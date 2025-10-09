10 Avengers Batman Could Beat (Ranked By How Hard It’d Be)

Batman is one of the greatest heroes in DC Comics. Despite lacking any superpowers, his genius intellect, preparation, gadgets, and martial arts skills have allowed him to contend with some of the strongest heroes and villains in DC Comics. He is infamous for developing contingency plans to take out the entire Justice League. With sufficient time to prepare, there’s practically no one Batman can’t beat. The question though, is how would he fare against the Avengers? The power-levels of the Avengers’ roster range from street-level martial artists to heroes capable of destroying a city. Batman would have various levels of difficulty taking on Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Still, there are undoubtedly many Avengers who would be no match for the Caped Crusader.

Batman has decades of experience taking on assassins, serial killers, and superpowered beings. With his experience alongside his weapons and skills, he would logically be able to outclass many of the Avengers in one-on-one fights. Still, some Avengers would definitely be incredible challenges for Batman to overcome and give him the fight of his life. This list will only consider outcomes where Batman relies only on his pre-existing arsenal, and doesn’t have prep time before the fight.

10) Hawkeye

image courtesy of marvel comics

Hawkeye is a highly skilled archer and is proficient in various fighting styles. He also has many trick arrows like ones that can explode. However, there’s very little in Hawkeye’s arsenal that Batman hasn’t already faced and overcome. Batman defeated a similar archer superhero, Green Arrow, on multiple occasions. The Caped Crusader could easily dodge Hawkeye’s arrows and get within striking range by using his grappling hook. Batman’s armor and greater knowledge in martial arts would easily allow him to overpower Hawkeye in a straightforward fistfight.

9) Black Widow

image courtesy of marvel comics

Black Widow is a master assassin with decades of experience in numerous fighting styles and weapons, just like Batman. Unfortunately for Black Widow, Batman has plenty of experience defeating trained killers. His victories against the League of Assassins, the Talons, and Deathstroke proves that the Dark Knight is capable of countering anything that Black Widow could throw at him. Batman has even routinely bested Ra’s al Ghul, who had been a martial arts master for hundreds of years. Her arsenal is also far more limited when compared to Batman’s utility belt, so she also is at a clear disadvantage against the Caped Crusader.

8) Daredevil

image courtesy of marvel comics

Daredevil is a similar street-level hero with decades of fighting experience. His superhuman senses would also mean that Batman couldn’t rely on his usual tricks of sneaking up on the blind Avenger. However, Batman is the world’s greatest detective and would deduce that Daredevil relies on sound instead of sight to perceive the world around him. Batman could then use his sonic-based weapons to fill the area with a high-pitched noise that would overwhelm Daredevil’s super-senses, leaving him incapacitated.

7) Moon Knight

image courtesy of marvel comics

From his vast assortment of gadgets to his decades of training in various martial art forms, Moon Knight is Marvel’s version of the Caped Crusader. Moon Knight is also empowered by the Egyptian God Khonshu, giving him increased strength and reflexes. At first, a fight between Moon Knight and Batman seems like a 50-50 chance for either winning. However, Moon Knight’s arsenal would simply be outclassed by the sheer volume of various gadgets stored in Batman’s utility belt. And while they are both expert martial artists, the Dark Knight is far more disciplined and trained to predict his opponent’s next move. Batman’s victories against brutal doppelgängers like Owlman show that he is more than capable of defeating a more violent and unpredictable alternate version of himself.

6) Captain America

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Captain America’s super soldier serum does give him greater strength and endurance than Batman, but the Dark Knight has many advantages. Batman has been trained by the best ninjas in the world, so he would have no problem out-maneuvering Captain America and taking him by surprise. Batman’s wide assortment of gadgets would also quickly overwhelm Captain America because of their versatility and destructive power, like his explosive batarangs. Lastly, Batman has a far more extensive knowledge of martial arts that would allow him to attack Captain America’s pressure points, leaving him defenseless.

5) Falcon

image courtesy of marvel comics

At first glance, Falcon’s metal wings and armor give him the advantages of flight, maneuverability, and defense over Batman. While Batman may struggle at first against Falcon, his expert marksmanship with his batarangs and grappling hooks would send Falcon crashing to the ground. Batman has used similar tactics against flying opponents like Hawkman and Firefly. Batman is also a much more skilled fighter in close-quarters combat. Falcon’s ace in the hole is his ability to command swarms of birds to attack the Dark Knight. However, Batman’s sonic emitters would be more than capable of subduing Falcon and his bird army.

4) Beast

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Although Beast is a founding member of the X-Men, he has also been a prominent member of the Avengers. In terms of physical abilities, Beast outclasses Batman in raw strength, speed, and agility. Add in Beast’s tactical mind, and Batman would certainly struggle against the Avenger. Despite this, Beast’s biggest weakness against Batman is that he’s not primarily a fighter, and instead only fights when it’s absolutely necessary. Batman has far more fighting experience and can exploit Beast’s pressure points to weaken him. And although Beast has heightened senses, Batman has snuck up on Superman, whose super-senses far outclass Beast’s capabilities. Beast also has no way to defend himself against Batman’s various weapons. Between his numerous fighting styles and gadgets, Batman would eventually triumph over the blue mutant.

3) Tigra

image courtesy of marvel comics

The feline Avenger Tigra has all of Beasts’ abilities, including super-strength, agility, claws, and enhanced senses. The big difference is that Tigra has a greater knowledge in hand-to-hand combat and has the ability to influence people’s emotions to a certain extent. Despite these superhuman advantages, Batman could still reasonably win in a direct confrontation. The Dark Knight has faced cat-like humanoids like Cheetah in the past, so he would have a good idea of how to counter Tigra’s attacks. Additionally, while Tigra can influence a person’s emotions, they are very weak and wouldn’t be able to compete with Batman’s mental and emotional fortitude. And of course, Tigra’s overreliance on her physical abilities would mean that she would have no counters for Batman’s arsenal.

2) Luke Cage

image courtesy of marvel comics

Batman would have a hard time with Luke Cage because the Avenger has unbreakable skin and superstrength. He can lift several tons. Despite this, Batman has plenty of experience taking on foes with super strength like Bane and Solomon Grundy. Batman’s agility, grappling hooks, and martial arts mastery would allow him to evade most of Luke Cage’s punches. Batman could deduce the nature of Luke’s powers and use knockout gas to bypass the hero’s invincible skin and render him unconscious. Batman’s knockout gas has taken out superhumans with super-strength and regenerative abilities before, so there’s no reason to think that Luke would be immune.

1) Namor

image Courtesy of Marvel comics

The King of Atlantis, Namor, can lift islands, fly at supersonic speeds, and possesses a weather-manipulating trident. Batman would have a difficult time confronting Namor, and in some instances the Atlantean would triumph in a one-on-one fight. But Batman’s intellect would likely win out. Batman’s best bet to defeat Namor would be by exploiting his reliance on water for strength. Batman already has several contingency plans for Aquaman, a hero with similar powers and weaknesses. Batman could use his specially designed Scarecrow fear gas to make Namor become petrified of water. The Caped Crusader could also don his Justice Buster Armor, which has been shown to instantly dehydrate Aquaman. It would be a close call, but Batman’s contingencies for Atlantean heroes would give him an advantage.

