After 4 Decades, Star Wars Can Finally Fix a Major Boba Fett Injustice

Let’s face it, Boba Fett has had quite a hard time. Introduced in the ill-fated Star Wars Holiday Special, the character played a major role in The Empire Strikes Back. Lucas originally intended to turn the galaxy’s most fearsome bounty hunter into a major villain, but plans changed, and Fett had one of the most disappointing Star Wars deaths of all when he was knocked into the Sarlacc Pit. Even Fett’s resurrection fell flat, with The Book of Boba Fett failing to stick the landing. Temuera Morrison may be eager to come back, but Star Wars doesn’t seem to know what to do with Boba Fett.

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All of which makes Bleeding Cool‘s new preview of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge #1 particularly delightful. Created by Ethan Sacks, Jethro Morales, Roi Mercado, and Phil Noto, it looks like a step in the right direction. According to the preview, Luke Skywalker and Boba Fett are about to go head-to-head at Black Spire Outpost on Batuu.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is Rebranding Itself in Style

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Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is effectively relaunching itself over the next few months. The Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run ride is being revamped to tie into The Mandalorian and Grogu on May 22. Little is known about the new ride’s plot, but it will apparently involve trips to diverse locations such as Coruscant and Bespin. The new ride will involve fighting against the growing threat of the Imperial Remnant, meaning you’ll get to fly the Falcon against the Empire itself.

Meanwhile, Galaxy’s Edge is no longer being locked into one part of the Star Wars timeline. That’s the real reason for this comic, of course; it’s providing a story to explain the presence of iconic heroes and villains at Galaxy’s Edge. This narrative justifies Luke, Leia, Han, Threepio, and Artoo, as well as Darth Vader himself. It’s safe to assume Boba Fett is coming to Galaxy’s Edge too, given the preview.

The real mystery, though, is just what Luke Skywalker is sensing. Batuu appears to be a planet rich in the Force, and it was once home to an ancient Jedi Temple. Such Force vergences are dangerous and unstable things, sources of power coveted by the Sith and honored by the Jedi. It’s entirely possible we’re seeing setup for new whole attractions and artifacts that will be for sale at Galaxy’s Edge. If that’s the case, these issues will be absolutely unmissable.

Looking beyond the original trilogy era, Timothy Zahn’s novel Thrawn: Alliances has already placed several prequel characters on Batuu. That means it wouldn’t be too difficult for Star Wars to bring Grand Admiral Thrawn, Padmé Amidala, and Anakin Skywalker himself to the park, as well as Separatists. The story possibilities are endless, proving Disney made the right choice allowing the park to explore different parts of the timeline.

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