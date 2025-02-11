Scarlet Witch and Vision Reuniting in New Marvel Series (With Perfect Timing)

Scarlet Witch is about to reunite with Vision in a new series celebrating the day they got married. Before Marvel Cinematic Universe fans discovered the love story between Scarlet Witch and Vision, the two Avengers enjoyed a long history in the comics that at one point culminated in marriage. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the their wedding, and Marvel is celebrating with a new five-issue limited series titled The Vision & The Scarlet Witch. The comic is being helmed by current Scarlet Witch writer Steve Orlando and returning Scarlet Witch artists Lorenzo Tammetta and Jacopo Camagni.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Steve Orlando continues his exploration of Wanda Maximoff as a solo hero in The Vision & The Scarlet Witch. “Scarlet Witch’s magic has never been more powerful. But when it comes to helping Vision, she’ll need more than strength alone!” the Marvel press release reads. “Befitting their decades-spanning romance, Scarlet Witch and Vision team up for a dramatic saga that will test their souls and break their hearts!”

russell dauterman cover

josemaria casanovas foil homage variant cover

Covers for The Vision & The Scarlet Witch depict Vision in his white form, which fans last saw him as in the MCU at the conclusion of WandaVision. Is this a case of the comics changing Vision to match his physical look in his WandaVision spinoff series, rumored to be titled Vision Quest? Or is it a natural character progression for Vision after he teams back up with Scarlet Witch? Marvel’s description of the series reveals that Vision will be mortally wounded in the miniseries, with Scarlet Witch resorting to extreme measures to save his life. One of those consequences could be Vision going all-white.

“When it comes to the Scarlet Witch, anything’s possible!” Orlando said. “Now, on the 50th Anniversary of their wedding, the Vision and the Scarlet Witch reunite to face a creeping, corrosive evil from beyond not just the grave, but beyond the universe itself. Wanda and Vision remain one of Marvel’s most iconic couples — and not just for their marriage, but for everything since. It’s a rare, beautiful thing for characters to truly be able to have a relationship grow as Wanda and Vision have. They’ve come together, they’ve come apart, and come back together stronger than before — as family. That’s a mature bond, and it’s something truly special — I’m honored to be part of it, and even more excited for folks to see us test it! At Death’s Door, Wanda and Vision have nowhere to turn…but to each other.”

“Working on Scarlet Witch is a dream job,” Tammetta shared. “Drawing Wanda in action is always fun and inspiring, and I’m so happy to be able to continue exploring her powers in this series as well. Being able to draw her alongside Vision is also a huge honor, knowing how important these characters are to fans!”

“Scarlet and Vision are one of my favorite couples in the Marvel Universe,” Camagni shared. “They’re certainly the couple with the most dramatic history and an almost Victorian love story. The idea of being able to work on them and their relationship both delights and excites me, and I can’t wait!”

Marvel’s Scarlet Witch #10 is the finale of that iteration of the series and goes on sale March 5th, with The Vision & The Scarlet Witch following it on May 21st.

stephanie hans cover

marguerite sauvage cover

THE VISION & THE SCARLET WITCH #1 (OF 5)