DC Comics is full of iconic and beloved superheroes, and an off-shoot of the more human and humanoid protagonists is the Legion of Super Pets. First appearing in Adventure Comics #293 in 1962, the Super Pets were created to appeal to younger comic book readers as a collection of superheroes from the animal kingdom. The Super Pets have had also had as wild a history as the mainline DC heroes, with the Super Pets alternately retconned out of the main DC Comics continuity, re-instated into it, portrayed more as Elseworlds characters, and everything in between over their long history in comics and other mediums like movies, TV, and animation.

The Legion of Super Pets includes a wild collection of different animal heroes, each carrying powers that often correspond to specific DC superheroes they are associated with. However, some Super Pets have been particularly adorable to comic book lovers and superhero fans. Here are the 5 best Super Pets, ranked.

5) Beppo

The world’s mightiest super chimp is without a doubt Superman’s simian ally Beppo. Like Superman himself, Beppo hails from the long-dead planet Krypton, arriving on Earth by stowing aboard the infant Kal-El’s escape pod, and carries the same kind of powers as the Man of Steel, including super-strength, flight, super-speed, and many other abilities. Beppo would also become one of the founding members of the Legion of Super Pets, protecting his adoptive home alongside his fellow Super-Pets and Earth’s metahuman heroes, and it should go without saying, no Super Pet has as great an affinity for bananas as Beppo.

4) Ch’p

In the Green Lantern Corps, those who wield the Power Ring hail from different worlds across the universe, which means that humans Lanterns like Hal Jordan and John Stewart are the exception to the rule of Lanterns of other biological origin. Such is the case for the Green Lantern Ch’p, a squirrel from the planet H’lven, who helps the Corps police the universe with the power to create solid light constructs of pure emerald energy from his Power Ring. In addition to his role on the Green Lantern Corps, Ch’p is also a core member of the Legion of Super Pets, and made his big-screen debut in the 2022 animated movie DC’s League of Super Pets with Diego Luna voicing the character.

3) Comet

Comet the Super Horse has a somewhat complex backstory, being a former centaur from ancient Greece carrying powers nearly identical of those of Kryptonians, along with the power of telepathy. However, while Comet isn’t actually a Kryptonian horse himself, he’s still aided Superman and Supergirl as a heroic member of the animal kingdom with the powers of his Kryptonian allies. Comet also is a member of the Legion of Super Pets, a fitting membership for him seeing as surely, any team of super-powered pets needs a horse on their side.

2) Ace the Bat Hound

The Dark Knight might not seem like much of a dog person or even a pet person at face value, but he nonetheless has a super-powered canine associated with him by the name of Ace the Bat-Hound. With the speed and tracking skills of a dog on his side, Ace is the perfect super pet to help the Caped Crusader solve crimes on the streets of Gotham City, with his intellect well-matching that of Batman himself. As a core member of the Legion of Super Pets, Ace the Bat Hound also jumped to the silver screen in 2022 in DC’s League of Super Pets with Kevin Hart voicing the canine hero.

1) Krypto the Super Dog

By far the most famous and most beloved super pet of all is, of course, Krypto the Super Dog. Originating from Superman’s home world of Krypton, Krypto fights alongside Kal-El as a protector of Earth with the same loyalty of any dog, aided by having Superman’s powers on his side. As the leader of the Legion of Super Pets, Krypto is also the one to have gotten the most public attention and adoration outside of the comics, by far. Krypto has been featured in numerous animated and live-action Superman TV shows, such as Superman: The Animated Series, Smallville, and Superman & Lois, and jumped to the big-screen in 2022’s DC’s League of Super Pets, voiced by Dwayne Johnson. Krypto will also make his live-action cinematic debut in James Gunn’s Superman, and with his long comic book legacy as a hero devoted to Superman’s ideals, Krypto is DC’s truest embodiment of man’s best friend.