Nightwing’s Booty Isn’t Great, There I Said It

I love Nightwing. I have for decades, even before I knew Nightwing was a thing. I was one of those children of the ’80s, raised on a steady diet of SuperFriends and Batman ’66. Dick Grayson was one of my heroes growing up; I wanted to be him. It wouldn’t be until years later, when I started reading comics, that I learned about him going from Robin to Nightwing and that seemed perfect to me. My childhood hero had grown up and was now his own man, fighting crime, leading superteams, and being awesome.

Nightwing is a legend for a variety of reasons. Nightwing is a leader of the DC Universe, filling an important spot between the Trinity and the rest of the DC superhero community. He’s lead the Titans through its tenure as DC’s most important team, and has starred in the best superhero comic of the early 2020s. He’s also widely considered one of the best looking male superheroes ever. I mean, just look at him. That artfully tossled jet black hair, that amazing physique, that simple and brilliant costume that leaves nothing to the imagination. And, according to many, he has the best booty in comics. I, however, don’t find myself among that number, and we need to talk about it.

Nightwing is the Choicest Cut of Male Cheesecake But His Butt isn’t the Best

Nightwing’s butt is a meme nowadays, one that even non-comic reading fans know. It’s hard to pinpoint exactly when everyone started talking about Nightwing, but it’s taken pop culture by storm. It got to the point that people doubted that Titans actor Brenton Thwaite had a good enough butt to play Nightwing. Nightwing has become the ultimate male cheesecake character. Female readers love him, gay readers love him, even heterosexual male readers admit that he’s hotter than a day in the depths of the Australian outback. And honestly, Nightwing’s hotness makes a lot of sense.

Nightwing started life as circus urchin Dick Grayson. He spent years training as a circus aerialist, all while helping set up the show in every town he found himself in. This was always going to be a person who had a beautiful, lithe physique, the kind that looks great in tights, and was always going to have a good butt. That’s just science, folks. Joining Batman only made this intensify; he was going out every night, swinging through the city, and fighting evil. His days were spent training his body and mind to become a better crimefighter, hardening up his body and guaranteeing the kind of mindblowing physique that he has right now.

So, does Nightwing have a nice butt? Obviously. There’s no way he wouldn’t. Nightwing is a male sex symbol and that booty plays a key role in that. However, is it the nicest butt in comics? Not even close. For example, Batman’s butt is so nice he has to keep it covered in a cape to hide the fact that he’s dummy thick. The Joker would be way more homoerotic with Batman if Batman went around without the cape. Superman is another guy who hides his assets with his cape and thank god he does. Lois Lane, Cat Grant, and Lana Lang wouldn’t get anything done if he didn’t. Do you have any idea who much more Lex Luthor would hate him if he knew how nice Superman’s butt was? Wally West, Barry Allen, Bart Allen, even everyone’s favorite grandpa speedster Jay Garrick all have runner’s butts. You can’t tell me that their butts aren’t better than Nightwing’s. Cyborg has literal buns of steel that he can reconfigure at any time.

And that’s just staying with the men and just DC. What about Wonder Woman, Starfire, Raven? DC’s ladies are just as fit. What about Marvel characters like Spider-Man, Captain America, Wolverine, or Gambit? Mister Fantastic can literally make his butt look however anyone asks him to. Speaking of shapeshifters, any Marvel or DC shapeshifter can have any kind of butt they want. Lots of superheroes all have great backsides. The booty is important and it’s about time that all of the great superhero butts out there get some love.

Nightwing Has a Nice Butt But it’s About Time We Move On

No one is ever going to say that Nightwing isn’t hot. That’s a stupid statement. No one is ever going to say that Nightwing doesn’t have a great butt. He definitely does. However, the best butt? It’s time to retire this. Superhero stories are full of hot men, women, and enbies in tight spandex. These people work out constantly, are running and jumping around, and basically doing everything to have the nicest physiques around. It’s about time Nightwing stopped using up all the nice butt oxygen in the room.

So, I adjure you meme makers out there to branch out. Comics have become way more friendly for attractions that are beyond the cliche of what teen boys like. There is so much cheesecake out there, and there are plenty of male-presenting heroes who have butts that we need to talk about and meme about. Nightwing was a great start, but it’s time to start looking at other butts, making hyperbolic statements about them, and starting meme wars. It’s exactly what someone as humble as Dick Grayson would want us to do.