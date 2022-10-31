2022 Ringo Award Winners Revealed
For the sixth straight year, comic creators assembled at Baltimore Comic Con over the weekend to celebrate the Ringo Awards. Considered the biggest awards show in the industry outside of Comic-Con International's Eisner Awards, the Ringo Awards allow fans and creators alike to vote on their favorite comic projects of the past year, similar to a comics mash-up of the Golden Globes and People's Choice Awards. The latest Ringo Awards ceremony took place Saturday night, awarding 25 awards to all aspects of sequential storytelling.
Two of the biggest awards of the night, the Hero Initiative Lifetime Achievement Award and Dick Giordano Humanitarian of the Year Award were gifted to Diamond's Steve Geppi and Scott Dunbier, respectively. James Tynion IV was also a standout at this year's event, winning for Best Writer. Tynion's Something is Killing the Children also won Best Series and Best Single Issue or Story.
Albratross Funnybooks' Did You HEar What Eddie Gein Done? was another big winner, walking away with the Best Graphic Novel, Brest Presentation in Design, and Best Non-fiction Comic Work awards.
You can see the full list of Ringo Award Winners below:
- Favorite New Talent: Vincent Kings
- Favorite Publisher: Image Comics
- Favorite Villain: Captain Martell from Blowback (self-published)
- Favorite New Series: Clinic of Horrors (WEBTOON)
- Favorite Hero: Sylas from Syphon (Image)
- Best Series: Something is Killing the Children, BOOM! Studios
-
Best Original Graphic Novel: Did You Hear What Eddie Gein Done?, Albatross Funnybooks
-
Best Single Issue or Story: Something is Killing the Children #20, BOOM! Studios
-
Best Anthology: DC Pride 2021, DC
-
Best Writer: James Tynion IV
-
Best Artist or Penciller: Filipe Andrade
-
Best Inker: Sal Buscema
-
Best Colorist: Dave McCaig
-
Best Letterer: Taylor Esposito
-
Best Cover Artist: Simone Di Meo
- Best Cartoonist (Writer/Artist): Jeff Lemire
- Best Non-fiction Comic Work: Did You Hear What Eddie Gein Done?, Albatross Funnybooks
- Best Webcomic: Lore Olympus, WEBTOON (https://www.webtoons.com/en/romance/lore-olympus/list?title_no=1320)
- Best Kids Comic or Graphic Novel: Avatar: The Last Airbender--Suki, Alone. Dark Horse Comics
- Best Humor Comic: Not All Robots, AWA Studios
- Best Presentation in Design: Did You Hear What Eddie Gein Done?, Albatross Funnybooks
- Best Humor Webcomic: Sarah's Scribbles, Tapas Media
- Mike Wieringo Spirit Award: Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters, Oni Press
- Dick Giordano Humanitarian of the Year Award: Scott Dunbier
- Hero Initiative Lifetime Achievement Award: Steve Geppi