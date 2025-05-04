10 Comics to Read If You Loved Giant Days

Giant Days is a cultural phenomenon in the comic book industry. It’s a comic unlike any other in that even non-comic book fans fell in love with the series. The plot is so relatable and endearing, following three young British women sharing a residence hall at university, but especially charming are the characters. This series has charmed its way into many readers’ hearts and never quite let go. That may be slightly unfortunate, as Giant Days has been over for a few years. It left a void in our hearts, which we can only replace by countless rereads and trying out any series that promises the same appeal. Nothing will ever be like Giant Days, but there are some series that can steal our hearts away.

Created by John Allison and illustrated by Max Sarin and Lissa Treiman, Giant Days originally started as a webcomic before getting a printed run through BOOM! Studios. Ironically, Giant Days is a spin-off of another series by John Allison – Scary Go Round (psst, Esther is in it!), so fans looking to go down a rabbit hole should check it out. Missing Esther, Susan, and Daisy, as they go through college life – and all the antics that come with it? Here are some other comics you should check out.

Steeple

We’d be remiss not to talk about at least one of John Allison’s later series (there are plenty to choose from if you’re looking for more!). Steeple brings an unlikely group of characters together, locks them in a small town, and throws supernatural terror into the mix. Billie Baker is the new curate in town, as she has absolutely no idea what she’s signed up for. A grumpy Reverand, ghouls, you name it, it’s probably happening in Tredregyn. It’s an unconventional tale about friendship and morally gray decisions, but Allison’s work helps to bring the subjects and characters to life.

Like Giant Days, Steeple has a more episodic feeling to each comic while maintaining an overarching plot to tie things together. Unlike Giant Days, Steeple leans a little more into the horror and paranormal, so it may not be everybody’s cup of tea.

Lumberjanes

Lumberjanes is a wildly successful (and complete) comic series created by Shannon Watters, Grace Ellis, Gus Allen, and ND Stevenson. Published by BOOM! Studios, Lumberjanes portrays a fantastical summer camp that masquerades as a simple scout camp, and it has everything from portals to other times to mermaids and pretty much anything else you can dream of. The series follows the Roanoak Cabin, a group of campers exceptionally talented at finding all sorts of mischief on the campgrounds. Still, they survive everything they come across because they have each other.

Lumberjanes is a magical and fantastical read consisting of over 75 issues. Readers who enjoyed the personal connection with the Giant Days cast will find solace in this story as the campers receive similar treatment. Likewise, the series has a touch of that manic comedy, though it leans more magical and sci-fi.

Jonesy

Readers looking for a relatable nerdy character should consider checking out Jonesy. Created by Caitlin Rose Boyle and Sam Humphries, Jonesy follows a self-declared “cool dork” as she happily creates zines, watches anime, and enjoys her favorite bands – usually all at the same time. As much as Jonesy would like to declare her creativity and passion her special talent, it’s not true because Jonesy has a different power – the power to make people fall in love. Yes, really! Too bad it doesn’t work on her.

Readers who enjoyed Giant Days‘ sass and interpersonal drama will likely appreciate similar themes in Jonesy. However, it is worth noting that Jonesy is targeted at a slightly younger audience (middle grade). It could be a great onboarding point for new readers!

The Backstagers

School and drama go hand in hand, sometimes literally. The Backstagers, written by James Tynion IV and illustrated by Rian Sygh and Walter Baiamonte, follows a group of backstage hands at an all-boys private school. However, things are not as they appear, as the Backstagers crew guides their newest recruit, Jory, through all the magic and dangers the backstage has to offer, complete with twists, underground caverns, and tales of a missing person.

Much like Lumberjanes, The Backstagers is magical, fantastical, wholesome, and endearing. It tells the story of friendship overcoming all while also showing the darker sides of magic and mystery. Giant Days fans will appreciate the deep dive into characters and the story’s emotional complexity.

Strangers in Paradise

Strangers in Paradise is one of the oldest series on the list, but don’t let that steer you away! Created by Terry Moore, Strangers in Paradise is a creator-owned comic series that is a slice-of-life dramedy, complete with a love triangle, but there’s a twist. The series also incorporates crime and thriller elements, making for an entirely unique reading experience. It follows Helene Francene Peters (Francine), Katina Marie Choovanski (Katchoo), and David Qin as they struggle with friendship and relationship dynamics, not to mention dozens of other adventures.

