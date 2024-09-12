Magik Headlines Her First X-Men Solo Series

Magik has graduated from New Mutant to a crucial member of the X-Men, and will now take the next step in her evolution in a new Marvel series. The X-Men's resident sorcerer will star in the titular Magik, the first ongoing solo series for Illyana Rasputin. Magik is bringing her Soulsword, spells, and dark side to battle mystical threats that are targeting mutantkind. The Magik series joins other solo titles in the X-Men: From the Ashes era such as Wolverine, Storm, Dazzler, Phoenix, Psylocke, Laura Kinney: Wolverine, and Mystique.

The creative team on Magik is writer Ashley Allen and artist Germán Peralta. Allen recently wrote a Magik tale in X-Men: Blood Hunt – Magik, a tie-in to the vampire-centric event series, while Peralta is known for his recent work on Black Panther and last year's Loki series. Magik began her X-Men career as Colossus' kid sister and one of the younger members of the New Mutants, but she's more than proven her worth over the decades since her debut in 1975's Giant-Size X-Men #1. Marvel plans on having Magik tap into her mystical expertise and unique mutant magic like never before. Movie fans will also remember that Anya Taylor-Joy played Magik in the much-delayed The New Mutants.

(Photo: J. Scott Campbell's cover of Magik #1 - Marvel Comics)

Magik creative team share their enthusiasm over the X-Men series

"I'm beyond excited to be returning to write Illyana!" Allen said. "Supernatural stories featuring characters with hearts of gold are my favorite, so this series has been a dream to write! I can't wait for readers to experience the adventure we take Magik on to slay some demons … and maybe accept some of her own."

"I am very excited about this project," Peralta shared. "Magik is a character with an incredible background, surrounded by darkness and mystery. Additionally, she is visually spectacular in all her versions, and I personally love Chris Bachalo's design. I really enjoy drawing action scenes, as well as emotionally-driven scenes, and Ashley Allen writes a super intriguing script, where she balances both of these types of situations, making my job even more fun than it already is. I mean, what artist wouldn't love to draw Magik with her great sword facing all kinds of demons?"

(Photo: Dike Ruan's Foil Variant Cover for Magik #1 - Marvel Comics)

Marvel reveals new Darkchylde design for Magik

Artist Germán Peralta has been tapped with coming up with a new design for Magik's demonica persona, Darkchylde. Magik has constantly battled to keep the Darkchylde suppressed, but her new X-Men series will see Darkchylde return like never before. The designs by Peralta feature devil horns forming on Magik's forehead, and her mouth forming a terrifying scowl with matching demon eyes.

On Magik's back we can see bat-like wings and a tail sprouting out, and her legs also take on the shape of demon hoofs. It's a very intimidating presence, and should add some extra intrigue to Magik when it debuts in 2025.

(Photo: German Peralta's Darkchylde designs for Magik - Marvel Comics)

What is Marvel's Magik series about?

THE MYSTIC MUTANT GOES DEMON HUNTING IN HER OWN SERIES! The X-Man Illyanna Rasputina strikes out on her own with new allies and dark powers arrayed against her. Something ancient has awakened beneath the Alaskan ice. Unfortunately for it, that's Magik's territory now!

Throughout the series, Magik will also be forced to come to terms with her tragic history and learn to control her demonic Darkchylde persona. After years of suppression, Illyana's Darkchylde form returns from the depths of her tormented soul to offer her more strength and power, but at what cost?

Magik #1 goes on sale January 8, 2025.