7 DC Heroes Wolverine Would Destroy

Wolverine is the best there is at what he does, and according to him, that’s fighting. Wolverine has been alive for well over a century, and has spent a lot of that time fighting. His mutant healing factor, super senses, and claws have made him a monster on the battlefield, even before he was given his adamantium skeleton, which makes hitting the ol’ Canucklehead as painful for the person doing the hitting as it does for him. Wolverine’s fast and strong, and has grown to having low level superhuman strength and agility. Wolverine can take a massive beating and keep coming, which makes fighting him one of the most dangerous propositions out there. On top of all that, Wolverine is one of the greatest hand-to-hand combatants in the Marvel Universe, having mastered multiple martial arts in his long, long life.

Wolverine has chalked some pretty impressive wins over the years, and has been a member of the X-Men, the Avengers, and the Fantastic Four. The Old Man Logan version of Wolverine is going to have a crossover with The Dark Knight Returns Batman, a fight which is going to be one of the coolest things anyone has seen in years. DC Comics has a lot of tough heroes, but Wolverine would do very well against a lot of them. These seven DC heroes are some of the best ever, but Wolverine would take them down with extreme prejudice.

7) Karate Kid

Courtesy of DC Comics

The Karate Kid is a member of the Legion of Superheroes a thousand years in the future. He’s what is considered a 12th level martial artist, putting him at the top of the martial artist pecking order in comics. Karate Kid has not only mastered multiple human martial arts, but also alien ones. He’s battled some of the greatest fighters in the universe, and has even come back in time and gave Batman a run for his money. It’s hard to find someone who is actually a more skilled fighter than Wolverine, but Karate Kid definitely fits that description. Karate Kid knows moves that Wolverine has no way of countering, but the thing about it is that Wolverine is way more durable than Karate Kid, and I’d argue stronger. Wolverine’s adamantium skeleton means that every full strength shot that connects with Wolverine’s bones is going to hurt Karate Kid. There’s a good chance that Karate Kid would break his hands and feet trying to take down Wolverine. While Karate Kid’s mastery of pressure points would even things up, he’d have to get into arm’s reach of Wolverine, which would mean that he’s in claw range. Wolverine also has way more experience than Karate Kid, and is much more of a tricky fighter than Karate Kid. This would make all the difference in this fight, and Wolverine would be able to take down the teen hero.

6) Hawkman

Courtesy of DC Comics

Hawkman is basically DC’s Wolverine. Hawkman has a lot of advantages over Wolverine — he’s stronger, can fly, and has the Nth metal mace. He has more experience than Wolverine, and is just as much of a berserker. Wolverine versus Hawkman would be an amazing fight, but in the end Wolverine would take it. Wolverine can take way more damage than Hawkman — he’s survived fights against the Hulk and even won some. He’s also very, very smart, and that would let him win the fight. Hawkman’s harness would be an obvious target for Wolverine and he’d cut them quickly, taking away Hawkman’s wings. Hawkman has the reach advantage, but Wolverine is faster on the ground than Hawkman. Their battle would get pretty brutal quickly, but Wolverine’s greater durability and combat smarts would allow him to tank Hawkman’s attacks, and tear him up.

5) Hourman II

Courtesy of DC Comics

Hourman II is the son of the original Hourman, the inventor of the drug Miraclo. Miraclo gives the person who takes it superhuman strength and durability, making a pretty useful drug. Hourman II has been fighting crime since he was a teenager. He was also trained by the best of the best, the Justice Society of America, and has proven to be a smart, capable hand to hand combatant. Hourman is definitely stronger than Wolverine, and his superhuman durability would definitely help him out in battle, but we’ve seen Hourman II pierced by swords in the past (specifically “Black Reign”, in battle against Nemesis), which is going to be bad news for the legacy hero. While his super strength would even up the odds, Wolverine takes hits from super strong enemies all the time and is able to get right back into the fight. Hourman II is a great, skilled hero, but he can’t stand up to the experience and savagery of Wolverine. Hourman II would put up an okay fight, but Wolverine could easily outlast his hour of power, and put him down. Hourman II has to be perfect in order to defeat Wolverine, but Wolverine just has to be himself to win.

