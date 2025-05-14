7 Best DC Secret Identity Reveals, Ranked

Secret identities are a core concept of superhero stories. Ever since the beginning of the genre, heroes have been wearing costumes to conceal their identities and doing their best to keep their true selves a secret, even from the ones they love most. Nowadays, a lot of heroes tend to go public with their identities, or so many of their loved ones know that there’s hardly anyone to hide it from. However, a hero revealing their identity is still a major shakeup to their status quo, even if it doesn’t always stick.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From Batman to Superman and more, let’s take a look at the seven best secret identity reveals in DC Comics.

7) Batman and Superman’s Original Reveal

Batman and Superman are one of DC’s greatest friendships, maybe even the best friendship in all of comics. Over the multiple years of reboots and relaunches, the duo has had to learn each others’ identities time and again. However, they say you can’t beat the classics, and in this case Batman and Superman’s original reveal might just be the best. It’s at least the second funniest reveal of all time. In Superman volume 1 #76, Bruce Wayne and Clark Kent both book space on a cruise ship, only to arrive and find it overbooked, forcing the two to share a room. They hear a commotion outside, and decide to turn off the lights to secretly change into their costumes, when a bright light shines in the window and reveals them, thankfully fully clothed. This is a classic Golden Age comics moment, with the event being pure chance and just so funny from any perspective. Superman is fast enough to change in a phone booth without anyone noticing, but apparently changing in the dark means he has to go slow enough to match a normal human man. It’s so stupid and I love it.

6) Superman Doxes Batman on Twitter

The Injustice: Gods Among Us comic book tie-ins committed many crimes, including besmirching the great names of Superman and Wonder Woman, but one thing it got perfect was this, which was definitely the funniest reveal of all time. It’s also by far the most petty. Superman’s Regime was in the middle of their war against Batman’s Insurgence, and in an effort to take Batman down, Superman tried to announce his real name to the world. The Dark Knight and his allies managed to cut Superman’s broadcast, but the Man of Steel still had a little internet access, and he made the most of it. This is amazing and I never laugh harder than when I look at this panel.

5) Nightwing Unmasked to the World

While Batman’s secret identity is one of the most closely guarded ones in the DC universe, Dick Grayson hasn’t always been so lucky. During the “Forever Evil” comic event, Nightwing was kidnapped by the Crime Syndicate of Earth-3. They exposed his identity to the world and strapped him to a machine that would stop his heart if he was removed, which Lex Luthor did to get him out, which almost made Batman snap. Not only was his name public knowledge, but the entire world thought he died in the event. This led to the classic Grayson comic, where Dick became a secret agent with only Batman knowing he survived. It was a major change to one of DC’s most beloved characters and actually really worked, even if his identity was eventually reverted.

4) Wally West Tells the World He’s the Flash

For the first two hundred issues of Flash comics after he took up the mantle, Wally West had a public identity as the Flash. However, what is different about this reveal is that the readers didn’t know how Wally’s identity was found out until years later, in Flash Annual #6, where it was revealed that during a battle with Dr. Alchemy early in his career Wally’s costume was destroyed, letting everyone figure out who he was. Ultimately, although this moment wasn’t very exciting or emotional, it opened the door for a whole new avenue of challenges for the young Flash that his predecessor never experienced. It was a major shift in the Flash storytelling structure, and let Wally tell the world how much he cared for his mentor Barry. It inspired Wally to live up to and surpass Barry’s legacy, truly becoming the Fastest Man Alive.

3) Shazam Family Reveal

A major theme that continuously shows up in the Shazam comics is family. Billy Batson famously shares his powers with his foster siblings, even while they keep their identities a secret from their foster parents. However, in Shazam volume three #6, their secret comes out when Mary Marvel shouts the magic word to go after her siblings who’re trapped in the Magiclands. The fallout is a long, painful family talk, where everyone inevitably grows closer. A major part of Billy’s character is not trusting in adults, but he loves his foster family, and shows it by choosing them over his biological dad later in the arc, although his dad was under the influence of Dr. Sivana at the time. This reveal didn’t change all that much in the Shazam status quo, but it let the theme of family shine through in the best way possible.

2) JLA Tell Each Other Their Identities

While it’s commonplace for superheroes to know each other’s identities nowadays, back before the mid 2000s only a hero’s most trusted friends and allies would know who they were under the mask. Beyond the fact that this moment marks the beginning of the Justice League of America growing closer as friends more than just companions, it is especially important because it concludes the story of mistrust that started in the “Tower of Babel.” This was the famous story that showed Batman created contingency plans to use against his friends. However, what is often overlooked is how the issues following that story are meant to show how Batman regrets his actions and grows from it. This identity reveal is an immediate response to his mistakes, showing Batman choosing to trust the people he made plans to defeat. He lets go of his paranoia to enter a new era of heroism, and it all begins with this show of friendship.

1) Superman Tells Perry White

Superman is DC’s original superhero, having set the precedent for them having secret identities, so it only makes sense that his big reveal sits at the top of our list. In issue #18 of Superman volume five, Clark reveals his identity to the entire world to show his ultimate dedication to the truth. Before he tells everyone, however, the Man of Steel takes the time to tell the people closest to him, and one of the first is Perry White. The page where Clark tells Perry is completely silent, just showing their reactions and body language, which makes it all the more powerful. Superman tells his greatest secret to the man who is like a father to him, and the hug they share says all it needs to about how much they care for each other. This is the perfect identity reveal, showing the love they share.

Think any other identity reveals deserves to be on this list? Let us know in the comments below!