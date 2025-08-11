7 DC Heroes Who Can Beat Wolverine, Ranked

Wolverine first appeared 51 years ago, and since then has become one of the most popular superheroes in the world. Wolverine was a mouthy man of mystery who didn’t like being told what to do and had a capacity for violence that made other heroes look like pacifists. Wolverine has grown over the years, something that is quite rare in superhero comics, going from the guy that no one liked or trusted into a leader that everyone respected. However, one thing that hasn’t changed is Wolverine’s skill in battle. His adamantium skeleton, healing factor, and razor sharp claws that can cut through basically anything keep him in the forefront of every battle, and have allowed him to punch way above his weight class.

Wolverine’s popularity helped keep Marvel above DC Comics when it comes to sales, jumping over DC’s most well-known heroes. Marvel and DC are about to start crossing over again, which means we might get to see Wolverine going up against DC’s greatest heroes. While there are definitely some DC heroes that Wolverine could rather easily beat (including Batman — fight me, Batman fans!), there are others who would make mincemeat out of the ol’Canucklehead. These seven DC heroes would go to town on Wolverine, and there would be nothing that he could do to win the battle.

7) Guy Gardner

Wolverine and Guy Gardner would probably get along pretty well eventually, but they would definitely come to blows at first. Now, if Wolverine could goad Guy into taking off the ring, he would defeat Guy rather handily, even if he wasn’t using his claws. Guy might be headstrong, but he’s not stupid, so it’s highly doubtful he’d give up his greatest weapon against a guy like Wolverine. A ring scan would quickly reveal that Wolverine has an adamantium skeleton (the ring wouldn’t know it was adamantium, but it could tell it was reinforced), and Guy would use the ring to create weapons that could slap Wolverine around. There’s a chance that Wolverine’s claws could get through a Lantern ring forcefield — Wolverine’s claws have shown the ability to pierce certain kind of energy fields — but Guy can fly. Basically, all Guy has to do is stay out of Wolverine reach and create energy constructs to batter Wolverine, all while blasting him with burning energy blasts. It would be a cool fight, but mostly because of what Guy would do to Wolverine to beat him than any kind of fair fight. I’d like to think that after the fight, Guy would take Wolverine to Warrior’s and they’d get drunk then fight the entire bar.

6) Superman

This one should seem like a no-brainer, but Wolverine goes head to head with Hulk all the time and actually owns some wins. Wolverine’s adamantium claws can cut through people with high-level invulnerability, so there’s a good chance that Wolverine might be able to hurt Superman. Superman also doesn’t really go all out right away in fights. He likes to see what his enemies could do before letting loose on them, and he doesn’t immediately jump into using his super speed against foes right away. This could give Wolverine a chance to get a few hits on, but that would be pretty much be the end of it. A quick x-ray scan would show him Wolverine’s unbreakable skeleton, and Superman would spring into action to take Wolverine down without actually hurting him, because that’s just how Wolverine rolls. Really, all he’d need to do is wrap Wolverine in a steel girder, keeping it away from Wolverine’s claws just in case, and that would be the end of it. If he actually wanted to get violent, he has a variety of ways he could take out Wolverine, from knocking him out with one punch to throwing him to another continent. It’s honestly still a fight I’d like to see, just to see how Superman takes Wolverine down.

5) Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman doesn’t have the best villains, but she’s one of the best fighters in comics. Now, much like Superman, Wonder Woman has all of the weapons to take Wolverine down, but I honestly think Wonder Woman would have a harder time with Wolverine than Superman just because of the type of person she is. If there’s anyone in comics who is on Wonder Woman’s level when it comes to fighting skill, it’s Wolverine. Wolverine’s claws could probably hurt Wonder Woman, and it would be awesome to see the two of them fight it out, Wolverine’s claws versus Wonder Woman’s sword, which her using the bracelets to block claws slashes. However, she has every actual advantage. She’s faster, stronger, and can fly. The two of them would slug it out, with Wolverine’s fighting skill helping him keep the fight close, but once Wonder Woman actually gets angry, it’s basically all over for Wolverine. She’d batter him down to nothing, using the Lasso of Truth to tie him down and slam him around like she was the Hulk grabbing Loki’s cape in 2012’s The Avengers.