Strangers in Paradise is a unique mix of genres, which Giant Days fans may appreciate. The story leans more into crime and thrillers than Giant Days ever did. Likewise, the interpersonal drama gets deeply personal at times. However, readers will likely still enjoy the complex web the story weaves.

Paper Girls

If you want a more sci-fi feel to your Giant Days binge-reading session, consider adding Paper Girls to the mix. Created by Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang, Paper Girls follows a group of paper girls, including their newest addition, Erin. However, Erin’s first few days will quickly prove to be anything other than smooth, as they are first attacked by teenagers and then thrown into the deep end of a time-travel war. Yes, really. It’s the Old Timers versus Teenagers, and they’re not messing around. Overall, Paper Girls blends a coming-of-age story with science fiction seamlessly and unforgettably.

Paper Girls leans much more heavily into sci-fi (time travel, spaceships, weaponry) than Giant Days ever did. Still, there are many familiar elements for readers to appreciate, including extensive looks at the characters, their identities, and more.

Gotham Academy

Gotham Academy is a comic series by DC Comics, but one doesn’t need to be neck-deep in DC lore to understand or appreciate the series, we promise! Gotham Academy‘s creative team includes Becky Cloonan, Brendan Fletcher, Karl Kerschl, and Babs Tarr. As the name indicates, it’s based in a fictional Gotham Academy, a prep school just down the road from the infamous Arkham Asylum (who thought that was a good idea?!). The story follows Olive Silverlock, Gotham Academy‘s newest student. Olive and her new friends get into many mystery adventures, from tracking down missing students to understanding Olive’s own history.

Despite being set in a superhero universe, Gotham Academy feels delightfully grounded and full of heart. Fans of Giant Days will feel right at home with character-driven stories, though admittedly, they get a bit more mystical and monstrous in this universe. Gotham Academy and Lumberjanes also have a crossover mini-event, so they’re doubly worth checking out.

Check, Please!

Check, Please! is another unique read worth checking out, especially for those who enjoy a bit more of a sporty theme. Much like Giant Days, Check, Please! was originally a webcomic before it got published by First Second. Created by Ngozi Ukazu, the story follows Eric Bittle, an exceptionally talented figure skater with many hidden talents. Unfortunately, when he switches towns, he’ll have to settle for joining the local hockey team, as it’s the closest he’ll get to his beloved spot. This starts a whole new series of events, not to mention giving Eric the chance to get to know the team’s captain a bit better.

Check, Please! is a coming-of-age story with many familiar themes. Like Giant Days, it is solidly grounded and character-focused. While it leans more toward sports and romance, readers will enjoy it nonetheless (and probably end up rooting for Eric long before the story concludes).

Lucky Penny

Anyone who has felt cursed with bad luck will appreciate the adventures portrayed in Lucky Penny. Created by Ananth Hirsh and Yuko Ota, Lucky Penny follows Penny Brighton, a girl who has only ever had bad luck. Her story begins with the loss of her job and apartment in a single day, thus putting her back at the start. Despite this setback, Penny is determined to get her life in order and become a responsible adult, bad luck or not! Obviously, she encounters many more moments of bad luck, as that’s just how her story goes.

Lucky Penny has a lot in common with Giant Days, at least thematically. Both series portray characters trying to get their lives on track, ideally becoming responsible human beings in the process. Likewise, both have plenty of chaos and adventures along the way, with a side of sass and comedy. Side note: Lucky Penny is also perfect for fans of Scott Pilgrim.

Fence

Fencing fans are probably already well aware of this series, but it’s safe to say that Fence is also a great read for Giant Days fans. While it leans more into sports, it’s still a fun adventure. Fence was created by C.S. Pacat and Johanna the Mad and follows the son of an Olympic fencing champion, Nicholas Cox. Despite how it may sound, this does not mean Nicholas’ life primed him to follow in his father’s footsteps. His first real competition makes that clear, as he’s brought low by a prodigy. Readers can guess what follows next, as Nicholas swears to get better and beat his new rival, only for more complications to quickly develop.

Fence may lean heavily into a world of competitions, yet there’s something joyous and honest about the series. It feels open and bright, not dissimilar to how Giant Days felt at times. The heavy focus on characters and their journeys will feel right at home for these fans.