatens his very identity ​and he must conquers his villains to protect the town and people he holds close to his heart.

​Marvel’s Iron Fist Season 2 stars Finn Jones (Danny Rand), Jessica Henwick (Colleen Wing), Sacha Dhawan (Davos), Tom Pelphrey (Ward Meachum), Jessica Stroup (Joy Meachum), Simone Missick (Misty Knight) and introduces Alice Eve (Mary Walker).

Iron Fist is slated for release on September 7, 2018 while we still await word on when the third season of Daredevil and second season of The Punisher will premiere as both shows have wrapped production on their respective seasons. A third season of Jessica Jones is now in production.