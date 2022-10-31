2022 Ringo Award Winners Revealed

For the sixth straight year, comic creators assembled at Baltimore Comic Con over the weekend to celebrate the Ringo Awards. Considered the biggest awards show in the industry outside of Comic-Con International's Eisner Awards, the Ringo Awards allow fans and creators alike to vote on their favorite comic projects of the past year, similar to a comics mash-up of the Golden Globes and People's Choice Awards. The latest Ringo Awards ceremony took place Saturday night, awarding 25 awards to all aspects of sequential storytelling.

Two of the biggest awards of the night, the Hero Initiative Lifetime Achievement Award and Dick Giordano Humanitarian of the Year Award were gifted to Diamond's Steve Geppi and Scott Dunbier, respectively. James Tynion IV was also a standout at this year's event, winning for Best Writer. Tynion's Something is Killing the Children also won Best Series and Best Single Issue or Story.

Albratross Funnybooks' Did You HEar What Eddie Gein Done? was another big winner, walking away with the Best Graphic Novel, Brest Presentation in Design, and Best Non-fiction Comic Work awards.

You can see the full list of Ringo Award Winners below: