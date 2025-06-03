10 Best Ghostly Characters in Comics

Paranormal elements are far from uncommon in the world of comic books. Readers have seen it all, from fire-breathing dragons to superheroes from alternate realities, and everything in between. So it’s not terribly surprising to learn that there are plenty of spectral characters filling the pages of comic books, including publishing powerhouses like Marvel and DC Comics. Sometimes these characters are meant to showcase what the other side looks like or add emphasis to grief, which explains why they always seem to leave such an impact on readers. Obviously, ghosts come in all shapes and sizes, as the only limit is the creative team’s imagination. Ghosts, ghouls, spirits, specters, the list could go on for hours.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Specters and ghosts can fulfill many roles in comics, as evidenced by the list below. They don’t always have to be an antagonistic force (though there’s no rule saying they can’t be this way), as there are plenty of benevolent spirits running through the pages of comic books. Some could argue that there are several heroes on this list, working hard to save the day, even though they have nothing to gain by doing so. There’s something to learn from that lesson.

1) Bats

Marvel fans likely remember Bats’ origin story because it’s a real tear-jerker. Bats was an ordinary basset hound placed in the care of Stephen Strange. At the time, Stephen was working as a veterinarian (sans Sorcerer Supreme mantle), and he knew that the elder basset hound needed a lot of care. Unfortunately, Bats didn’t get the calm care he needed, and his heart gave out while trying to defend Strange from Loki. It was a heartbreaking moment for readers, but thankfully, Bats’ story didn’t end there, as he returned in spectral form. After that, Bats proved to be the most loyal and loving of companions, as any good dog would do. He helped Doctor Strange during Damnation and did his best during War of the Realms. Naturally, he’s also worked alongside the Pet Avengers.

2) Izabel

Izabel is a young ghost that most readers of Saga know well. Barely a teenager, Izabel stepped on a landmine, but that wasn’t the end of her story. She would happily team up with Alana and Marko, and she’s good with kids. She would later form a bond with Hazel, something Alana tried to prevent, but certain situations put that outside of her control. While dead, Izabel proved herself to be an essential part of the family unit, and it was easy for fans to fall in love with her upbeat personality. In a rare turn of events, Izabel was one of the few characters fans felt safe loving, as since she was already dead, they believed she was safe. They were so horribly wrong. Her death (double death?) was easily one of the most shocking deaths in a very long list.

3) Agatha Harkness

Agatha Harkness is an infamous part of Scarlet Witch’s story, probably more so now thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Agatha died at the hands of Nicholas Scratch, despite the intervention of other heroes. As a witch of Marvel, death was never going to be the end of Agatha’s story. While she didn’t historically have the best relationship with Scarlet Witch, she did become her guide following her death. Her guidance directly resulted in many famous Scarlet Witch arcs, as she taught Wanda how to conceive using magic and later guided her on the Witches’ Road. Over the years, Agatha has died and come back to life a few times, thanks to comic book magic — and literal magic. One of her later deaths was at the hands of Wanda herself, showcasing their complex relationship.

4) Amity Arkham

Amity Arkham hails from the pages of Gotham Academy, part of the DC Comics universe. She’s a ghost from the past, as she was burned at the stake by Colonial Gotham, long before Arkham Academy — or the Asylum– came into being. Her death was far from a pleasant one, and thus she cast a curse, though not in the way readers might expect. Instead of directly cursing those who harmed her, her curse ensured that her descendants would be forced to kill the first families of Gotham, including Colonial Gotham and all the rest. This becomes quite the problem for young Olive Silverlock, her most recent descendant and student of Gotham Academy. It’s easy to see how the timing and location would make this one a problematic situation.

5) Dead Boy Detectives

It’s important to remember that not all ghosts have happy origin stories, given their current situation. The Dead Boy Detectives are part of DC Comics’ Vertigo Imprint, and the story follows Edwin Payne and Charles Rowland. If the name didn’t give it away, these two detectives are very dead. Edwin was murdered in his school in 1916, and despite his best efforts, Charles would later be murdered, though together they kept him alive a bit longer than expected. Death didn’t stop their adventures – or their investigation.

6) Gentleman Ghost

Gentleman Ghost is another spectral character hailing from the world of DC Comics. His real name is James Craddock, though he preferred to go by Gentleman Jim, explaining how he eventually came to be known as the Gentleman Ghost. Gentleman Ghost is not a happy soul, as he was wrongly killed for a crime he didn’t commit. Unable to let it go, Gentleman Ghost became a spectral criminal, and he has earned quite the rap sheet as a ghost. In addition to more petty crimes, Gentleman Ghost has famously gone up against Hawkman and Hawkgirl (the latest incarnations of those who wrongly killed him), plus Batman, Superman, and the whole of the Justice Society of America.

7) Deadman

Stemming from the world of DC Comics, Deadman was once known as Boston Brand, a circus aerialist. That was before he was murdered by Hook, an assassin. That could have been the end of Boston Brand’s story if not for one twist of fate. A Hindu Goddess offered him a choice, which came with the side of him obtaining justice for his death. It’s easy to guess which choice he made. Decision made, Boston Brand was given the ability to possess living beings, as a ghost. Thus, he became known as Deadman. Deadman did more than solve his own mystery, as he worked to save the day in his own way. This put him alongside many famous heroes of DC Comics, including Batman.

8) The Spectre

The Spectre is another DC Comics character, and arguably one of the better-known ones at that. Jim Corrigan was an ordinary police officer before he was bonded with the Vengeance of God, turning him into the latest incarnation of The Spectre. Naturally, the story is a bit more complicated than that. Jim had to die before he could become a host, which sounds counterintuitive. He died while chasing down a criminal empire, but he refused to give up, which he how he became The Spectre. Back in the mortal realm, the Spectre, with Jim’s soul and determination, continued to battle for good, working alongside the Justice Society of America and more.

9) Li Hwen Mirage

Li Hwen Mirage is one half of a duo that deserves more attention. He and his wife, Shan Fong, are the main characters in Valiant Entertainment’s Doctor Mirage series. Li Hwen Mirage used to be a paranormal investigator before he died, though his story didn’t end there. He was the original Doctor Mirage, though his wife would take up the mantle following his death. Like her husband, Shan Fong is a parapsychologist and paranormal expert (plus a TV personality). More importantly, she has the gift of seeing the dead, letting her stay in contact with her late husband. Unfortunately, her ability doesn’t allow for touch, meaning the two are forever close, yet so far away.

10) Daniel Drumm

Last, but not least, there’s Daniel Drumm, whose story resides in Marvel Comics. Daniel and his twin brother, Jericho, are one of Marvel’s more famous paranormal teams. Perhaps their aliases would ring a bell – they are Doctor Voodoo and Brother Voodoo. Daniel is the late twin, taking on the mantle of Brother Voodoo. Ironically, it was Daniel who chose to stay immersed in the life of voodoo, with his brother, Jericho, leaving to obtain a degree in psychology. Years later, Jericho would come back to the path, but only when he learned that his twin was dying. Daniel’s dying wish was to have his spirit bound to his brother, and Jericho faithfully followed through on this final request. Thus, the era of a new hero came to be, with each twin providing different yet essential roles. As a spirit, Daniel can possess others, his brother included. He likewise has an expert understanding of all things that fall under the Voodoo religion, from language to traditions. Naturally, the two have faced ups and downs over the years, but there’s no denying the powerful connection these two utilize.