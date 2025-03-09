5 DC Characters Who Should Join the Absolute Universe

DC has been on a roll the last few years, and things just keep getting better. DC Comics has introduced an all-new universe — the Absolute Universe. Absolute Superman, Absolute Wonder Woman, and Absolute Batman are all bestsellers, taking readers to an Earth created by Darkseid. This Earth is one where the hopeful energy of Superman has been replaced by the dark hopelessness of Darkseid, making the stories and settings very different. Characters like The Flash, Martian Manunter, and Green Lantern are all about to make their debuts, but there are still so many DC characters who need to become a part of the Absolute Universe as it continues to evolve and grow.

Readers are eager for more of the Absolute Universe, so it’s only a matter of time before more characters start to come along. DC has such a deep bench of brilliant characters, ones that would benefit from being given the Absolute treatment. These five characters are perfect for the Absolute Universe, each bringing something unique to the table.

The New Gods

In a universe created by Darkseid, one question needs to be answered — where are the New Gods? This one will get a little complicated, so buckle up. Darkseid is multiversal; there’s only one Darkseid in the entire order of things. The question of whether the rank and file of the New Gods also fit that category is another quandary. Darkseid however isn’t a force of creation, his universe is made with the same parts as the Prime Earth, meaning he was copying, not creating. That opens up the door for the New Gods to show up.

The New Gods are hot right now thanks to their new series, and adding them to the Absolute Universe opens a lot of doors. To begin with, there’s the explanation of how and why they are there. There are so many mechanisms to use to bring the New Gods into existence, that the hows can be fun cosmic gobbledygook. Furthermore, a universe where Darkseid is the inspiration is the perfect place for the New Gods to show up, because their entire existence is all about battling Darkseid. They’re the perfect compliment to the Absolute Universe.

John Constantine

The roots of magic grow through many DC concepts and the magical side is the perfect place for the Absolute Universe to explore. There are several must-see characters that many fans want to see; however, the one who is the most intriguing is the lovable rogue John Constantine.

Constantine feels like the perfect character for the Absolute Universe, but the fact of the matter is that he obviously wouldn’t be the same as the mainline version. What kind of John Constantine would a world powered by fear and hopelessness create? Would he be even more hardcore than he is on the Prime Earth? Or would he be more heroic than ever, fighting with everything he has against a world that is stacked against people like him? John Constantine is an interesting door to the magical side of the Absolute Universe.

Animal Man

Animal Man stands tall among DC’s most beloved B-list characters. The hero has only had a few ongoing series, but both are critically acclaimed and have challenged the nature of what a character as simple as Animal Man — a Silver Age refugee with an alliterative name, a family, and a fairly self-explanatory power set — can be. Animal Man is also one of the few comic characters to meet his writer, venturing into the real world and meeting Grant Morrison, giving him a unique place in the pantheon of DC characters that makes his inclusion in the Absolute Universe that much better.

To begin with, Animal Man is the avatar of the Red, representing the animal side of the universe. Animal Man is an important part of the natural world, so there would be someone on Absolute Earth who is Animal Man. Could Darkseid have subverted the Red? What form would this new Animal Man take? Would his awareness of his fictional nature make a difference? Animal Man in the Absolute Universe would be a doorway to many great stories.

Aquaman

Looking at the characters who are in the Absolute Universe now and the ones who are coming, any DC fan will notice a pattern. Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Green Lantern, and Martian Manhunter are six of the seven founding members of the Justice League. There’s only one missing — Aquaman. However, there is technically an Aquaman in the Absolute Universe already; the mainline universe’s Aquaman went through a strange gate and ended up there. However, that doesn’t mean there isn’t already an Aquaman, and he needs to show up at some point.

The Kingdom of Atlantis is vast and powerful, and there’s no doubt it would be like the other powerful groups and organizations in the Absolute Universe — a tool of evil. So, would the Aquaman of the Absolute Universe be a hero or a villain? Would he fight for the freedom of his people or rule them with an iron fist? Would Aquaman even be Arthur, or would he be another version of the character? Aquaman is a big piece in the DC hierarchy, so his identity in the Absolute Universe needs to be explored.

Robin

Absolute Batman is missing some important things from the Prime Earth, but there’s one thing that is the most obvious — Robin. Robin is a major part of the Batman mythos. The existence of Robin changes Batman’s mission forever; young Dick Grayson brought life and hope to Batman’s dark grey world. Batman would have gone down a very dangerous road without Robin, one that the Absolute Batman feels destined for. The Absolute Earth is much darker than the Prime Earth. Absolute Batman is going to need the hope that Robin represents sooner rather than later.

What form will Robin take? Young Bruce Wayne grew up with the people who would be his greatest foes in the mainline universe, so what does that mean for Robin? An interesting way to go could involve the Court of Owls and their plans for Dick Grayson. Absolute Batman writer Scott Snyder created the Court, so there’s a chance they could be a part of the Absolute Universe. On the Prime Earth, Dick Grayson was meant to become one of the Court’s Talons, so maybe this can be the way he and Batman meet? Or readers could get Jason Todd or Tim Drake with new stories. Batman needs Robin, so hopefully its sooner rather than later that the Absolute Batman gets his.