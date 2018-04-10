The 10 Comics You Should Read This Week: April 11 Edition

It’s new comics day’s eve here at ComicBook.com, and we’ve got the 10 books you should make some time for this week.

Of course, there are way more than 10 books on the store shelves worthy of your time and money, so before we get to the top 10, here are the honorable mentions this week.

Venomized #2 is written by Cullen Bunn and drawn by Iban Coello and you can find the official description below.

“Venom and the X-Men have returned from the extraterrestrial adventures of “Poison-X” to find dozens of heroes and villains bonded with Klyntar symbiotes – and none of ’em are happy about it! The grand plans of the Poisons begins to make themselves known…including their designs for Cletus Kasady! One Avenger might not make out in one piece!”

Hal Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps #42 is written by Robert Venditti and drawn by Jordi Tarragona and Rafa Sandoval. The official description is included below.

“DARKSTARS RISING” part one! Hal Jordan is the paragon of a Green Lantern: Courageous and unrelenting. But even a hero can sometimes doubt the methods they’re known to use. And in those moments, something dark creeps in and it can create an evil the universe isn’t ready to face!”

Animosity: Evolution #5 is written by Marguerite Bennett and drawn by Eric Gapstur, and the official description can be found below.

“Murder, intrigue, and men playing God in the seedy underbelly of the City by the Sea—a hapless refugee hunts for the truth in a noir crime world…

From the brilliant mind of creator/writer Marguerite Bennett (INSEXTS, Bombshells and Batwoman) with artwork by SHIPWRECK’s Eric Gapstur—ANIMOSITY: EVOLUTION is an exciting new series that expands upon this already amazing world!”

Matt Mueller: ‘Ninja-K’ #6

The Coalition starts here, and Ninjak is in no way prepared for what’s lying in wait for him.

Some of the biggest Valiant villains find themselves on the same team, and Ninjak has his work cut out just to survive their first encounter.

Ninja-K #6 is written by Christos Gage and drawn by Juan Jose Ryp, and you can find the official description below.

“A once-loyal agent has defected from the ranks of MI-6’s most elite espionage unit…and Ninjak has been dispatched across the globe to prevent his secrets from plunging the world into chaos. But in the shadows of Mexico City, Colin King is about to discover something far more deadly… The Ninja Programme’s own former sensei, the Jonin, has assembled a conspiratorial circle of enigmatic enemies – the Dying One, Kostiy the Deathless, Linton March, and The United’s Ultimo – for a purpose so sinister that even Ninjak can’t risk engaging them alone. Enter Livewire, Punk Mambo, Dr. Mirage, and GIN-GR – Ninjak’s brand-new black ops team with a very specific set of skills…and a license to kill the unkillable!

Acclaimed writer Christos Gage (Netflix’s Daredevil) and high-octane artist Juan José Ryp (BRITANNIA) take the driver’s seat for a heart-stopping race to save the world as “THE COALITION” prepares for the ultimate clash of super-teams!”

Ninja-K #6 is in comic stores April 11.

Chase Magnett: ‘Captain America’ #700

This titanic anniversary issue offers both the beginning of a new story and the end of Chris Samnee’s tenure at Marvel Comics. It’s an appropriately heroic conclusion to an artist who has helped reshape Daredevil, Black Widow, and so many other heroes in recent years. As far as farewells go, this looks like one no one should skip.

Captain America #700 is co-written by Mark Waid and Chris Samnee with art by Chris Samnee. You can find the official solicit below:

“CAP IS FINALLY “OUT OF TIME”! Frozen in time, awakened in a decimated future and once again a man out of his era, there is only one way for Steve Rogers to restore order and rebuild civilization—and that’s to rule it as King Captain America! No dream, no hoax, no lie, this IS Cap and this IS happening, believe it or not! PLUS: Mark Waid delivers an untold tale from Captain America’s past, featuring the classic artwork of Jack Kirby!”

Captain America #700 is in comic stores April 11.

Rollin Bishop: ‘Domino’ #1

The luckiest mercenary around is getting her own series, and she’s brought fan-favorite writer Gail Simone along for the ride.

Simone returns to Marvel to give Domino her time in the spotlight, and we can’t wait to see what Simone has in store.

Domino #1 is written by Gail Simon and drawn by David Baldeon, and you can find the official description below.

“Impossible curves. Impossible shots. Impossible targets. Marvel’s #1 soldier of fortune is back in an explosive new ongoing series! The product of a failed super-soldier program, Neena Thurman always made her own luck as the sharpshooting mercenary known as Domino… but what happens when her own powers betray her? The hunter becomes the hunted as every mercenary in the game smells blood in the water! Plus: A pair of beloved Marvel characters return!”

Domino #1 is in comic stores on April 11.

Jenna Anderson: ‘Batgirl and the Birds of Prey #21

Calculator has put the Birds of Prey into a corner, but despite the odds, you can never truly count the Birds out of the fight, especially when Oracle’s involved.

Batgirl and the Birds of Prey #21 is written by Shawna Benson and Julie Benson and drawn by Roge Antonio. The official description is included below.

