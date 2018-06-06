The 10 Comics You Should Read This Week: June 6 Edition

It’s new comics day, and the team at ComicBook.com has a few books that you should definitely check out this week.

There are of course way more than just 10 books coming out this week, so here are a few runners-up.

Ant-Man & The Wasp #1 is written by Mark Waid and drawn by Javier Garron with a cover by David Nakayama. The official description is included below and our full review can be found here.

“A NEW SERIES FROM MARK WAID & JAVIER GARRON! Wasp was just trying to help Ant-Man get home to Earth to see his daughter…but a little problem got in the way. Very little. Subatomic, in fact, as Scott Lang was lost in the vast spaces between atoms! Now, Nadia is his only hope of rescue…if only he would listen long enough for her to save them! From master storyteller Mark Waid (CAPTAIN AMERICA, CHAMPIONS) and Marvel Young Gun artist Javier Garrón (SECRET WARRIORS, STAR-LORD) comes a story of a big journey getting smaller all the time!”

Man of Steel #2 is written by Brian Michael Bendis and drawn by Evan Doc Shaner with covers by Joe Prado and Ivan Reis. The official description is included below and our full review can be found here.

“With an arsonist loose in Metropolis, Superman’s powers are almost useless in finding the culprit. And back at the Daily Planet, everyone wants to know what’s going on with Lois Lane. How can Clark hold on to the secret of what happened to Lois and Jon much longer?”

Infinity Countdown #4 is written by Gerry Duggan and is drawn by Mike Hawthorne, Aaron Kuder, and Mike Deodato with a cover by Nick Bradshaw. The official description is included below, and the full review can be found here.

“Ultron has long wished to take over all there is and replace it with only Ultron…but now armed with an Infinity Stone, he has never been closer to his goal. With the Guardians falling apart, who can step forward to stop the singularity from overwhelming everything?”

Without further ado, here are the 10 books you should give a chance to this week!

Matt Mueller: ‘Go Go Power Rangers’ #10

Shattered Grid continues in Go Go Power Rangers, and the Ranger Slayer is out to prove she’s not playing around.

She’s going to hit the team where it hurts the most, but they won’t be able to rely on their old tricks to take her down and will have to pick up some new ones if they even hope to make it out alive.

Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers #10 is written by Ryan Parrott and drawn by Dan Mora, and you can find the official description below.

“The Ranger Slayer has arrived, threatening the future of the Power Rangers by destroying their pasts in service of Lord Drakkon.”

Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers #10 is in comic stores today, and you can find our full review here. The spoiler-free review can be found here.

Jenna Anderson: ‘Bombshells United’ #19

Sadly DC’s Bombshells United is making its final bow, but the series isn’t going to go out quietly, and fans can expect the world of Bombshells to be changed in a pretty drastic way.

Bombshells United #19 is written by Marguerite Bennett and drawn by Aneke and Marguerite Sauvage. The official description is included below.

“In this final issue, the war—and the Bombshells—come to an end at last. With grief and with grace, the world is changed—forever.

FINAL ISSUE”

Bombshells United #19 is in comic stores now and you can check out our full review here.

J.K. Schmidt: ‘Prism Stalker’ #4

Time is not Vep’s friend at the moment, but unfortunately, it’s hard to get somewhere when you have someone blocking your every move, not to mention when your abilities aren’t exactly showing up to play.

It’s going to be a long night…or whatever passes for night in this weird place.

Prism Stalker #4 is written and drawn by Sloane Leong and lettered by Ariana Maher with a cover by Leong and Darius Ou. The official description is included below.

“The thrashing, nebulous present collides with the deep-rooted past and threatens more than one future. Vep’s will, crystallized but ravaged, is challenged and set aflame when confronted with a powerful delusive attention.”

Prism Stalker #4 is in comic stores now, and you can find our full review here.

Nicole Drum: ‘Giant Days’

Getting to graduation is already a stressful process, but that’s nothing compared to life after graduation, a lesson that Daisy, Susan, and Esther are about to unfortunately learn.

Giant Days #39 is written by John Allison and drawn by Max Sarin and Liz Fleming. The official description is included below.

“It’s the Sheffield University Graduate job fair! It’s definitely fun and not a terrifying reminder of Daisy, Susan and Esther’s encroaching future as Real Adults.”

Giant Days #39 is in comic stores today.

Jamie Lovett: ‘Dazzler: X-Song’ #1

The most dazzling X-Man (see what we did there) gets her very own mini-series in Dazzler: X-Song, as her new band attempts to conquer the Brooklyn music scene.

Unfortunately, her fans might be the targets of a brutal gang, but the good news is that Dazzler is not about to let that happen.

Dazzler: X-Song #1 is written by Magdalene Visaggio and drawn by Laura Braga with a cover by Elizabeth Torque. The official description is included below.