4) Blue Beetle III

Wolverine would stomp Blue Beetle II, but Blue Beetle III would be an entirely different story. Jaime Reyes bonded with the Blue Beetle scarab, gaining powerful armor that he could shape into any weapon he needed, while also giving him super strength and flight. Now, this fight would probably be closer than you think — Wolverine has way more experience than Blue Beetle III, and that would help him keep the fight close. Jaime would be taken aback by Wolverine’s ferocity, but once he got his bearings, he has all of the tools he needs to beat Wolverine. Wolverine’s claws could definitely cut through the scarab’s armor, but Blue Beetle III has the advantage when it comes to ranged attacks. Wolverine would blitz Jaime at the beginning of the fight, but once the younger hero got his bearings, he’d stand off and blast Wolverine until he want down.

3) The Flash

The Flash is one of the most powerful heroes on Earth, and in the DC Universe that’s saying something. The Speed Force is a ridiculously powerful weapon for anyone who knows how to use it. It allows the Flash to run many times the speed of light, and Wally has mastered using it in a variety of ways, including leaching the speed from his targets. There’s a good chance that Wolverine would be able to land a few hits on the Flash because he has fought super fast enemies before. The Flash’s super fast punches wouldn’t be a good weapon to use against Wolverine, since his adamantium skeleton makes punching him akin to a normal person punching a steel wall. However, the minute that the Flash wants to put it into high gear, this fight is over. The Flash could grab Wolverine and drag him around, bashing him into anything in the way, eventually knocking him out. He could also just run in a circle around Wolverine, sucking all of the oxygen out of the area and knocking Wolverine out. This is the Flash’s fight and there’s little Wolverine would be able to do about it.

2) Aquaman

Aquaman is a crucial part of the Justice League, despite being mocked for years. Aquaman’s aquatic telepathy allows him to control sea life, as well as giving him limited psychic powers against humans, but his greatest weapon when fighting on the surface is his super strength and invulnerability. Aquaman can survive the depths of the ocean, so he can take a pretty hardcore beating and has been able to lift a continental plate. That’s an insane amount of strength, and it’s why Aquaman would be able to beat Wolverine. This fight would be like a classic Wolverine/Hulk fight, except that Aquaman is a way better fighter than Hulk and has the Trident of Poseidon. This would honestly be a pretty bloody battle; Wolverine can pierce the Hulk, so he could pierce Aquaman. The two of them would rip at each other, but Wolverine would need to get very, very lucky to defeat Aquaman. Aquaman, on the other hand, just needs to fight Wolverine like he’s fighting the Black Manta, and would be able to take Wolverine out.

1) Martian Manhunter

Martian Manhunter is DC’s most underrated hero, and that’s all there is to it. Martian Manhunter is basically Superman, except that he can also change his shape, go intangible and invisible, and has telepathic powers. Looking at Martian Manhunter’s power set and his skills, it really wouldn’t be all that hard for Martian Manhunter to beat Wolverine. His telepathy wouldn’t work on Wolverine — not only is Wolverine mostly immune to telepathy, but Charles Xavier taught him the Red Triangle technique to guard his mind from telepaths. However, that’s pretty much the only advantage Wolverine has. He can’t hurt Martian Manhunter, and the J’onn could easily hurt him. Much like the fight against Superman, Martian Manhunter has a variety of ways that he can defeat Wolverine, whether it be battering him into submission, lifting him up into the air a great distance and then dropping him, or just staying out of his way and hitting him with Martian vision until he falls.

What DC heroes do you think could beat Wolverine? Sound off in the comments below.