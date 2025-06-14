10 Best Wolverine Stories of the 00s

Wolverine is the best there is at what he does, and what he does is star in good comics. Wolverine has had some blockbuster stories over the years, and like many Marvel characters had a pretty great time in the ’00s. Wolverine was put through the wringer in the ’90s, just like the rest of the company, and the ’00s were a time for rebirth. Wolverine was as popular as ever, with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine making him a household name. Marvel did everything they could to make these new Wolverine fans happy of they decided to start reading comics, putting out some excellent Wolverine stories over those ten years. The ’00s could be a bit too edgy for their own good, and there were definitely some edgy Wolverine comics across the decade, but that honestly helped Wolverine’s book sometimes. Wolverine is Marvel’s most unique hero, and the ’00s found multiple ways to show that off.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wolverine has several series in the ’00s — Wolverine (Vol. 2,) Wolverine (Vol. 3,) Origin, Wolverine Origins, and multiple miniseries. Some of Marvel’s most popular talents worked on the Wolverine’s book in the ’00s, leading to some stories that have weathered the decades since rather well. These ten stories are the best Wolverine tales of the ’00s, each one of them giving Wolverine fans exactly what they want.

10) “Evolution”

“Evolution” isn’t exactly a beloved Wolverine story. Written by Jeph Loeb with art by Simone Bianchi, this story introduced the concept of the Lupine, humans who evolved from canines, and that has made it one of the most maligned Wolverine stories of the ’00s. However, that’s not the focus of the story at all, and there’s a really great Wolverine story going on here. Wolverine decides to kill Sabretooth, who was a member of the X-Men at the time, and is pulled into a situation investigating why there are so many mutants like him. It introduces the idea of Romulus, and has some pretty great action scenes throughout the story. Bianchi’s art is gorgeous, and it is a huge reason why this story is on the list. While the story is nowhere near perfect, the art is, and that is enough to earn it a spot in the pantheon of best Wolverine stories of the ’00s.

9) Origin

Marvel

Origin, by Paul Jenkins and Andy Kubert, was huge. The mystery of who Wolverine is was a very big deal, and Marvel went so far as to introduce Weapon X memory implants so that they could keep the secret longer, allowing them to retcon anything they wanted at any times. However, a new editorial regime meant things changed, and then editor in chief Joe Quesada made this story a priority, finally giving Wolverine an actual origin that couldn’t be written off. Origin tells the story of James Howlett, and his nursemaid Rose. We get to see Wolverine’s childhood in 19th century Canada, and the tragedies that led him and Rose to flee the Howlett estate for the Canadian outback. It does a great job building the basics of Wolverine, even if it depends a little too much on echoing future events, and the art is sensational. Origin isn’t a perfect story by any means, but its impact on the Marvel Universe can’t be denied, and it gave Wolverine fans an origin that they never thought they’d get.

8) “Coyote Crossing”

Wolverine (Vol. 2) ended in the early ’00s, as Wolverine’s solo title was moved to the Marvel Knights line. This led to writer Greg Rucka, known for spy epics like Queen & Country and Whiteout and grounded Big Two work like Gotham Central, bring brought on as writers and fans got a different Wolverine run than they’d gotten in a long time. Wolverine never appeared in costume while Rucka wrote the book, and most of his short 19 issue run were more grounded Wolverine stories. “Coyote Crossing,” with artist Leandro Fernandez, was the second story of the run, and had Wolverine hunting down a group of “coyotes” — smugglers who helped immigrants cross the border into the US — after he finds a truck full of dead immigrants. It’s part detective, part revenge story, with fantastic pencils from Fernandez. “Coyote Crossing” is amazing Wolverine action from the first page to the last.

7) “Chasing Ghosts”

Let’s be real for a second — House of M was terrible, but it did have some good tie-ins and “Chasing Ghosts” is one of them. To begin with, it marks the return of Mark Texeira to Wolverine for the first time since the ’90s, inking the art of Javier Saltares. The art in this three issue story is beautiful, detailed and kinetic, and the team of Saltares and Texiera is one of the best penciler/inker combos that any Wolverine book has had. The story takes place in the past of the House of M universe, as S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Wolverine is called to help defeat the human resistance movement. This pits Wolverine, Mystique, and the Red Guard against the tactical brilliance of Nick Fury, trying to find a way to end his threat to the mutants of the world. This is an action-packed Wolverine story from writer Daniel Way, who would go on to play a large role in Wolverine’s history as time went on. “Chasing Ghosts” isn’t just a great tie-in to a mediocre Marvel event, but it’s a great Wolverine comic.

6) “Origins and Endings”

Wolverine fans will notice that Wolverine Origins is missing from this list. That’s not to say that Daniel Way’s series is bad, but it’s the kind of book where you need to read every issue to really get anything from it. However, much of the groundwork of Wolverine Origins comes from “Origins and Ending,” by Way, Saltares, and Texeira. Way channeled Claremont and Hama for this story, presenting all new facets of Wolverine’s past while giving readers some tremendous Wolverine action. The fight between Wolverine and Winter Solider is worth the price of admission alone. Way sets up a lot of what he’ll expand upon in Wolverine Origins, including laying the seeds for Daken. Saltares and Texeira really impress on the art, and every page looks sensational. “Origins and Endings” is a forgotten gem in the pantheon of Wolverine stories.