“The Brooklyn punk scene has never been cooler with DAZZLER’s new band taking center stage. But while she’s trying to find herself and reconnect to the one thing she’s always loved, Dazzler stumbles upon a truly toxic part of the underground punk scene. When a new and violent gang threatens the young Inhuman fans that follow her from venue to venue, Dazzler may have to turn to her own past to provide some guidance–and butt kicking. Written by the Eisner-nominated Magdalene Visaggio, and drawn by the incredible Laura Braga, DAZZLER: REBEL SONG is an energetic epic that you won’t want to miss.”

Dazzler: X-Song #1 is in comic stores today, and you can check out our full review here.

Matt Mueller Round 2: ‘Green Lanterns’ #48

A new arc begins as Jessica Cruz finds herself on the run from the Corps she’s worked so hard to be a part of, and the worst part is she doesn’t quite remember why. She’ll have to rely on more than just her ring if she wants to get to the bottom of it.

Green Lanterns #48 is written by Aaron Gillespie and drawn by Ronan Cliquet with covers by Danny Miki, Paul Pelletier, and Brandon Peterson. The official description is located below.

“REBEL RUN part one! The Guardians can no longer stand idly by as Jessica Cruz’s ring gains more sentience. They’ve seen anomalies within the rings turn into universal nightmares, and now it’s up to their greatest Lantern, Hal Jordan, to relieve Jess of her ring!”

Green Lanterns #48 is in comic stores today, and you can check out our full review here.

Russ Burlingame: ‘Justice League’ #1

A new era dawns for the Justice League, featuring an all-new lineup that longtime fans will recognize and a new mystery to get to the bottom of.

The League’s never been stronger, but even they might not be powerful enough to fight what’s coming next, and we can’t wait to see what Snyder and Cheung have in store.

Justice League #1 is written by Scott Snyder and drawn by Mark Morales and Jim Cheung with covers by Cheung, Jim Lee, and Scott Williams, and you can find the official description below.

“THE TOTALITY part one! A brand-new era begins here! Comics legends Scott Snyder and Jim Cheung launch the Justice League into a cosmos-shaking mystery that will draw out their most terrible foes…in ways our heroes couldn’t possibly imagine! In this debut issue, Martian Manhunter struggles to protect the team from an incoming threat that will shatter the world as they know it, while a familiar face strikes out on a dark path…”

Justice League #1 is in comic stores now, and you can check out our full review here.

Chase Magnett & Rollin Bishop: ‘Immortal Hulk’ #1

Bruce Banner’s death in Civil War II has set up an invigorating new take on this classic Marvel character. The first issue takes the Jekyll and Hyde dynamics of the original series and infuses them with modern horror stylings in a morality play. It is a great start for a series with a lot of promise.

Immortal Hulk #1 is written by Al Ewing with art by Joe Bennett and Ruy José. You can find the official solicit below:

“HORROR HAS A NAME. You’d never notice the man. He doesn’t like to be noticed. He’s quiet. Calm. Never complains. If someone were to walk up and shoot him in the head… all he’d do is die. Until night falls. And someone else gets up again. The man’s name is Banner. The horror is THE IMMORTAL HULK.”

Immortal Hulk #1 is in comic stores today, so make sure to check out our full review here.

Charlie Ridgely: ‘Doctor Strange’ #1

Doctor Strange his heading to space, and a whole new world is just waiting to be discovered by the Sorcerer Supreme.

Without his trusty Eye of Agamotto though, things are going to be extremely difficult, and even he might not be prepared for what awaits him.

Doctor Strange #1 is written by Mark Waid and drawn by Jesus Saiz, and you can find the official description below.

“SORCERER SUPREME…OF THE GALAXY! The Eye of Agamotto is closed! Doctor Stephen Strange has lost his connection to the Earth’s arcane power, and he can’t wait to recover while nightmares press against the seams of our reality. Tony Stark offers a 21st-century solution: When astral travel fails, try astronautical travel. Enter Doctor Strange: Space-Explorer Supreme! New spells, allies and enemies – new and old – await Strange beyond the stars, along with corners and secrets of the Marvel Universe seen here for the first time! Space is endless, but time is short. After years of threats, Stephen’s bill for magic use is coming due – who will come to collect?!”

Doctor Strange #1 is in comic stores today, and you can check out the full review here.

Bonus Pick: ‘Scales & Scoundrels’ #10

Long held secrets finally surface in this issue of Scales & Scoundrels, showing exactly how Luvander got in this situation in the first place.

You’ll see a whole new side to Luvander and meet a rather interesting new group of characters at the same time. If you’ve been longing for answers, this is the issue you’ve been waiting for.

Scales & Scoundrels #10 is written by Sebastian Girner and drawn by Galaad. The official description is included below.

“Luvander’s mysterious past is laid bare when she crashes a hallowed annual gathering of her distinguished elders. Who is this hot-hearted, white-maned girl? This issue has all the answers!”

Scales & Scoundrels #10 is in comic stores today, and you can read our full review here.