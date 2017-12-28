The 2017 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Favorite Publisher

2018 is almost upon us, but before we say goodbye to 2017 it’s time to recognize the greatness that this year had to offer in the realm of comics. That’s where ComicBook.com’s Golden Issue Awards come in.

The entire staff at ComicBook.com came together to vote on their favorite publisher from the past year. As you can imagine, whittling it down wasn’t easy, and brought about more than a few… let’s call them “inspired” conversations among the staff. Still, someone has to win, but to be clear: every publisher on this list is exceptional and deserves any attention they receive.

And the winner of Favorite Publisher is…

DC Comics!

DC Comics underwent an astonishing transformation after ditching the New 52 reboot for its Rebirth initiative, and the gamble turned out to be the right call.

Thanks to Rebirth and a roster of talented writers and artists, DC returned iconic heroes like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Flash, and Aquaman back to form. The stories put characters front and center instead of relying on gimmicks, and returned the lost luster to not just the heroes of DC but the world itself.

Writers really had a chance to dig in and deliver rich character work with characters like Aquaman (Dan Abnett), Batman (Tom King), Wonder Woman (Greg Rucka), Batwoman (Marguerite Bennett and James Tynion IV), Green Lantern (Robert Venditti), and more.

DC also found a perfect approach to overarching events. The first event, “Batman and the Monster Men”, only took place in the Batman family of books and didn’t hit until the series involved had time to find their voices. The big overarching mystery has been addressed in small miniseries like The Button and now Doomsday Clock, with other books offering meaningful additions to that storyline without taking anything away from their book’s focus. Even something like Dark Nights: Metal hasn’t derailed other series nearly as much as past events, and as a result, delays in that series don’t throw everything else off course.

DC Comics is back in a big way, and we couldn’t be more thrilled.

