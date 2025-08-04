Gotham Academy is a Hidden Gem of the DC Universe

DC Comics has created hundreds, if not thousands, of different comics and series over the years. As such, there’s something for everyone, but one of the series we fell head over heels for was Gotham Academy. Gotham Academy was a breath of fresh air, telling a story about a group of students living within the boundaries of Gotham City. The series never tried to be groundbreaking or larger than life, and instead let these students play at being amateur sleuths while forging last bonds of friendship. In the process, the series wormed its way into our hearts and never really let go.

Gotham Academy was created by Brenden Fletcher, Becky Cloonan, and Karl Kerschl. Gotham Academy had a really interesting run, as it began in the New 52 Era before transitioning into the DC You era and Rebirth. Not many series can claim to have survived a massive franchise-level reboot. What made the series so different also protected it, as Gotham Academy was treated as more of a standalone series, separate from the rest of the DC universe.

This series ran for a few years before concluding, and it’s safe to say that it left a void in the DC universe. Fans were not ready to let this one go, and apparently, neither was the creative team. Why do we say that? Because DC Comics only just announced that the series will be making a comeback! Gotham Academy: First Year is on the way, and we are here for it. It’s going to bring back the original creative team, so fans of the original series know it’s going to withstand our hopes and expectations, even all these years later.

Gotham Academy: Where Mystery Meets Teen Drama

Image courtesy of DC Comics.

Gotham Academy may be a prestigious prep school for Gothamites, but its proximity to Arkham Asylum made it pretty obvious to readers that this school was going to be anything but ordinary. The series quickly introduced us to a diverse cast of characters, starting with Olive Silverlock. She’s the newest transfer to the school, yet she’s about to start busting the academy’s mysteries wide open.

If you’re thinking the series is a little bit like Scooby-Doo in Gotham, you’re not entirely off base. This group of amateur sleuths allows for a series full of gothic mystery, teenage drama, supernatural concerns, and a few coming-of-age arcs. Olive, Maps, and their friend group constantly stick their noses where they don’t belong, and that opens the door to plenty of chaotic revelations.

Compelling Characters and Fresh Perspectives

Image courtesy of DC Comics.

Gotham Academy has two primary protagonists, Olive and Mia “Maps” Mizoguchi. Olive’s story is full of dark and mysterious complications, which the series slowly unravels over the course of three years. Much of it involves the past, starting with her mother and going back generations. Meanwhile, Maps is lovable, brave, and adventurous. She’s the type of character that is easy to love and root for. Where Olive adds an air of mystery, Maps adds the heart.

Also on the roster are Kyle Mizoguchi, Pomeline Fritch, and Colton Rivera, not to mention all the teachers necessary to keep the academy running. Each character adds new complexity to the series, with different motivations, fears, and backgrounds. Yes, there are some cameos from the larger DC Universe, including Batman, but these moments never overrun the series, which is part of why we love it.

A New Way of Looking at Gotham City

Image courtesy of DC Comics.

In a way, Gotham Academy added fresh insight into Gotham City itself. Readers got to see what it was like for teenagers growing up inside the city, and we’re not talking about the teens who throw themselves headfirst into the life of vigilantism. We got to read about actual students and teachers doing what they do best and trying to get through the day. It was refreshingly real and human, even when supernatural elements were tearing through the pages.

At the end of the day, Gotham Academy didn’t try to compete with superhero adventures like those of Batman and the rest. It did something different, breaking new ground and creating a heartfelt tale. It provided a spooky yet youthful lens into Gotham, and thus a different view on Batman’s universe, in its own way. It’s one of those series that never really lets go, and that is why we’re so excited to see what new adventures lie in store for us.

Gotham Academy: First Year will be a six-issue comic series, beginning on October 1, 2025.