4) Beast Boy

Courtesy of DC Comics

Beast Boy is one of the best Teen Titans, and has been fighting evil since he was a kid. He’s gotten better and better over the years, surviving every terrible thing that has happened to him. His animal shapechanging powers have grown as well, allowing him to become swarms of insects and even extraterrestrial animals. The main problem with Beast Boy is that he really doesn’t take anything seriously, which is definitely going to be a big problem with Wolverine. Wolverine is a better fighter than Beast Boy and is much more experienced, which is definitely going to play a huge role in this battle. Beast Boy is going to start out with a joke, mocking Wolverine the whole time they fought, and that’s going to give Wolverine the chance to hurt Beast Boy. Of course, this will spur Beast Boy on to take on one of this more powerful forms, but it’s not going to be enough because adamantium can cut through anything. Even if he turned into a swarm of bees and stung Wolverine over and over, his healing factor would keep any ill effects from Wolverine. This would actually be a great fight for fans, but Beast Boy doesn’t really have much of a chance against Wolverine.

3) Nightwing

Courtesy of DC Comics

Nightwing is one of the most skilled fighters in the DC Universe. Nightwing is basically Batman’s understudy, having battled alongside Batman for years. He’s a great strategist and fighter, and his acrobatic skills have allowed him to take down rooms full of enemies with little trouble. While he isn’t as well-armed as Batman, his escrima sticks are a pretty great weapon in combat. Nightwing has a little bit of everything — he’s strong, he’s fast, and he’s skilled. He’s battled against enemies much stronger than him, like Blockbuster II and Killer Croc, and has pulled out a lot of surprise wins over the years. However, this wouldn’t be the case in battle with Wolverine. His acrobatic skills are basically the only advantage he has against Wolverine, but Wolverine will quickly realize that and figure out a way to neuter this advantage — probably by attacking Nightwing’s legs. Wolverine’s adamantium skeleton is going to do a lot of heavy lifting in this fight, as Nightwing is going hurt himself trying to hit Wolverine, while nothing Nightwing does is going to affect Wolverine very much. There’s a good chance that one of Nighwing’s swinging kicks would break his foot, which would be a big problem for Nightwing. Nightwing is an amazing hero, but Wolverine has every advantage over him, and that would make this one a win for the Canadian hero.

2) Green Arrow

Courtesy of DC Comics

Green Arrow doesn’t really get the credit he deserves, and a big reason for that is Batman. Green Arrow has always been Batman in Robin Hood drag; everything Green Arrow can do, Batman can do better. However, Green Arrow is one of the best hand to hand fighters around. He’s smart, strong, and fast. Green Arrow is an extremely skilled hand to hand combatant, and has even been able out think Deathstroke in battle, which is no easy feat. His archery skills are amazing; he’s easily the best archer in comics. His trick arrows give him a lot of options, and he has the reach advantage in a battle against Wolverine. However, we’ve seen Wolverine take so many arrows while fighting ninjas that he’s looked like a pin cushion. Eventually, Green Arrow is going to run out of arrows, and will have to take the fight to Wolverine. That’s basically the end of the fight; Wolverine is a better fighter, faster, stronger, and can take anything that Green Arrow can hand out. Green Arrow is probably going to get some good quips in, but he definitely isn’t going to win the fight.

1) Batman

Courtesy of DC Comics

Batman wins. That’s basically his entire MO. Batman has been able to figure out a way to beat just about everyone he’s fought. Batman has taken down some hardcore villains, and many superpowered heroes. He’s fast, smart, skilled, and armed to the teeth. Batman is an amazing hero, and can beat nearly anyone. Except Wolverine. Who’s the better fighter is debatable, but Wolverine is faster and stronger. He can take everything that Batman can hand out with a smile. The same thing can’t be said for Batman. Wolverine’s super senses would trump Batman’s stealth, and Wolverine’s healing factor means he has way more stamina than Batman. That’s honestly going to win the fight for Wolverine. Batman is too smart to engage with Wolverine, but once he realizes that none of his weapons are going to work and that he can’t hide from Wolverine, he’s going to have to try. Batman will get tired out, and the wounds inflicted by Wolverine will take their toll. Batman is amazing, but Wolverine has all of the tools he needs to easily destroy Batman.

What DC heroes do you think that Wolverine could beat? Sound off in the comments below.