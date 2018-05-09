The 10 Comics You Should Read This Week: April 9 Edition

It’s new comics day’s eve here at ComicBook.com, and we’ve got the 10 books you should make some time for this week.

Of course, there are way more than 10 books on the store shelves worthy of your time and money, so before we get to the top 10, here are the honorable mentions this week.

Hunt For Wolverine: Adamantium Agenda #1 is written by Tom Taylor and drawn by R.B. Silva. The official description is listed below.

“SNIKT! A SOUND THAT ONCE MADE BLOOD RUN COLD, WHICH THE AVENGERS WANT TO ENSURE IS NEVER USED FOR EVIL AGAIN. Due to a promise made between heroes, the NEW AVENGERS have reassembled to make sure Logan’s body isn’t misused. IRON MAN, SPIDER-MAN, JESSICA JONES and LUKE CAGE discover a deep-state conspiracy that leads to a shocking DNA discovery and metallurgic miracle in the MARVEL UNIVERSE.”

Detective Comics #980 is written by James T Tynion IV and drawn by Raul Fernandez and Alvaro Martinez. The official description is located below.

“Batmen Eternal” part five! The worst possible future for Gotham City has been locked into place, and there’s nothing Batman can do to stop it…until Stephanie Brown and Cassandra Cain catch a glimpse of something they never would have thought possible!

Exiles #3 is written by Saladin Ahmed and drawn by Javier Rodriguez. The official description is below.

“The fan-favorite Captain America — Peggy Carter of the Marvel Puzzle Quest game — faces off against an apocalyptically armed Red Skull! And the Exiles are just in time to join the fight — ‘cuz they’ve been kicked off their mission! There’s a new team of Watchers in town, and they’re cracking down on the Exiles’ interference in the timestream — even if it means the death of everything. Can the Exiles salvage Peggy Carter’s world, fix the Tallus and get back to saving reality before the Time-Eater tracks them down again?”

Matt Mueller: ‘Backways’ #5

Backway’s first arc is coming to a close, and you won’t want to miss out on the big finale!

Sylvia is finally within Anna’s grasp, but what will she be sacrificing to save her friend? Is it really worth losing an entire world? You can see our full preview of the issue here.

Backways #5 is written by Justin Jordan and drawn by Eleonora Carlini. The book is colored by Silvia Tidei and lettered by Marshall Dillon. You can find the official description below.

“Anna has found the way to rescue Sylvia from the Outsider, but the denizens of the Backways are determined to stop her. And if Anna succeeds she may put the Backways and the world in grave danger.

From Justin Jordan (STRAYER, Green Lantern: New Guardians) and Eleonora Carlini (Batgirl, Doctor Who) comes the brand new series of magic, mystery and mayhem that is sure to appeal to fans of Harry Potter and The Chronicles of Narnia!”

Backways #5 from AfterShock Comics is in comic stores May 9.

Russ Burlingame: ‘No Justice’ #1

DC is assembling quite the all-star team for Justice League, and it all beings in No Justice #1.

You’ve never seen a lineup of heroes (and villains) quite like this, as the League, Titans, and villains like Sinestro and Lex Luthor will all assemble to face an epic threat, and it is likely to be as chaotic as it will be entertaining.

Justice League: No Justice #1 is written by Joshua Williamson, James T Tynion IV, and Scott Snyder and drawn by Francis Manapul. The official description is included below.

“DARK NIGHTS: METAL left the DCU transformed in ways both terrifying and wondrous—and only the Justice League is strong enough to face the threats to come…or are they? Four giant beings comprised of the universe’s major energies—Mystery, Wonder, Wisdom and Entropy—who sustain their life force by devouring planets are on their way to destroy the planet of Colu. The only way to take down this unimaginable threat is for the superhero teams of Earth to forget everything they thought they knew and form new alliances.

What secrets of the cosmos will Superman, Martian Manhunter and Team Mystery discover? Will Zatanna, Wonder Woman and Team Wonder awaken alien magic they cannot put back to sleep? What can Harley Quinn possibly have to teach the rest of Team Wisdom? And most importantly…why the heck is Beast Boy on Team Entropy with Lobo and Batman? Find out all this and much more in the most exciting, bombastic event of summer 2018!

In this kickoff issue to the four-issue miniseries, after Brainiac systematically takes down all of Earth’s super-teams, the last thing the League expects is for him to ask for their help! Without their aid, his home planet and the universe are both doomed!”

Justice League: No Justice #1 hits comic stores on May 9.

Nicole Drum: ‘Monstress’ 16

Maika is just trying to get some time alone, but in the world of Monstress, that is a mission of significant difficulty.

It gets even worse when the welcome committee has chainsaws for hands, so it seems that peaceful respite will have to take place some other time.

Monstress #16 is written by Marjorie Liu and is drawn by Sana Takeda. The official description is included below.

“As Maika descends into the labyrinthine lost world of the Shaman Empress, will Kippa find herself the victim of an unexpected treachery?”

Monstress #16 is in comic stores May 9.

