10 Comic Series for Supernatural & Paranormal Fans

The comic book industry is a wonderful place full of magical adventures, with enough stories to satisfy any reader out there. The best part about comics, aside from their vibrant art and stories, is how there’s something for everyone out there. This is especially true for fans of supernatural and paranormal tales, as there are plenty of series that dive head-first into these often haunting realms. Supernatural stories have limitless potential, as the human imagination knows no bounds. From creatures that go bump in the night to pure cosmic horror, it’s hard to turn away from this genre once you’ve fallen in love with it.

There’s something so captivating about tales revolving around the supernatural or paranormal. Maybe it’s because we’ve been trained, through generations, to fear the unknown. Whatever the reason, these tales of witches, magic, monsters, and mayhem will certainly capture your attention. And if you’re looking for something a bit darker or mysterious, don’t worry, there’s a series for that too.

1) Nameless

Readers looking for a haunting and complex horror tale should consider reading Nameless. Written by Grant Morrison, there are classic hints to his usual style of work. It all begins with a death and a cryptic warning. Enter the occult hustler who goes only by “Nameless,” as they’ve been summoned to save the world. A feat easier said than done, but the billionaires have the money to try, right? The problem is that an asteroid aptly named Xibalbal is heading directly to Earth, and the magical symbol carved onto its surface makes it clear that this is not a threat science and technology can circumvent. Readers looking for a tale full of Morrison’s commentary, aliens, and gods will want to see what happens in this horror tale.

Nameless is published by Image Comics and created by Grant Morrison and Chris Burnham. Nathan Fairbairn also lent his hand to the artwork.

2) Fatale

Fatale is a hard-hitting supernatural comic with a noir theme. This limited series follows Josephine, a seemingly immortal woman with the uncanny ability to hypnotize men. There’s just one problem, as she doesn’t seem to willingly kickstart the process. She’s spent decades trying to gain control over her ability, a task made much more difficult by the determined cult at her heels. Everywhere she goes, new men fall under her spell, throwing themselves into the complicated mess. Her supernatural quest, combined with more noir elements, creates a compelling tale, complete with complex relationships and characters of all types.

Fatale was published by Image Comics and created by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips. David Stewart was the colorist for this noir-styled series.

3) Homesick Pilots

Homesick Pilots is a must-read for paranormal fans, especially those who want to read all about ghosts and haunted houses. It all begins, as one might expect, with a haunted house. Ami is your average teenage girl, except that she’s also in a punk band and, more importantly, she’s been missing for weeks. She’s found herself trapped in a house full of ghosts, and she doesn’t understand how she got here. The series brings action to the realm of horror, creating a unique and haunting tale. The nostalgic vibe of the ’90s will be appealing to some, while others will love the House of Leaves style tale and Power Rangers-style action.

Homesick Pilots is published by Image Comics and created by Dan Watters and Caspar Wijngaard.

4) Black Magic

Is there anything more compelling than a paranormal mystery? Black Magic revolves around Detective Rowan Black, who specializes in robbery and homicide. How does that bring us to a paranormal tale? That has to do with the good detective’s history, which she has never fully understood herself. Readers learn alongside Rowan as she digs into her memories and learns what makes her tick, with magical repercussions. Much like Fatale, Black Magic has a noir style, but the two are otherwise quite different. Black Magic leans into legacy, memories, and similar themes, providing a more introspective adventure into the world of the paranormal.

Black Magic was published by Image Comics and created by Nicola Scott and Greg Rucka.

5) The Silver Coin

Those looking for a horror anthology all tied to the same theme should seriously consider checking out The Silver Coin. As the title implies, each tale is about a horribly evil coin and the havoc it wreaks across the world. The stories are spread across time, as poor unfortunate souls stumble across a seemingly lucky coin, only to learn the price of what they wish for, in pure bloody fashion. Examples of this coin’s adventures include getting its hands on a 1978 rock band, luring in a bullied camper, and the fateful origin of the curse itself. The variety of tales will be satisfying to any horror fan, experimenting with different tropes and expectations.

The Silver Coin is published by Image Comics and was created by Michael Walsh and has brought in many creatives to tell different tales, including Chip Zdarsky, Ram V, Kelly Thompson, Jeff Lemire, and Ed Brisson.

6) The Magic Order

If you’re looking for a world of rogue magicians, The Magic Order might be more up your alley. In this world, five families work to keep the monsters away, far from the sight of prying eyes (read: the public). It’s a generation-long battle, and while the families technically work together, that doesn’t make them friends. Thus, when members of each family begin to fall, suspicions rise. Will they understand the source of what’s happening before it’s too late? The stakes are more than the loss of five families, for if they tumble, the world will soon follow.

The Magic Order is published by Image Comics. It’s written by Mark Miller and illustrated by Olivier Coipel, Start Immonen, Gigi Cavenago, and Dike Ruan. If the name sounds familiar to you, it’s probably because Netflix opted for the rights for an animated adaptation, but has since dropped the process.

7) The Red Mother

The story begins with a mugging gone wrong. A horrible thing, but not the thing of nightmares, or so we’re trained to think. Daisy McDonough lost her eye and her boyfriend in the attack, and nothing has been the same since. Months later, she’s trying to rebuild her life, but it feels like there’s something lurking in the corner. Her world is slowly turned upside down, as nothing is what it seems. The Red Mother is full of body horror, creeping monsters, and deeply unsettling feelings. The creative use of red tells its own kind of story, as the slow-burn horror slowly takes over Daisy’s life.

The Red Mother is published by BOOM! Studios, written by Jeremy Haun and illustrated by Danny Luckert.

8) Something Is Killing the Children

Something Is Killing the Children is probably the most famous series on this list. It’s an ongoing horror series that has spawned at least one spinoff, as creators and readers alike are unwilling to let this terrifying world go. This first series follows Erica Slaughter, a trained monster hunter. Naturally, the beasts she hunts are not the monsters of men, but instead the things that go bump in the night. In other words, the kinds of horror that only children can see. This forces Erika to go to extreme lengths to see and hunt her prey. Pure horror fans will enjoy diving into Erika’s world of monsters and surprising politics. The visuals alone are enough to create new nightmares, making it a must-read for all horror and paranormal fans.

Something Is Killing the Children is published by BOOM! Studios. It’s written by James Tynion IV, and illustrated by Werther Dell’Edera, Miquel Muerto, and Giovanna Niro (covers). Something Is Killing the Children has been nominated for several awards, just to set the scene.

9) The Marked

Society has long been fascinated by the idea of secret societies and magic. Naturally, there have been many takes on magical secret societies, but The Marked adds a few extra layers to that concept. The Marked is about an organization of magic users, reliant on the tattoos carved into their skin. They’ve grown complacent over the years, thanks to the lack of occult threats rising up. We all know how that story will end, as a new society enters the scene, creating havoc and unimaginable dangers. The Marked plays around with a few paranormal elements readers will enjoy, though it is somewhat of a slow-burn fantasy at the start.

The Marked is published by Image Comics and created by David Hine and Brian Haberlin.

10) We Don’t Kill Spiders

Last, but not least, We Don’t Kill Spiders is a unique blend of genres, mixing together a murder mystery with historical fiction and supernatural themes. Set during the Viking Age, the story follows a Norseman detective as he tracks a series of murders across the land. It may seem like a simple but horrible case of an early serial killer, but the reveal is much darker than that. We Don’t Kill Spiders is perfect for paranormal readers who enjoy a fusion of elements, plus the overarching theme of humans coming across something much larger than themselves.

We Don’t Kill Spiders is published by Scout Comics and created by Joseph Schmalke.