5) “Blood Debt”

Writer Erik Larsen brought Wolverine’s adamantium back in 1999, bringing the character back to his indestructible height. Larsen would leave the book in the first few months of the year 2000, and writer/artist Steve Skroce was given Wolverine (Vol. 2) to tell a sensational Wolverine story known as “Blood Debt”. Skroce had just returned to comics after working on The Matrix doing concept art, and he brought some of the manic action energy of The Matrix to the book. “Blood Debt” takes Wolverine to Japan, where a new foe named Lord Haan has come calling. With his friend Yukio and adopted daughter Amiko in danger, Wolverine decides to go scorched earth against his foes. What follows is some of the best Wolverine you’ll ever see. Skroce’s work on Wolverine was brilliant, and it’s a shame that “Blood Debt” is only four issues long. However, we still got one of the best Wolverine stories of all time.

4) “Return of the Native”

Rucka’s last Wolverine story, with future co-creator of The Boys Darick Robertson, is the most “Wolverine” Wolverine story of their run, as Wolverine runs afoul of Sabretooth. Wolverine meets the Native, a mutant with claws, a healing factor, and a feral mindset. However, Sabretooth is hunting the Native down in order to have remade into a living weapon. What follows is some brilliant action from Rucka and Robertson, as the Wolverine and Sabretooth tear at each other like there’s no tomorrow. This is probably the best Wolverine/Sabretooth story of the ’00s, capturing their hatred for each other wonderfully and giving readers some excellent action scenes. Rucka and Robertson left the book strong, giving readers a Wolverine classic.

3) “Enemy of the State”

“Enemy of the State” teamed Mark Millar with artist John Romita Jr. and inker Klaus Janson for a Wolverine action epic. “Enemy of the State” was twelve issues long, split into two different six issue stories that have been collected as one story. Wolverine is called to Japan by a member of the Yashida Clan and ambushed by the Hand. He’s killed by Gorgon, a new leader of the Hand, and is resurrected as an assassin for the ninja clan. The Hand and Hydra team up with Wolverine as their cat’s paw, tearing through the heroes of the Marvel Universe. After being freed of their control, Wolverine is out for revenge against the Hand, Hydra, and the Gorgon. This is one of the coolest Wolverine stories ever. It’s not as deep as some other Wolverine stories, but it doesn’t need to be. This is Wolverine at his finest, and Romita Jr. and Janson are in top form for this book. Their art is one of the main reasons this story is so good. The final battle between Wolverine and Gorgon is one of Wolverine’s greatest fights, a violent little yarn that ends in the smartest way ever, showing off why Wolverine is such a great fighter. “Enemy of the State” has long been a favorite of Wolverine fans for good reason.

2) “Old Man Logan”

“Old Man Logan” has become a legendary Wolverine story, thanks to movies like Logan and Deadpool/Wolverine. This version of the character has even been brought into the present of the 616 Marvel Universe, showing how popular he’s become. All of that stemmed from “Old Man Logan,” from writer Mark Millar and artist Steve McNiven. We all know the particulars of this story by now. It’s Unforgiven meets Wolverine, a dystopian future superhero apocalypse Western, as a desperate Logan drives Hawkeye across a United States conquered by villain in order to get the money to pay off the Hulk Gang. Worldbuilding is the key to this story, presenting the Wastelands in all of their glory. McNiven’s art is amazing, and probably the best art he’s ever put to the page. He does a great job of bringing the Wastelands to life, and gives readers some images and action scenes they’ll never forget. Millar’s writing can have its issues — a lot of people will bring up that Wolverine couldn’t kill all of the X-Men if he was mindcontrolled, which is a major plot point — but all of that works for this story. This is supposed to be an edgy story, and it works beautifully. “Old Man Logan” is a classic, and that’s all there is to it.

1) “Brotherhood”

Greg Rucka and Darick Robertson’s Wolverine run began with “Brotherhood”. Wolverine has moved away from the X-Mansion, trying to get some roots in the real world. He comes home at all hours, covered in blood, and his neighbors wonder just what his deal is. When one of them disappear, Wolverine jumps into action. What follows is Wolverine hunting down his neighbor and the monsters who who took her. Rucka and Robertson made Wolverine more interesting than he’s been in a while with “Brotherhood”, and set up an awesome new status quo for the ol’Canucklehead. This was one of the best grounded Wolverine stories of all time, and is one of Marvel’s best stories of the ’00s. While Marvel dropped that ball immediately after Rucka and Robertson left, that doesn’t change how awesome their work was together, and “Brotherhood” is the highlight of their run.

What are you favorite Wolverine stories of the ’00s? Sound off in the comments below.