J.K. Schmidt: ‘Prism Stalker’ #3

No matter what universe you’re in, boot camp is hell, especially when you throw in creatures that are 10 times your size.

Vep has to learn to harness her abilities, or there are plenty of more achy nights in her future.

Prism Stalker #3 is written and drawn by Sloane Leong, and you can find the official description below.

“Vep enters the world of pneumatic martial arts: combat focused on dismantling the resolve of an opponent, commanding their will, and dissolving their effect through your own volition. Vep soon realizes that power is artifice. Now, how to control it…?”

Prism Stalker #3 hits comic stores on May 9.

Charlie Ridgely: ‘Venom’ #1

Venom is getting a new lease on life thanks to Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman, and his new adventure starts here.

While Venom is forced into action, their newest enemy could force the reunited duo to split before they even get started.

Venom #1 is written by Donny Cates and drawn by Ryan Stegman. The official description can be found below.

“In the wake of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s collapse, an ancient and primordial evil has been awakened beneath the streets of New York, and with it, something equally evil has awakened in that most Wicked of Webslingers – VENOM! Still a Lethal Protector of the innocents in New York, this never-before-seen threat could force Venom to relinquish everything it holds dear – including Eddie Brock! Join two of the hottest creators in comics today, Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman, for a VENOM adventure a thousand years in the making!”

Venom #1 is in comic stores on May 9.

Rollin Bishop: ‘Domino’ #2

What does a luck powered mercenary do when her luck powers run out? If your answer was run and hide you’re onto something but then again you probably don’t know Domino.

Never one to let circumstances stop her from doing her job, Domino is not going to simply hideaway, and hopefully, she’ll survive the experience.

Domino #2 is written by Gail Simone and drawn by David Baldeon, and the official description is included below.

“Marvel’s #1 soldier of fortune’s luck has finally gone south… turning her life as a mercenary upside down! Plus: Who is Domino’s evil counterpart? Guest-starring AMADEUS CHO!”

Domino #2 is in comic stores May 9.

Jamie Lovett: ‘Highest House’ #4

Moth and Obsidian have developed a very unique relationship, but there is more to Obsidian than it initially seems.

Thing is, Moth has his own motivations, so which one will win out in the end?

The Highest House #4 is written by Mike Carey and drawn by Peter Gross and Fabien Alquier, and you can find the official description below.

“The creators behind The Unwritten, Mike Carey and Peter Gross, invite you into The Highest House, the story of a slave boy named Moth, who makes friends with a powerful entity called Obsidian that promises advancement and happiness. Clearly, Obsidian has a hidden agenda, but Moth has ambitions and plans of his own.”

The Highest House #4 is in comic stores May 9.

Chase Magnett: ‘Barrier’ #1

One of the best comics of the past decade is finally coming to print. Barrier challenged how the medium could portray dual narratives and expanded on forms of language, now it’s finally available at your local comic book store from Image Comics. This oversized and impressively crafted story is a must-buy from this week.

Barrier #1 is written by Brian K. Vaughan with art by Marcos Martin and colors by Muntsa Vicente. You can find the official solicit below:

“From the Eisner Award-winning team behind THE PRIVATE EYE, BARRIER is an unconventional drama about violence, language, and illegal immigration…with a shocking sci-fi twist. After debuting on PanelSyndicate.com, this critically acclaimed five-part miniseries finally comes to print, exclusively from Image Comics.”

Barrier #1 is in comic stores on May 9.

Jenna Anderson: ‘Runaways’ #9

There aren’t many things actually worse than death, but Julie Power has evidently managed to find one, and that scares us.

The lovable group of heroes is being attacked by those who actually want to…help? Yeah, that sounds strange, but more importantly, what’s worse than death? We must know and we must know soon!

Runaways #9 is written by Rainbow Rowell and drawn by Kris Anka. The official description is included below.

“BEST FRIENDS FOREVER CONTINUES! The Runaways are under attack! By well-meaning outsiders who want to fix them! Molly contemplates a supernatural deal that MUST have a monkey’s paw-esque downside…And Julie Power suffers a FATE WORSE THAN DEATH. This is not hyperbole about a breakup. Get the issue, check our math — Worse. Than. Death.”

Runaways #9 is in comic stores May 9.

Matt Mueller Round 2: ‘Batman: White Knight’ #8

It’s all been building to this, as Jack Napier struggles to keep his sanity long enough to take Neo Joker down and save Gotham.

He’ll need some help of course, and he’ll definitely have it, but will he end up with a happy ending?

Batman: White Knight #8 is written and drawn by Sean Murphy, and you can find the official description below.

“In the extra-sized finale of Sean Murphy’s top-selling miniseries, Jack Napier’s suspicious seduction of Gotham City comes to its twisted conclusion! With the city on the verge of becoming an icy tomb for the GTO, Batgirl makes a crucial assist and Gordon is forced to reevaluate his judgment of Batman to secure the greater good. As the true Joker’s return becomes imminent, Harley seeks vengeance and reckons with the bleak future that looms for her loved ones.”

Batman: White Knight #8 is in comic stores on May 9.