“Full Circle part three! The Calculator has broken Blackbird and Fenice out of Arkham Asylum, putting targets on Batgirl’s and Huntress’s backs. And while our heroes are out of the picture, Calculator holds Gotham City hostage in exchange for Oracle’s identity. The team will have to risk setting a trap for Calculator—a dangerous move that could expose Barbara Gordon’s deepest secrets!”

Batgirl and the Birds of Prey #21 is in comic stores April 11.

Jamie Lovett: ‘Exiles’ #1

The Exiles are back, and fans should get ready for a wild ride!

Blink has returned to lead an all-new team of Exiles that includes Valkyrie, Ms. Marvel, Iron Man, and Wolverine, but none of them are like the versions you’ve seen before. Well, that’s not true actually in Valkyrie’s case, but odds are you didn’t bet on seeing Thor: Ragnarok’s version hit the comics.

Exiles #1 is written by Saladin Ahmed and drawn by Javier Rodriguez, and you can find the official description below.

“DON’T BLINK – THE EXILES ARE BACK! Fan-favorite X-Man Blink once joined a team destined to save not just the world, but the entire Multiverse. And now, her teleporting talents are needed once again! When a mysterious threat begins eating away at the fabric of the Multiverse, the Unseen – the man once known as Nick Fury who now can only observe Earth from a lofty post on the moon – must recruit a champion to save it. But she can’t do it alone. Who will join Blink’s new team – and can they ever go home again?”

Exiles #1 is in comic stores on April 11.

Matt Mueller Round 2: ‘Rose’ #10

The war for Thorne kicks into high gear, as Rose attempts to figure out what being a Guardian truly means and how it can help her recover her friend.

The road won’t be easy, but Rose seems more than up to the challenge.

Rose #10 is written by Meredith Finch and drawn by Ig Guara, and the official description is included below.

“ROSE As Rose struggles to prove her worthiness to become a Guardian, she is forced to make a heart-wrenching decision. Felix is stunned when a ghost from Ila’s past attempts to prevent his escape from the evil queen’s grip. And Drucilla is about to get her heart’s desire. All this in the next exciting chapter of ROSE.”

Rose #10 is in comic stores April 11.

J.K. Schmidt: ‘Prism Stalker’ #2

The world is full of possibilities for Vep, but one path in particular calls out to her more than the others.

So the question is, will she follow it?

Prism Stalker #2 is written and drawn by Sloane Leong and lettered by Ariana Maher. The official description is included below.

“The shell of Vep’s world is broken once more, and a thousand new stars call to her, each one a shining gem of possibility. Branching paths of potential are whittled away every second until one volatile star becomes her unalterable destination. What awaits her is just the beginning of testing the strength of her bounds and the limits of her will…”

Prism Stalker #2 is in comic stores April 11.

Nicole Drum: ‘Supergirl’ #20

It’s never a dull day in the world of Supergirl, especially when you have to save someone from a magical ax-wielding crazy person.

That’s a cake walk compared to Veritas, however, who is just trying not to lose all of her memories. Someone’s going to need a vacation after this is all we’re saying.

Supergirl #20 is written by Jody Houser and Steve Orlando and drawn by Robson Rocha. The official description is included below.

“Supergirl must fight both Mokkari and the out-of-dimension Viking Judge to save Director Bones from the fury of the Viking’s magical ax! Meanwhile, with Director Bones out of the picture, Cameron Chase and Lar-On must break into the D.E.O. to save Veritas before the clock counts down to zero and the psycho-redactor erases her memories forever!”

Supergirl #20 is in comic stores April 11.

Charlie Ridgely: ‘Thanos’ #18

What happens when there’s no one left to oppose your rule? You gloat obviously, but there’s not much time for celebration, as only one Thanos will be able to enjoy Death’s company.

Who will it be? Guess you’ll have to read to find out!

Thanos #18 is written by Donny Cates and drawn by Geoffrey Shaw. The official description is included below.

“AT LONG LAST…THANOS WINS! When there is nothing left to kill, Death comes…to the one who loves her most – KING THANOS. How will the fantastic saga of Thanos, King Thanos and the Cosmic Ghost Rider end?”

Thanos #18 is in comic stores April 11.

Matt Mueller Round 3: ‘The Dead Hand’ #1

Kyle Higgins is trading in the Ranger helmets for espionage in his brand new series from Image Comics

The new series is called The Dead Hand and revolves around the secrets of an old spy, secrets that could very well change the world.

The Dead Hand #1 is written by Kyle Higgins and drawn by Stephen Mooney, and you can find the official description below.

“COLD WAR RELICS, Part One Carter Carlson was a highly decorated operative during the Cold War. But in the fall of 1991, as the Soviet Union collapsed, Carter discovered a secret that not only changed his life…but also altered the course of history. Now, as the mysterious “Dead Hand” threatens to end the world once again, the only thing standing in its way is the relationship between an old spy and a little boy.”

The Dead Hand #1 is in comic stores April 11.