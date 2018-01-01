10 Superhero Writers to Watch in 2018

Fans of superhero comics expect every year to bring new events and changes to the never ending adventures of their favorite caped characters. Whether you consider yourself to be a Marvel or DC reader (or a bit of both), you know that the news cycle spins far faster in funny books than in reality. In the greatest traditions of writers like Chris Claremont or Stan Lee, these modern soap operas deliver plenty of plot on a monthly basis. Just like in the days of Claremont and Lee, those twists and turns are driven by writers at both publisher. That begs the question: Which writers will have the biggest impact in 2018?

Looking at the rising stars of 2017, the big new hires and exclusives, and a few other criteria, we identified 10 of the most exciting superhero writers for the coming year. Consistent contributors like Dan Slott were left off the list, not because they don’t matter, but because they deliver on a regular basis. This collection of writers are the ones we expect the unexpected from. Whether it’s a new position or new projects, they will likely surprise us with changes big and small.

These are the 10 writers all superhero fans ought to keep a close eye on in 2018.

Brian Michael Bendis

Publisher: DC Comics

Bendis was the definition of a consistent writer — delivering an astonishing output at Marvel for more than a decade until his jump to DC was announced only a few months ago. DC Comics has yet to provide any details on what Bendis will be doing for them, but it’s bound to shake things up. He’s capable of crafting new characters (or entire new universes) and of handling the most titanic of teams. Whatever Bendis does first at DC will leave a footprint for years to come.

Al Ewing

Publisher: Marvel Comics

Ewing is Marvel’s new secret weapon. He has consistently taken ideas that fans thought were lost causes, like the Inhumans, and transformed them into some of the best superhero reads of the year. Ewing is getting a big opportunity to shake things up at the start of 2018 as he heads a weekly Avengers series. This is the writer’s best chance to impact the entire line with access to all of their biggest characters every Wednesday for the first half of the year.

Jeff Lemire

Publisher: DC Comics

Lemire has written at DC Comics before, but he is now taking a leading man role at the publisher. His announcement of The Terrifics this past summer was met with (well-deserved) anticipation. The Fantastic Four analog is utilizing four B-list DC Comics characters and turning them into stars. Lemire seems prepared to overhaul a variety of other characters, including a recent crack at Hawkman. Whatever he tackles at DC is bound to be reimagined for the better.

Ta-Nehisi Coates

Publisher: Marvel Comics

Coates made a big splash at Marvel Comics already, but he’s just getting started in the world of superhero comics. Black Panther continues to improve with each new story arc as it invents and reinvents key elements of T’Challa’s mythology. Perhaps more significantly, Coates continues to collaborate and boost new writers within the hallowed halls of Marvel. He is better positioned than ever to shape both Black Panther and the future of Marvel as we prepare for the character’s big screen debut.

Mariko Tamaki

Publisher: DC Comics & Marvel Comics

Tamaki comes from the world of indie comics, where she has created some of the most personal and effecting stories of the past few years. In 2017 she showed a knack for transferring those skills to superhero comics like She-Hulk and Supergirl: Being Super. Publishers have taken notice and would be foolish to not provide more work for this stellar talent. Whichever character Tamaki encounters next, she will certainly provide a new and fascinating spin.

Tom King

Publisher: DC Comics

King is another writer who has experienced a quick rise to comics stardom, but he doesn’t appear to have reached his peak. With the continuation of both Mister Miracle and Batman, King is set to dominate the most critically and commercially successful titles at DC Comics. That leaves open the question of what other projects he’ll pursue both in crossovers and future mini-series. Whatever King does, it’s bound to garner a lot of attention.

Christopher Priest

Publisher: DC Comics & Marvel Comics

Priest made Deathstroke the breakout series of Rebirth in 2016. He gave the Inhumans a new origin and took the reins of Justice League in 2017. There’s simply no telling what 2018 might hold. What is obvious is that both Marvel and DC have recognized Priest as the preeminent comics talent he is and are willing to provide him with opportunities accordingly. That’s a great thing for Priest, superhero comics, and, most importantly, all of us readers.

Kelly Thompson

Publisher: Marvel Comics

Thompson’s take on Hawkeye in 2017 landed on a lot of “Best Of” lists and has fans clamoring for more Kate Bishop, even if it comes at the cost of less Clint Barton. With such a strong take, Thompson is perfectly suited to tackle more projects in order to boost the profile of newer characters. It’s almost certain that wherever Thompson goes next, both her star and that of whatever character she writes are bound to rise.

Peter J. Tomasi

Publisher: DC Comics

Tomasi established the most popular Rebirth series with relatively new characters in Super Sons this year. He has shown a unique talent for fusing legacy with invention and making it all sing to the best themes DC has to offer. Tomasi’s 2018 is looking exciting with opportunities both with Superman on Earth and the Green Lantern Corps in space. We expect him to discover plenty of new characters along the way and help the DC Universe discover its future without losing its past.

Matthew Rosenberg

Publisher: Marvel Comics

Rosenberg has made the leap from Marvel mini-series to Marvel mega-events just in time for 2018. His Rocket Raccoon mini showed a talent for blending his quirky stories with decades of continuity, and now that talent is being tested within the pages of the next big X-Men crossover: Phoenix Resurrection. With the X-Men almost certainly returning to Marvel on the big screen, he’ll be in charge of guiding mutants back to the forefront of the comics page as well, providing some exciting opportunities.