7 Marvel Villains Who Should Fight the X-Men More

The X-Men are Marvel Comics‘ most popular team and it really isn’t close. Sure, everyone you talk to with a Marvel shirt will be an Avengers “fan”, but most of them have rarely associated with the franchise outside of the movies, and those casually. The X-Men have been world renowned for longer, their decades of movies and TV shows making them a household name before most fans even know what the big “A” represented. They’ve even been able to sell millions of copies of single comics, something the Avengers haven’t. The X-Men are easily the most popular, so that’s why it’s so weird that they haven’t fought more mainstream Marvel villains, the big world-ending threats that the Avengers and Fantastic Four get to face (they are definitely more popular than the FF and I don’t really feel the need to go into reasons why; we all know it).

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The X-Men have the best roster of villains of any team in comics, but they’ve branched out beyond mutant stuff. It makes sense they would fight more kinds of villains. On top of that, there are some Marvel villains who should be fighting mutants regardless of what team they’re on. The X-Men should fight these seven Marvel villains more, giving readers some amazing battles.

7) Viper

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Viper is an international terrorist who is very good with poisons, but she has another name: Madame Hydra. She was a Hydra leader for ages and has fought heroes like Captain America, Nick Fury, Black Widow, and the like. However, she has battled the X-Men and has a history with Wolverine, as does everyone who worked black ops in the 20th century. They were even married for a time in the present day so she could take control of Madripoor (he owed her a favor from her days before Hydra). It would make sense for her to go after the X-Men more, mostly because she hates Wolverine.

6) Count Nefaria

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Count Nefaria is a Maggia leader, the Maggia being the superpowered Marvel mafia. He eventually underwent ion energy treatment, gaining the kind of power that allowed him to run through the most powerful Avengers rosters. However, he has battled the X-Men and is responsible for the death of Thunderbird on the All-New, All-Different team’s second mission. This is reason enough for a grudge to form between the two, especially since Thunderbird has been resurrected. Nefaria gets zero play nowadays and battling the X-Men could make him important again. Plus, it would just be an awesome fight.

5) Red Skull

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Red Skull is Marvel’s most irredeemable villain and he has fought some of the greatest heroes in the Marvel Universe. However, for some reason, world famous racist Johann Schmidt has rarely saw fit to try to exterminate the mutant race. He did battle the Avengers Unity Squad and the X-Men did get involved when he was Red Onslaught, but other than that, he’s left mutants alone. There’s really no reason we haven’t gotten more Red Skull vs. X-Men stories. It would be awesome to see Marvel’s merry mutants tap dance on his Nazi (red) skull.

4) Dormammu

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Doctor Strange has had some amazing adventures, but his most harrowing have been against Dormammu. The lord of the Dark Dimension is a powerful magic user with godlike power and commands armies of powerful beings, including the Mindless Ones. The X-Men haven’t faced a lot of magic over the years, but they’ve dealt with their share of magical enemies and the team currently has a magic user as its second in command in the form of Magik. The X-Men and Magik have fought him before, with them beating him. Dormammu holds a grudge, so it would be amazing if he started going after Magik, pulling the X-Men into the conflict over and over again.

3) The Apocalypse Twins

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The Apocalypse Twins seem like they should be X-Men villains. They are the children of Archangel and the Final Horseman Famine, taken by Kang and raised in a future mutant concentration camp ran by Red Skull. They ended up clashing with the Avengers Unity Squad and were able to use the problems between the X-Men and the Avengers to succeed in destroying the Earth and sending mutants to a new planet, forcing Havok, Wasp, and Beast to use time travel to undo it all. The Apocalypse Twins have been out there ever since and it’s long past time they went after the X-Men. They are amazing villains and we need to see more of them.

2) Ultron

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Ultron is one of the Avengers’ most brutal villains. The automaton decided that biological life needed to be destroyed and has been trying for years to start with humanity. It makes sense that he fights the Avengers a lot because of his relationship with the team but the fact of the matter is that he should be going after the X-Men as well. The men and women of X are the next evolution of humanity and Ultron would be very interested in testing himself against them, since he would have to deal with them at some point in the future. Look, more fights with Ultron are better than less fights with him and the X-Men deserve their share. They love fighting genocidal robots.

1) Kang the Conqueror

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Kang the Conqueror is one of the Avengers’ greatest villains, a time traveling warrior who has conquered everything in front of him. He usually targets Earth’s Mightiest Heroes because they always win and he wants to test himself against the best. However, the X-Men are just as formidable, and arguably more so with powerhouses like Storm, Magik, Phoenix, and many more matching the most powerful Avengers. Kang should want to see if he can conquer the X-Men more often, giving X-fans some time traveling madness to go with their superhero soap opera.

What Marvel villains do you want to fight the X-Men more? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!